Ontivity Enters New Phase of National Infrastructure Growth

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontivity , a leading national provider of digital infrastructure services, today announced the appointment of Dave Mayo to its Board of Directors. His appointment comes at an exciting time in the company’s evolution as it enters the next phase of national expansion.





Mayo brings decades of industry experience to Ontivity, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of DISH Network, where he led the deployment of the nation’s first cloud-native standalone 5G network. Prior to that, he spent over two decades at T-Mobile, stepping into pivotal roles, including Senior VP of 5G, IoT Business Chief, and Senior VP of Technology Strategy, Finance, and Development. His career has been defined by building transformative networks, aligning strategy with capital, and driving performance across complex, fast-moving organizations.

“Ontivity has done the hard work of bridging elite regional organizations into a national platform built to scale with its customers, while preserving a deep commitment to safety and operational excellence,” Mayo said. “This is a company with meaningful momentum and a clear understanding of where the industry is headed. I’m excited to support the leadership team as they expand their capabilities and strengthen their position as a trusted infrastructure partner.”

Ontivity successfully consolidated five high-performing regional operators – Enertech Resources, EasTex Tower, Legacy Telecommunications, CMS Wireless, and Mountain Wireless – into a unified national platform. This singular operating structure combines the benefit of deep local relationships with national reach to deliver scale that aligns with the needs of key customers. Today, Ontivity employs a workforce of more than 700 people, with over 250 field crews operating from 20 office locations across most states, delivering the infrastructure that keeps America connected and powered.

Ontivity CEO Ryan Hanson believes Mayo’s addition is more than a board appointment. It signals that Ontivity’s leadership understands the pressures facing customers, national carriers, tower owners, data center contractors and operators, utility companies, and government agencies, and is uniquely positioned to shape the next phase of industry growth.

“The industry is signaling changes within the infrastructure cycle,” Hanson said. “Our customers are investing at scale and they are looking for partners who can match that scale. Ontivity has built a national platform designed to execute at the level our clients demand. Dave’s experience building and modernizing national networks gives us additional insight into how to anticipate their needs and remove friction from execution.”

Ontivity Executive Chairman Eric Chase emphasized that the company’s growth is intentional and structured and Mayo’s addition accelerates the strong momentum Ontivity is building.

“I am both humbled and incredibly grateful to welcome Dave to the Ontivity Board,” said Chase. “His unrivaled thought leadership has fundamentally shaped the modern wireless landscape. Dave brings a no-nonsense approach to building culture and guiding forward focused, high performing organizations that know how to execute. His experience leading complex infrastructure organizations and advising transformational enterprises will be a true game changer for Ontivity.”

Ontivity’s leadership team — including Hanson, Chase, Chief Operating Officer Justin Huggins , Chief Financial Officer James Petersen , and Vice President of Operations Cameron Swanson — has deliberately constructed a resilient operating model designed for sustained national growth. With diversified end markets, scalable field resources, and integrated capabilities spanning wireless, fiber, data centers, utilities, and government infrastructure, the company is positioned to meet the increasing demand for reliable infrastructure partners.

About Ontivity

Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Ontivity is a premier national provider of technology infrastructure services. The company has evolved into a unified national platform, delivering turn-key solutions for wireless and wireline telecommunications, data centers, utilities, modern power grids, and mission-critical government communications systems.

Ontivity’s workforce of more than 700 professionals and 250 field crews provides end-to-end engineering, technology upgrades, structural modifications, and long-term maintenance across the United States. Driven by a relentless dedication to safety and execution while leveraging deep local relationships with disciplined national scale, Ontivity has become the trusted infrastructure partner for the world’s leading carriers, tower owners, hyperscalers and utilities.

As the workforce of the future, Ontivity is the boots-on-the-ground driving the convergence of fiber, 5G, and industrial infrastructure and delivering on the promise of a more connected world.

To learn more about our national footprint and integrated capabilities, visit ontivity.com .

