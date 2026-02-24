Organic Food Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Companies Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

The global organic food market is set to grow at an 11.18% CAGR from 2025 to 2033, reaching USD 593.98 billion by 2033, driven by increasing health consciousness and demand for chemical-free foods. Organic foods are cultivated without synthetic inputs, promoting eco-friendly practices. With rising awareness about health risks from chemicals, organic products have surged in popularity, especially in the US, Germany, and Australia. Major players like Danone, General Mills, and Kroger continue to influence market dynamics, supported by product innovations and sustainable initiatives. This trend is further amplified by social media, favoring eco-conscious choices.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Food Market Companies Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic food market is projected to witness an 11.18% CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2033. The estimated revenue for this market by 2033 is around USD 593.98 billion, while it was valued at approximately USD 254.42 billion in 2025

Increased health consciousness among consumers, along with growing demand for organic produce, is compelling dietary shifts toward naturally grown and chemical-free foods, thus pushing the market's growth.

Organic food is the produce that undergoes cultivation and processing without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, genetically modified organisms, or artificial preservatives. On the other hand, organic farming methods are concerned with ecological balance and biodiversity. Examples include crop rotation, natural pest control, and the use of organic fertilizers.

Organic food has gained massive popularity all over the world in recent decades, due to increasing awareness about health and environmental concerns. People are indeed becoming quite conscious about the damage caused by chemicals to their personal health as well as to the planet. Hence, organic alternatives are in demand. The organic food market has grown tremendously in recent years in the United States, Germany, and Australia, among other countries, as many people believe that organic food is nutritionally superior and of higher quality compared to its conventional counterpart.

Besides, this trend has been further invigorated by social media and the availability of information as people share their experiences and educate others about the benefits of organic foods. This shift is not just a health issue; it is a movement toward better agricultural practices as well, which appeal to environmental sentiments in many parts of the world.

Top Organic Food Manufacturers

  • Danone S.A.
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Kroger Company

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$254.42 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$593.98 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

1. Organic Food Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis

2. Market Share Analysis - Organic Food Market

3. Danone S.A.
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Available for All the Following Companies

  • Danone S.A
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Kroger Company
  • United Natural Foods Inc.
  • Dole Food Company Inc.
  • Newman's Own
  • Amy's Kitchen Inc.
  • Organic Valley (CROPP Cooperative)
  • SunOpta Inc.
  • Nature's Path Foods Inc.
  • Eden Foods Inc.
  • Good Catch Foods
  • The Hero Group
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Kellanova (formerly Kellogg's North America)
  • Kraft Heinz Company
  • Unilever PLC
  • PepsiCo Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11qz1j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Organic Food Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Acquisition
                            
                            
                                Merger
                            
                            
                                Mergers and Acquisitions
                            
                            
                                Organic Farming
                            
                            
                                Organic Foods
                            
                            
                                Organic Fruit
                            
                            
                                Organic Meal
                            
                            
                                Plant Based
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading