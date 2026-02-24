Orthodontics Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Forecasts to 2033

The Orthodontics Market is set for substantial growth, from US$7.68 billion in 2025 to US$20.88 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.32%. Key drivers are technological advancements like digital scanning, AI treatment planning, and 3D printing, enhancing customization and accuracy. Orthodontics, addressing dental misalignments, has surged due to rising dental health awareness and aesthetic interests. Top players like 3M, Henry Schein, and Align Technology innovate using clear aligners and AI, fostering demand. The market's focus on innovation and sustainability is vital for its future dynamism and global reach.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthodontics Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Orthodontics Market is expected to grow significantly, growing from an estimated US$7.68 billion in 2025 to US$20.88 billion by the end of 2033, at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033

Certain key factors for this remarkable expansion include advances in technology that entail digital scanning, AI for treatment planning, and 3D printing. These not only help enhance customization within the field but also improve the overall patient experience and treatment accuracy. Orthodontic care is evolving to focus on efficiency, convenience, and personalized solutions in this regard.



Orthodontics is that branch of dentistry which specifically deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental and facial irregularities. This branch predominantly deals with misaligned teeth and jaws, which may be problematic in terms of oral health, aesthetic appeal, and functional efficiency. The various appliances used include braces, aligners, and retainers, which are employed to correct overbites, underbites, and crowding.

Orthodontics has become very popular over the past few years due to growing awareness of dental health and an increased interest in aesthetics. Many people, regardless of age, wish to undergo orthodontic treatment in order to beautify their smiles. Social media and celebrity culture have raised awareness and created a desire for a perfect smile.

Advancements in technology also make treatments more desirable and accessible, like clear aligners and 3D imaging. In many countries, orthodontic care is considered part of general health, adding to its worldwide popularity. With more people becoming aware of the advantages of a well-aligned smile, orthodontic services are becoming increasingly demanded.

Top 5 Companies in the Global Orthodontics Market

  • 3M Corporation
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • Ultradent Products Inc.
  • LightForce Orthodontics
  • Angelalign Technology Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$7.68 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$20.88 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate13.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

1. Orthodontics Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis

2. Market Share Analysis - Orthodontics Market

3. 3M Corporation
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

  • 3M Corporation
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Align Technology, Inc.
  • Straumann AG
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Envista Holdings Corporation
  • American Orthodontics
  • TP Orthodontics, Inc.
  • G&H Orthodontics
  • Dentaurum GmbH & Co.
  • Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.
  • DB Orthodontics Ltd.
  • Forestadent Bernhard Forster GmbH
  • Leone S.p.A.
  • GC Orthodontics
  • Dental Morelli
  • Ultradent Products Inc.
  • LightForce Orthodontics
  • Angelalign Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msdy9s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Orthodontics Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Merger
                            
                            
                                Oral Health
                            
                            
                                Orthodontic Services
                            
                            
                                Orthodontics
                            
                            
                                Orthodontist
                            
                            
                                Tooth Movement
                            
                            
                                Treatment Planning Software
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading