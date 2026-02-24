Genetic Testing Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Sustainability, Launches, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Testing Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for genetic testing is projected to reach approximately USD 49.72 billion by 2033, growing from USD 23.55 billion in 2025. This expansion is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.79% between 2025 and 2033. Key applications driving this growth include oncology, rare disease diagnostics, and prenatal testing, which highlight the essential role of genetic testing in providing improved healthcare solutions globally.







Genetic testing refers to a variety of medical tests that analyze an individual's DNA to identify genetic disorders, predispositions, and potential risks for certain diseases. It examines specific genes, chromosomes, or proteins to provide insight into genetic conditions, inherited traits, and sometimes even responses to medications. This testing can inform healthcare decisions, guide treatments, and aid in preventive measures.



In recent years, genetic testing has gained significant popularity worldwide, driven by advancements in technology and increasing public awareness. Many people seek genetic tests for various reasons, including curiosity about ancestry, reproductive planning, and personal health management. The rise of direct-to-consumer testing services has made it more accessible, allowing individuals to learn about their genetic makeup from the comfort of their homes.



Additionally, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine has further fueled interest in genetic testing. Healthcare providers can tailor treatments based on an individual's genetic profile, enhancing effectiveness and minimizing risks. As our understanding of genetics continues to evolve, genetic testing is becoming an integral part of modern medicine and lifestyle choices, reshaping how we approach health care globally.



Top 5 Company in the Genetic Testing Market by 2033

Abbott Laboratories

Illumina Inc.

Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $49.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Genetic Testing Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Genetic Testing Market



3. Abbott Laboratories

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Illumina Inc.

BioRad Laboratories Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Diasorin

Revvity Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Eurofins Scientific SE

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Invitae Corporation

Natera, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Biocartis N.V.

Guardant Health, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odqc5z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment