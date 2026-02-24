Blackboxstocks Announces that NASDAQ Approves Listing of REalloys; Merger Expected to Close Today after Close of the Market

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackboxstocks” or the “Company”) today announced that the Nasdaq Capital Market approved the Company’s listing application in connection with its previously announced merger transaction with REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”). The merger and related transactions are expected to close today, Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after the close of the market, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the closing of the merger and related transactions, REalloys will operate as a publicly traded, vertically integrated North American heavy rare earth platform built for national security and defense-oriented supply chain resilience.

REalloys Highlights:

Strategic Objective: To become the largest producer of heavy rare earth oxides and metals outside of China by 1H 2027, supported by what REalloys believes are among the most advanced commercial-scale heavy rare earth separation and metallization assets outside of China.

To become the largest producer of heavy rare earth oxides and metals outside of China by 1H 2027, supported by what REalloys believes are among the most advanced commercial-scale heavy rare earth separation and metallization assets outside of China. Compliance Advantage: REalloys believes it is currently positioned to be the only North American heavy rare earth platform with a zero-China nexus supply chain aligned with 2027 U.S. defense procurement restrictions, purpose-built to support the Defense Industrial Base, and currently servicing the Defense Logistics Agency.

REalloys believes it is currently positioned to be the only North American heavy rare earth platform with a zero-China nexus supply chain aligned with 2027 U.S. defense procurement restrictions, purpose-built to support the Defense Industrial Base, and currently servicing the Defense Logistics Agency. Advanced Execution Profile: Built on existing infrastructure with phased expansion plans, comparatively limited incremental capital requirements, and reduced permitting risk relative to greenfield peers, advancing on what REalloys believes are the most accelerated commercial timelines in the heavy rare earth sector.

Built on existing infrastructure with phased expansion plans, comparatively limited incremental capital requirements, and reduced permitting risk relative to greenfield peers, advancing on what REalloys believes are the most accelerated commercial timelines in the heavy rare earth sector. Feedstock Strategy: Designed to be feedstock-agnostic and diversified, avoiding reliance on a single captive source of feedstock and mitigating supply concentration risk that constrains many competing platforms.

Designed to be feedstock-agnostic and diversified, avoiding reliance on a single captive source of feedstock and mitigating supply concentration risk that constrains many competing platforms. Integrated Growth Path: Currently executing a phased scale strategy across oxide separation, metallization, and downstream magnet initiatives, including collaboration efforts with JOGMEC the most leading-edge organization on magnets outside of China, to support high-performance magnet manufacturing for strategic and protected markets.



REalloys enters the public markets at a pivotal moment, as national security, advanced manufacturing, and allied supply chains converge around the need for dependable, China-free heavy rare earth capability.

About REalloys:

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. REalloys’ upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REalloys is building a platform to scale North American midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities—creating a coordinated system that processes and converts rare-earth materials from allied and domestic sources into high-purity products. Those refined materials feed directly into REalloys’ downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio, where the company produces advanced alloys and magnet components for defense, clean-energy, and high-performance industrial applications. REalloys’ Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in addition to the broader Defense Industrial Base and Organic Industrial Base.

For more information, go to www.realloys.com or email info@realloys.com

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackboxstocks continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. Blackboxstocks is a SaaS company with abase of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com/ .

Important Information for Stockholders

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

In connection with the Merger, the Company and REalloys filed with the SEC the registration statement on Form S-4 in connection with the merger (the “Merger Registration Statement”), which was declared effective on January 16, 2026. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND REALLOYS ARE URGED TO READ THE MERGER REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS/CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT CONTAINED THEREIN (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE MERGER THAT WERE AND WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other documents containing important information about the Company and REalloys once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov . In addition, the documents filed by the Company may be obtained free of charge from the Company’s website at https://blackboxstocks.com or by written request to the Company at Blackboxstocks Inc., 5430 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1485, Dallas, Texas 75240, Attn: Corporate Secretary.

Forward Looking Statements and Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding development activities, project milestones, expected capacity, market expansion, financing, timing, strategic initiatives, regulatory approvals, or future performance are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are inherently subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are not guarantees of performance or outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to: the ability to successfully complete project development and commercialization efforts; uncertainties related to scaling new technologies or processes to industrial production; supply-chain reliability, logistics, and availability of equipment and materials; fluctuations in rare-earth prices or demand; changes in market conditions, customer preferences, or procurement policies; regulatory approvals, environmental compliance, and permitting delays; inflationary pressures or rising capital costs; the availability, cost, and terms of financing; geopolitical events and trade policies affecting critical minerals; the outcome of future collaborations or partnerships; workforce recruitment and retention; cybersecurity or intellectual-property risks; competitive developments or technological change; and macroeconomic or industry-specific conditions that could impact operations, markets, or valuations.

Forward-looking statements also include expectations regarding the anticipated merger between Blackboxstocks and REalloys, including but not limited to, the timing, completion, satisfaction of closing conditions, integration, synergies, and potential benefits of the merger and related transactions. These are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of closing conditions, receipt of necessary approvals, potential delays, litigation, regulatory review, or changes in transaction structure. There can be no assurance that the merger or any related initiatives will occur on the expected timeline, terms, or at all, or that anticipated synergies will be realized.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which are provided for the purpose of describing management’s current expectations and strategic outlook, and which involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

These statements should not be construed as forecasts or guarantees of future outcomes. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s operations, financial condition, performance, and prospects include those described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic and current reports available at www.sec.gov .

Contacts

Blackboxstocks Inc.

Investors@blackboxstocks.com

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com