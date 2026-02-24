Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management

Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 596 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 92,141.60.

Group CCO Alexandra Bastkær Winther has been granted 696 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 107,601.60.

