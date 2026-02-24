Radiology Information System Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025 Featuring Top Players - Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Oracle, McKesson, GE HealthCare

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiology Information System Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiology information systems (RIS) market is projected to grow from USD 1.16 billion in 2025 to USD 2.17 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.14% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033

This growth is driven by advancements in health information technology, the increasing adoption of RIS for efficient workflow management, and the rising demand for accurate diagnoses and integrated healthcare systems worldwide.







A Radiology Information System (RIS) is a specialized software system designed to manage medical imagery and associated data. It plays a crucial role in radiology departments, facilitating the storage, management, and distribution of radiological images and reports. RIS encompasses various functions, including patient registration, scheduling appointments, tracking the imaging process, and billing, ensuring that everything runs smoothly in a radiology workflow.



The popularity of RIS has surged globally, driven by the increasing demand for efficient patient management within healthcare facilities. As the volume of radiological exams rises, RIS enables quick access to patient information and imaging data, enhancing decision-making and improving outcomes. Furthermore, the integration of RIS with other systems, such as Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), fosters seamless communication, allowing healthcare professionals to deliver better patient care.



Additionally, the growing emphasis on digital health and telemedicine has contributed to the widespread adoption of RIS worldwide. As healthcare continues to innovate and embrace technology, RIS remains a fundamental component, ensuring that radiology departments operate efficiently and effectively.



Top Radiology Information System Manufacturers

Koninklijke Philips n.v.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Oracle

McKesson Corporation

GE HealthCare

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Radiology Information System Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Radiology Information System Market



3. Koninklijke Philips n.v.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Available for All the Following Companies

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Sectra AB

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health, Inc.

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

MedInformatix, Inc.

Pro Medicus Limited

eRAD, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

EIZO Corporation

