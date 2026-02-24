Global Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Set to Hit USD 69.67 Billion by 2035 Driven by Accelerating Adoption of AI-Powered Virtual Modeling and Precision Medicine Initiatives – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Size & Growth Analysis:

" According to SNS Insider, The Digital Twins in Healthcare Market size is estimated at USD 2.22 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 69.67 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 41.17% over the forecast period of 2026–2035."

The digital twins in healthcare market growth is driven by advances in artificial intelligence technologies, IoT-enabled medical devices, and sophisticated simulation capabilities are enabling the creation of highly detailed and dynamic virtual models of patients, organs, and entire clinical workflows.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 2.22 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 69.67 billion

CAGR: 41.17% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Digital Twins in Healthcare Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3213

The U.S. Digital Twins in Healthcare Market is projected at USD 0.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 27.34 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 41.34%. Strong federal investment in precision medicine, a digital health startup ecosystem, and early use of simulation-based clinical decision support by leading academic medical centers and integrated health networks drive the U.S. market.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine and Precision Healthcare is Propelling Market Expansion Globally

The adoption of genomic medicine programs, customized treatment planning systems, and patient-specific therapeutic simulation platforms for improved treatment efficacy and decreased adverse events are the main factors driving the growing demand for personalized medicine and precision healthcare, which in turn is driving the growth of digital twins in the healthcare market share. The market's foundation, the penetration of product and process digital twin markets, and the expansion of the market share globally are all being driven by these predictive modeling and healthcare personalization solutions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Siemens Healthineers AG

Dassault Systèmes SE

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Microsoft Corporation

ANSYS, Inc.

Atos SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Unlearn.AI, Inc.

Twin Health, Inc.

Q Bio, Inc.

Virtonomy GmbH

PrediSurge

NVIDIA Corporation

Babylon Health

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Altair Engineering Inc.

Verto Medical

InSilicoTrials Technologies

Virtonomy

Sim&Size

BioSimulation

Faststream Technologies

Cortex Labs

Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.22 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 69.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 41.47% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The process & system digital twin segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 62.87% in 2025, owing to extensive hospital workflow optimization requirements, and operational efficiency improvement needs. The product digital twin segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 42.34% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand for medical device simulation globally.

By Application

By 2025, the personalized medicine segment contributed the largest revenue share of 41.56% due to its patient-specific treatment optimization capabilities. The drug discovery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 43.28% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for accelerated pharmaceutical development timelines and reduced clinical trial costs.

By End-Use

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of about 38.92% owing to their direct patient care delivery responsibilities and clinical decision support system requirements. The clinical research organizations segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 42.67% over 2026–2035, as CROs seek comprehensive virtual trial simulation platforms globally.

Need Any Customization Research on Digital Twins in Healthcare Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3213

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Type

Process & System Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

By Application

Asset and Process Management

Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery

Others

By End-use

Clinical Research Organizations (CRO)

Hospitals and Clinics

Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 43.56%, Asia Pacific is the healthcare digital twins market sector with the quickest rate of growth. This is due to rising awareness of precision medicine technologies, government digital health initiatives, and the upgrading of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries.

Due to a well-established healthcare technology environment, significant investments in research and development, and growing provider awareness of the benefits of virtual patient modeling, North America held the largest revenue share of the digital twins in healthcare market in 2025, which is over 39.18%.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Siemens Healthineers AG (est. 1847) it expanded its digital twin platform capabilities with AI-driven organ modeling and predictive surgical planning features, aiming to improve personalized treatment outcomes and procedural efficiency across its global healthcare network.

, Siemens Healthineers AG (est. 1847) it expanded its digital twin platform capabilities with AI-driven organ modeling and predictive surgical planning features, aiming to improve personalized treatment outcomes and procedural efficiency across its global healthcare network. In May 2024, Dassault Systèmes SE (est. 1981) launched an enhanced Living Heart Project platform featuring real-time cardiovascular simulation and patient-specific cardiac modeling capabilities, enhancing drug development, medical device testing, and personalized cardiac care delivery.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & IMPLEMENTATION METRICS – helps you understand how rapidly digital twin platforms are being deployed across hospitals, research institutes, and pharma companies, along with integration timelines and physician adoption rates.

– helps you understand how rapidly digital twin platforms are being deployed across hospitals, research institutes, and pharma companies, along with integration timelines and physician adoption rates. CLINICAL OUTCOME & RESEARCH IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate how digital twins are improving virtual clinical trial success, accelerating drug development timelines, and enhancing personalized treatment effectiveness.

– helps you evaluate how digital twins are improving virtual clinical trial success, accelerating drug development timelines, and enhancing personalized treatment effectiveness. INVESTMENT & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you identify venture capital funding trends, R&D spending by healthcare organizations, patent activity, and strategic collaborations shaping the market.

– helps you identify venture capital funding trends, R&D spending by healthcare organizations, patent activity, and strategic collaborations shaping the market. HEALTHCARE DATA & SYSTEM INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze the volume of healthcare data processed, IoMT device connectivity, and real-time analytics capabilities within digital twin ecosystems.

– helps you analyze the volume of healthcare data processed, IoMT device connectivity, and real-time analytics capabilities within digital twin ecosystems. CLOUD DEPLOYMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE TRENDS – helps you assess the shift between cloud-based and on-premise digital twin deployments and their impact on scalability, security, and performance.

– helps you assess the shift between cloud-based and on-premise digital twin deployments and their impact on scalability, security, and performance. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of leading companies based on innovation capabilities, partnerships, product development, and global market expansion.

Purchase Single User PDF of Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3213

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Type

6. Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-use

8. Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Access Complete Report Details of Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/digital-twins-in-healthcare-market-3213

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.