The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION OF A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following acquisition of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR.

Director Number of Shares Abhijit Bhattacharya 4,998

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Abhijit Bhattacharya



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Financial Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction











Price Volume Total Acquisition 13.50 4,998 67,473 Aggregated 13.50 4,998 67,473





