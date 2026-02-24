Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 24 February 2026

No. 12/2026

Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Members of the Board of Directors

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.

Member of the Board of Directors Henriette Hallberg Thygesen has purchased 3,000 shares in ISS A/S and now holds a total of 3,000 shares in the company. The details of the described transaction can be found in the attached notification.

In addition, member of the Board of Directors Reshma Ramachandran has purchased shares below the notification threshold in article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and now holds a total of 2,000 shares in the company.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68



For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

