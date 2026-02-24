Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global assisted reproductive technology market size was valued at USD 29.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 49.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.59% during 2025-2033

The growth is primarily driven by rising infertility rates, technological advancements in reproductive medicine, and increasing awareness of fertility treatments. Supportive policies and the expansion of specialized clinics further support the market's growth globally.

Assisted Reproductive Technology includes all medical procedures that are used in treating infertility and allowing individuals or couples to conceive when it is not possible, or unlikely, through natural conception. ART involves the manipulation of eggs, sperm, or embryos outside the human body and includes techniques such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), cryopreservation of gametes and embryos, oocyte or sperm donation programs, and gestational surrogacy.

These procedures may be used to treat infertility caused by hormonal imbalances, fallopian tube blockages, low sperm quality, endometriosis, age-related reproductive decline, or unexplained infertility. ART also supports individuals with genetic concerns, LGBTQ+ families, and those choosing fertility preservation for medical or personal reasons.

Because of increasing infertility rates, delayed parenting, increased awareness of reproductive options, and medical technological advances, the demand for ART has grown significantly worldwide. Innovations in embryo culture systems, genetic screening, and cryotechnology have significantly improved success rates.

Fertility clinics continue to globally expand to meet demand, which is increasingly strong in North America and Europe and rapidly emerging in Asia and the Middle East. As reproductive health discussions become more open and socially accepted, ART continues to become an essential solution to modern family building.

Top Manufacturers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Merck KGaA

Product Launches in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Progyny Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

SWOT Analysis of the Company

Vitrolife AB Strengths

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Natera, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Sustainability Goal

Genea Biomedx Group

IVF Holland NV

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $49.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Companies Share - Assisted Reproductive Technology Market



3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Merck KGaA

Progyny Inc.

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Vitrolife AB

Cook Medical Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Organon & Co.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Genea Biomedx Group

IVF Holland NV

ReproMed Systems Inc.

Ovation Fertility

CooperGenomics

Xytex CryoInternational

IVI Fertility Network

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vs9uch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment