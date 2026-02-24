Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Forecasts to 2033

The global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market is poised for significant growth, with a value of USD 29.59 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 49.30 billion by 2033 at a 6.59% CAGR. Key drivers include rising infertility rates, technological advances, and increased awareness of fertility treatments. ART encompasses IVF, ICSI, cryopreservation, and more to aid in conception. Major players like Thermo Fisher, CooperSurgical, and Merck KGaA are propelling innovations and market reach. Demand surges in North America, Europe, and emerging in Asia and the Middle East. Sustainability is also emphasized by major companies like Genea Biomedx.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global assisted reproductive technology market size was valued at USD 29.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 49.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.59% during 2025-2033

The growth is primarily driven by rising infertility rates, technological advancements in reproductive medicine, and increasing awareness of fertility treatments. Supportive policies and the expansion of specialized clinics further support the market's growth globally.

Assisted Reproductive Technology includes all medical procedures that are used in treating infertility and allowing individuals or couples to conceive when it is not possible, or unlikely, through natural conception. ART involves the manipulation of eggs, sperm, or embryos outside the human body and includes techniques such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), cryopreservation of gametes and embryos, oocyte or sperm donation programs, and gestational surrogacy.

These procedures may be used to treat infertility caused by hormonal imbalances, fallopian tube blockages, low sperm quality, endometriosis, age-related reproductive decline, or unexplained infertility. ART also supports individuals with genetic concerns, LGBTQ+ families, and those choosing fertility preservation for medical or personal reasons.

Because of increasing infertility rates, delayed parenting, increased awareness of reproductive options, and medical technological advances, the demand for ART has grown significantly worldwide. Innovations in embryo culture systems, genetic screening, and cryotechnology have significantly improved success rates.

Fertility clinics continue to globally expand to meet demand, which is increasingly strong in North America and Europe and rapidly emerging in Asia and the Middle East. As reproductive health discussions become more open and socially accepted, ART continues to become an essential solution to modern family building.

Top Manufacturers

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  • CooperSurgical, Inc.
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Merck KGaA

Product Launches in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

  • Progyny Inc.
  • Cook Medical Inc.

SWOT Analysis of the Company

  • Vitrolife AB Strengths
  • Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

  • Natera, Inc.
  • Sartorius AG

Sustainability Goal

  • Genea Biomedx Group
  • IVF Holland NV

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$29.59 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$49.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

1. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis

2. Companies Share - Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  • CooperSurgical, Inc.
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Progyny Inc.
  • Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.
  • Vitrolife AB
  • Cook Medical Inc.
  • Natera, Inc.
  • Sartorius AG
  • Organon & Co.
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • Genea Biomedx Group
  • IVF Holland NV
  • ReproMed Systems Inc.
  • Ovation Fertility
  • CooperGenomics
  • Xytex CryoInternational
  • IVI Fertility Network

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vs9uch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Merger
                            
                            
                                Prenatal
                            
                            
                                Reproductive Health
                            
                            
                                Reproductive Medicine
                            
                            
                                Reproductive Technologies
                            
                            
                                Surrogacy
                            
                            
                                Vitrification
                            
                            
                                Women's Health
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading