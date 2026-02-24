Orthodontics Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthodontics Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Orthodontics Market is expected to grow significantly, growing from an estimated US$7.68 billion in 2025 to US$20.88 billion by the end of 2033, at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033

Certain key factors for this remarkable expansion include advances in technology that entail digital scanning, AI for treatment planning, and 3D printing. These not only help enhance customization within the field but also improve the overall patient experience and treatment accuracy. Orthodontic care is evolving to focus on efficiency, convenience, and personalized solutions in this regard.







Orthodontics is that branch of dentistry which specifically deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental and facial irregularities. This branch predominantly deals with misaligned teeth and jaws, which may be problematic in terms of oral health, aesthetic appeal, and functional efficiency. The various appliances used include braces, aligners, and retainers, which are employed to correct overbites, underbites, and crowding.



Orthodontics has become very popular over the past few years due to growing awareness of dental health and an increased interest in aesthetics. Many people, regardless of age, wish to undergo orthodontic treatment in order to beautify their smiles. Social media and celebrity culture have raised awareness and created a desire for a perfect smile.

Advancements in technology also make treatments more desirable and accessible, like clear aligners and 3D imaging. In many countries, orthodontic care is considered part of general health, adding to its worldwide popularity. With more people becoming aware of the advantages of a well-aligned smile, orthodontic services are becoming increasingly demanded.



Top 5 Companies in the Global Orthodontics Market

3M Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ultradent Products Inc.

LightForce Orthodontics

Angelalign Technology Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $20.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





