Organic Food Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Companies Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Food Market Companies Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic food market is projected to witness an 11.18% CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2033. The estimated revenue for this market by 2033 is around USD 593.98 billion, while it was valued at approximately USD 254.42 billion in 2025

Increased health consciousness among consumers, along with growing demand for organic produce, is compelling dietary shifts toward naturally grown and chemical-free foods, thus pushing the market's growth.

Organic food is the produce that undergoes cultivation and processing without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, genetically modified organisms, or artificial preservatives. On the other hand, organic farming methods are concerned with ecological balance and biodiversity. Examples include crop rotation, natural pest control, and the use of organic fertilizers.

Organic food has gained massive popularity all over the world in recent decades, due to increasing awareness about health and environmental concerns. People are indeed becoming quite conscious about the damage caused by chemicals to their personal health as well as to the planet. Hence, organic alternatives are in demand. The organic food market has grown tremendously in recent years in the United States, Germany, and Australia, among other countries, as many people believe that organic food is nutritionally superior and of higher quality compared to its conventional counterpart.

Besides, this trend has been further invigorated by social media and the availability of information as people share their experiences and educate others about the benefits of organic foods. This shift is not just a health issue; it is a movement toward better agricultural practices as well, which appeal to environmental sentiments in many parts of the world.

Top Organic Food Manufacturers

Danone S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kroger Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $254.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $593.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Organic Food Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Organic Food Market



3. Danone S.A.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Available for All the Following Companies

Danone S.A

General Mills Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kroger Company

United Natural Foods Inc.

Dole Food Company Inc.

Newman's Own

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Organic Valley (CROPP Cooperative)

SunOpta Inc.

Nature's Path Foods Inc.

Eden Foods Inc.

Good Catch Foods

The Hero Group

Nestle S.A.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg's North America)

Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever PLC

PepsiCo Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11qz1j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment