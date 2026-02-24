FI Connect Expands with Home Improvement Lending Channel, Helping Credit Unions Access New Home Renovation Loan Opportunities

Irvine, CA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading credit union lending technology company in the U.S., announced that its subsidiary, FI Connect, has expanded its embedded financing program to include home improvement lending. This expansion opens a new, strategically significant channel for credit unions, giving them direct access to home renovation loan opportunities sourced through established contractor networks.

By integrating financing directly into the contractor sales process whenever and wherever buyers are engaged, FI Connect delivers a streamlined borrowing experience for members. Credit unions can scale and diversify their portfolios across multiple channels through FI Connect as a lending partner with access to multiple marketplaces. FI Connect purchases and places retail contracts with partner credit unions nationwide, offering a seamless, fully digital experience for borrowers and lenders. Unlike other providers that sell whole loans or participations, FI Connect creates members for each loan on behalf of the originating credit union, allowing the credit union to retain the member relationship and the full value of the loan. FI Connect manages the operational, compliance, and technology complexity of embedded lending, allowing credit unions to scale into new channels without building infrastructure or contractor relationships.

Consumer spending on home improvement continues to surge. In 2023 alone, banks and credit unions financed more than $2.1 billion in swimming pool projects, and the broader U.S. home improvement market is projected to surpass $400 billion by 2033 (Growth Market Reports). FI Connect’s expansion positions credit unions to capture more of this demand while extending modern, digital financing options to homeowners.

“FI Connect is strategically reshaping how credit unions expand into new and emerging markets,” said Neetu Bhagat, chief financial officer at Origence. “Home improvement lending is a high‑impact opportunity for portfolio growth, and embedded financing ensures credit unions are front and center when homeowners make borrowing decisions. This expansion reflects our broader strategy to help credit unions remain relevant where lending decisions are increasingly being made outside of branches and traditional digital channels. By partnering with established, trusted providers, we deliver strong, well‑aligned loan opportunities that broaden credit unions’ reach while upholding the standards that define our industry.”

The home improvement lending program offers sizable, unsecured, and secured loans to prime-credit homeowners for outdoor and indoor renovations, including pools, spas, decks, landscaping, and interior remodels.

To further protect loan performance, proceeds are disbursed directly to contractors or brokers rather than borrowers. Homeowners also have the option to refinance through a mortgage once improvements increase their property value.

This expansion complements FI Connect’s established success in embedded lending channels, reinforcing Origence’s commitment to helping credit unions participate in high‑demand markets with the right partners, technology, and lending infrastructure.

For more information about becoming a participating credit union partner or retailer, please contact Brian Hamilton, head of embedded lending at FI Connect by emailing: brian.hamilton@origence.com.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions including Origence CUDL™, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About FI Connect

FI Connect, a subsidiary of Origence Lending Services, delivers convenient embedded financing directly at the point of sale. Leveraging a 24/7 technology and lending model, FI Connect meets consumers wherever and whenever they need financing. FI Connect streamlines the lending and funding experience for OEMs, car dealers, online auto shopping channels, and national retailers. By uniting the lending power of more than 100 of the nation’s largest credit unions, representing billions of dollars in monthly lending capacity, FI Connect offers a single, seamless solution. Learn more at ficonnectlending.com.

