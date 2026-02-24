Looper Robotics Redefines Physical AI Infrastructure with Global Debut of Insight9 Spatial AI Camera

Wan Chai, HK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looper Robotics is gearing up for the global launch of Insight9, the world’s first Autonomous Spatial AI Camera engineered by the spatial intelligence powerhouse DeepMirror.

In a strategic move to democratize high-end robot perception, the company will soon publish the global premiere of Insight 9 on Kickstarter, the world's premier platform for cutting-edge tech innovation.

Looper Robotics is pivoting the industry away from "stunt robotics" toward the essential infrastructure of physical AI. By centering the Insight9 camera within a unified system that includes the TinyNav neural navigation library and the RoboSpatial spatial toolchain, the company is delivering a one-stop spatial intelligence solution. This integrated approach aims to transition robot perception from rigid, customized setups to a generalized standard.

In parallel, Looper Robotics has also unveiled two newly developed robot products — NOMAD and RANGER—built on the Unitree Robotics platform with full secondary development. Both models come pre-integrated with Looper Robotics’ full-stack spatial intelligence hardware and software solutions, enabling users to achieve rapid scenario deployment and commercialization with unprecedented ease. Early validation has already been successfully completed across major enterprises, factories, and ports, with mass production scheduled for Q2 2026.

I. Insight9: Engineering Excellence and Industrial Craftsmanship

Traditional robot cameras often rely on horizontal layouts with limited fields of view (FOV), which frequently struggle in crowded or complex real-world environments. Insight9 breaks this convention with a vertical triple-camera array and multiple industry-leading innovations:

• Pioneering Physical AI Design: It is the first depth camera purpose-built for physical AI, featuring a vertical perspective and an ultra-wide field of view.

• Integrated On-Board VSLAM: Insight9 is the only solution on the market equipped with high performance on-board VSLAM, delivering powerful computing capabilities within a compact form factor.

• Precision-Focused Signal Output: Outperforming the industry’s typical 8g vibration limit, Insight9 is engineered to withstand 24g of vibration — enabling it to maintain exceptionally accurate raw sensor signals even during high-dynamic movementsc(e.g., parkour, jumping, and recovery from falls). This reliability serves as a critical foundation for consistent, trustworthy spatial perception.

• Rugged CNC Machined Construction:Built with a solid full aluminum alloy CNC frame and finished with anodizing technology, the camera guarantees stable extrinsic parameters under harsh industrial conditions, while its exterior design pays tribute to timeless classics.

II. Spatial AI ecosystem: From Measurement to Environmental Understanding

To maximize the hardware's potential, LooperRobotics provides a sophisticated software stack that transforms raw spatial data into actionable navigation and task logic.

1. TinyNav: Neural Navigation Library

TinyNav serves as the spatial logic layer for Insight9, acting as a lightweight, high-precision 3D navigation library. Designed as asincere, community-focused open-source library, TinyNav draws on extensive mass-production experience from the autonomous driving and drone industries, and will continue to be developed and maintained to strict product-grade standards.

• Efficiency: It eliminates the need for expensive computing power, delivering robust localization and mapping even on low-cost embedded systems.

• Robustness: Its deeply optimized local perception ensures extreme stability when navigating highly uncertain and complex environments.

• AI-Native Architecture: Moving away from rigid geometric rules that require over 140,000 lines of code, TinyNav utilizes a lean, 3,000-line neural architecture.

• Understanding: By leveraging generative world models, it allows robots to truly understand their environment rather than simply measuring distances.

2. RoboSpatial: 3D Spatial Toolchain

RoboSpatial is an intuitive, building-block editing platform designed for rapid deployment and seamless integration with Insight9.

• Simplified Logic: Developers can define Points of Interest (POIs) and task logic within a 3D real-world view as easily as editing a digital document.

• Rapid Deployment: It reduces the deployment cycle for physical AI applications from months to mere days.

III. Vision: The Infrastructure Powerhouse of the Robot Era

The upcoming Kickstarter debut of Insight9 and its companion software invites the global developer community to help set a new standard for how machines perceive and interact with the humanworld. Looper Robotics does not aim to build the robots themselves. Instead, it strives to be the Infrastructure Powerhouse and a Tier-1 supplier for the physical AI era. By providing industrial grade perception hardware and standardized navigation software, Looper Robotics is creating the high-availability foundation required for AI to solve real-world challenges across all industries.

"If smartphones are the infrastructure for information, robots are the physical-task infrastructure of the future. Looper Robotics aims to be the Tier-1 supplier for this trillion-dollar era. We embrace collaboration with embodied AI robot manufacturers with the utmost openness, striving to empower the industry’s development to its fullest potential", says Harry Hu, Co-founder and CEO of DeepMirror.