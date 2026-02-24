SLC Digital and Tracer Labs Partner to Deliver a New Standard for Trusted Digital Identity

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLC Digital, a pioneer in SIM-based identity authentication and fraud prevention, and Tracer Labs, Inc., the company behind the Trust ID platform, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration combines SLC Digital's hardware-rooted human authorization with Trust ID's reusable digital identity and consent layer, delivering both sides of the trust equation: verified human presence and trusted identity.

Account takeover remains one of the fastest-growing forms of identity fraud, generating billions of dollars in global losses annually. In 2025 alone, reported account takeover losses exceeded $262 million, according to the FBI. Despite widespread adoption of multi-factor authentication, most digital security still relies on messages, codes, and approval prompts — channels attackers can intercept, manipulate, or exploit through sophisticated social engineering. That's why account takeover keeps rising even as defenses multiply, highlighting the need for stronger, verifiable identity foundations.

“This partnership strengthens how organizations defend against modern digital fraud,” said Travis McGregor, CEO of SLC Digital. “Fraud detection alone is no longer enough. Enterprises must also know that a real, verified human—bound to a specific, trusted device—is approving high-risk actions. By integrating SLC Digital’s hardware-rooted identity with Trust ID’s intelligence platform, we're changing where trust lives and creating a new standard for digital trust.”

“Digital ecosystems can’t rely on one-time authentication in a world of autonomous agents and sophisticated threats,” said Pete Hayes, CEO of Tracer Labs. “Systems need persistent, trustworthy identity signals — not repeated prompts. Trust ID solves this by giving platforms verifiable identity, consent, and authorization they can trust continuously. Combined with SLC Digital’s cryptographic proof of human presence and device trust, we’re delivering a trust architecture built for the realities of modern digital risk.”

Under the collaboration, the companies will build and validate an integrated solution that confirms a real person is approving actions from a trusted device. It will also provide real-time verification of identity and authorization, ensuring every action can be tied to a legitimate, trusted user. The combined framework will support portable, privacy-preserving identity and consent credentials, enabling users to authorize transactions without repeatedly exposing sensitive personal data.



The companies will begin with a joint pilot initiative and plan to expand into co-developed enterprise offerings across financial services, fintech, telecom, marketplaces, healthcare, AI platforms, and government digital services — sectors where fraud prevention, compliance, and secure authorization are mission critical.

About SLC Digital

SLC Digital is an identity authentication company that helps organizations prevent account takeover and high-risk digital fraud, through the most secure communication channel available for digital authentication. Identity is verified through the SIM/eSIM and mobile network, establishing hardware-based, cryptographic proof that the real, authorized device is present and trusted—ensuring that only legitimate users can perform sensitive actions. The company works with global partners including GSMA, IDEMIA and Monogoto to deliver secure, network-native digital trust at scale, and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, which supports startups advancing AI-driven technologies. For more information, visit: www.slc.digital.

About Tracer Labs

Tracer Labs builds the infrastructure layer for portable identity, consent, and trusted digital interaction. Its platform — including Trust ID, Tracer Wallet, and DCID — enables enterprises, platforms, and intelligent systems to instantly verify who is acting, for whom, and with what permission, without repeatedly exposing personal data. Designed for a world of emerging digital risks, escalating fraud, and privacy-first regulation, Tracer Labs is establishing a new foundation for digital trust at internet scale.

For more information, visit: https://business.trustid.life.

Media Inquiries:

Allison Clair

Keeton PR

929-933-7387

Allison.Clair@keetonpr.com