CECO Environmental Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Delivered Multiple Financial Records Including Full Year Orders Greater Than $1 Billion

Finished 2025 Strong with Q4 Gross Profit Margins of 35%

Announces Strategic Transaction Combining CECO with Thermon Group

Raises 2026 Full Year Outlook – Non-Inclusive of Thermon

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 – as well as the separately announced proposed merger transaction with Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. ("Thermon").

Highlights for the Quarter (1)

Orders of $329.3 million, up 50 percent

Backlog of $793.1 million, up 47 percent

Revenue of $214.7 million, up 35 percent

Gross profit of $75.4 million, up 33 percent; Gross margin of 35.1 percent, down 70 basis points

Net income of $3.1 million, down 37 percent; non-GAAP net income of $11.1 million, up 12 percent

Adjusted EBITDA of $29.8 million, up 57 percent

Free cash flow of $8.7 million, up $13.1 million

Highlights for the Year (1)

Orders of $1,064.3 million, up 59 percent

Revenue of $774.4 million, up 39 percent

Gross profit of $269.2 million, up 37 percent; Gross margin of 34.8 percent, down 40 basis points

Net income of $50.1 million, up 285 percent; non-GAAP net income of $32.6 million, up 22 percent

Adjusted EBITDA of $90.3 million, up 44 percent

Free cash flow of $9.6 million, up 30 percent

(1) All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated.

Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

Todd Gleason, CECO's Chief Executive Officer commented, “We closed the year with our strongest quarter to date, highlighted by order bookings in excess of $300 million, the first time in company history. This performance was primarily driven by a large domestic gas-fired power generation project of approximately $135 million, also a company record in project value. This marks our fifth consecutive quarter with orders above $200 million, underscoring the continued momentum in our core markets as we enter 2026. Revenue of approximately $215 million reflects strong execution against our record and growing backlog, with gross profit margin improving sequentially to 35 percent as we recovered from the seasonal headwinds experienced in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.9 percent represents a quarterly record and provides a strong finish to the year. I am also excited to share that today we announced, in a separate press release, a transaction to combine CECO with Thermon – a diversified industrial technology company and a global leader in industrial process heating solutions.”

Fourth quarter operating income was $16.5 million, up $5.2 million or 46 percent when compared to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter 2024. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $24.0 million, up $8.4 million or 54 percent when compared to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income was $3.1 million in the quarter, down $1.8 million or 37 percent when compared to $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $11.1 million, up $1.1 million or 12 percent when compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $29.8 million, reflecting a margin of 13.9 percent, was up 57 percent compared to $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Free cash flow in the quarter was $8.7 million, up $13.1 million compared to $(4.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full year operating income - including the impact of the sale of our Global Pump Solutions business in March 2025 - was $105.9 million, up $70.5 million in the year, compared to $35.4 million in 2024. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $68.5 million, up $19.1 million in the year, compared to $49.4 million in 2024. Net income was $50.1 million in the year, compared to $13.0 million in 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $32.6 million, compared to $26.7 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $90.3 million, reflecting a margin of 11.7 percent, was up 44 percent compared to $62.8 million in 2024, reflecting a margin of 11.3 percent. Free cash flow was $9.6 million, up $2.2 million compared to $7.4 million in 2024.

“We delivered another year of outstanding growth with multiple financial records, highlighted by order bookings of approximately $1.1 billion, up 59% year over year. This performance demonstrates the strength of our opportunity pipeline, which now totals approximately $6.5 billion, an increase of 45 percent from year-end 2024,” added Gleason. “Throughout 2025 and as we enter 2026, we delivered on our leadership position in Power Generation markets, which remain robust. We also drove outstanding results across our diversified industrial air and water businesses, which serve attractive end markets such as data centers, semiconductor, and reshoring activities. The sustainability of our organic and inorganic growth and operating model is solidified by the multiple financial records we achieved over the past few years.”

Raises 2026 Full Year Guidance

The Company raises its 2026 full year outlook to reflect revenue between $925 and $975 million, up approximately 25 percent at the midpoint of the range, and Adjusted EBITDA between $115 and $135 million, up approximately 40 percent at the midpoint of the range. The updated outlook compares with the previous guidance of revenues between $850 and $950 million, and Adjusted EBITDA between $110 and $130 million. The Company reiterates its full year free cash flow of at least 50% of Adjusted EBITDA. The current update to the Company’s 2026 outlook excludes the impact of the proposed merger transaction with Thermon.

“We entered 2026 with a record sales pipeline, our largest ever backlog and tremendous bookings momentum. We expect our largest markets will remain strong and we have confidence in our proven operating model that we will execute at a high level. With these inputs, we are increasing our full year outlook – which does not include the positive financial impact of our recently announced proposed merger transaction with Thermon, which we expect will close mid-2026. I want to continue to thank our dedicated employees and partners as we deliver for our global customers while we protect people, the environment and industrial equipment,” concluded Gleason.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Please visit the Investor Relations portion of the website (https://investors.cecoenviro.com) to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may also be accessed by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esi9fzv8/.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website for a period of one year. The replay may also be accessed by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esi9fzv8/.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,144 $ 37,832 Restricted cash 83 369 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,866 and $8,863 172,909 159,572 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 115,614 69,889 Inventories 53,996 42,624 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,450 16,859 Prepaid income taxes 4,986 3,826 Total current assets 410,182 330,971 Property, plant and equipment, net 47,808 33,810 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 28,251 25,102 Goodwill 288,163 269,747 Intangible assets – finite life, net 96,966 74,050 Intangible assets – indefinite life 9,705 9,466 Deferred income tax assets 449 966 Deferred charges and other assets 12,245 15,587 Total assets $ 893,769 $ 759,699 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt $ 1,879 $ 1,650 Accounts payable 117,848 109,671 Accrued expenses 57,639 47,528 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 123,726 81,501 Notes payable — 1,700 Income taxes payable 4,738 2,612 Total current liabilities 305,830 244,662 Other liabilities 3,317 14,362 Debt, less current portion 210,559 217,230 Deferred income tax liability, net 27,920 11,322 Operating lease liabilities 22,961 20,230 Total liabilities 570,587 507,806 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 12) Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,644,537 and

34,978,009 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025

and 2024, respectively 355 349 Capital in excess of par value 269,453 255,211 Retained earnings 56,621 6,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,901 ) (14,441 ) Total CECO shareholders’ equity 317,528 247,689 Noncontrolling interest 5,654 4,204 Total shareholders' equity 323,182 251,893 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 893,769 $ 759,699





CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 214,693 $ 158,566 $ 774,381 $ 557,933 Cost of sales 139,317 101,865 505,155 361,786 Gross profit 75,376 56,701 269,226 196,147 Selling and administrative expenses 51,334 41,062 200,728 146,698 Amortization expenses 3,989 2,028 16,166 8,848 Acquisition and integration expenses 1,128 2,337 9,555 4,213 Gain on sale of Global Pump Solutions business — — (63,701 ) — Other operating expense 2,397 — 619 985 Income from operations 16,528 11,274 105,859 35,403 Other expense 906 2,103 2,101 4,692 Interest expense 4,744 3,705 20,913 13,020 Income before income taxes 10,878 5,466 82,845 17,691 Income tax expense 6,128 606 29,738 3,270 Net income 4,750 4,860 53,107 14,421 Noncontrolling interest 1,693 18 3,056 1,464 Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp. $ 3,057 $ 4,842 $ 50,051 $ 12,957 Income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 1.42 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 1.37 $ 0.36 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 35,643,762 34,978,382 35,331,105 34,927,313 Diluted 36,764,996 36,559,198 36,603,956 36,381,910





CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 53,107 $ 14,421 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,882 14,523 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (2,057 ) 2,664 Gain on sale of Global Pump Solutions business (63,701 ) — Loss realized with transfer of pension plan with sale of Global Pump Solutions business 2,104 — Fair value adjustments to earnout liabilities (7,403 ) 134 Loss on sale of property and equipment 60 191 Debt discount amortization 834 498 Share-based compensation expense 13,105 7,514 Provision for credit (recovery) loss (988 ) 295 Inventory obsolescence expense (354 ) 1,056 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 6,312 (3,606 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,772 ) (52,355 ) Cost and estimated earnings of billings on uncompleted contracts (44,833 ) (4,149 ) Inventories (3,176 ) (9,814 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,831 ) (8,347 ) Deferred charges and other assets (79 ) (12,736 ) Accounts payable 7,215 36,181 Accrued expenses 13,761 7,119 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 37,903 24,923 Income taxes payable 2,005 1,425 Other liabilities (9,233 ) 4,891 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,861 24,828 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property and equipment (11,343 ) (17,368 ) Net cash proceeds for sale of Global Pump Solutions business 107,808 — Net proceeds from sale of assets 74 4 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (97,615 ) (87,948 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,076 ) (105,312 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit lines 233,300 309,300 Repayments on revolving credit lines (238,900 ) (112,400 ) Borrowings of long-term debt — — Repayments of long-term debt (2,203 ) (113,982 ) Deferred financing fees paid — (1,924 ) Deferred consideration paid for acquisitions (2,787 ) (2,050 ) Payments on financing leases (234 ) (925 ) Earnout payments — (2,831 ) Equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability, net of proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of stock options 872 (2,169 ) Non-controlling interest distributions (1,606 ) (2,109 ) Common stock repurchases — (5,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,558 ) 65,910 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,798 (2,673 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,974 ) (17,247 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 38,201 55,448 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 33,227 $ 38,201 Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 20,408 $ 13,335 Income taxes $ 24,731 $ 9,550





CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions, except share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 3.1 $ 4.9 $ 50.1 $ 13.0 Amortization expenses 4.0 2.0 16.1 8.8 Acquisition and integration expenses 1.1 2.3 9.5 4.2 Gain on sale of Global Pump Solutions business — — (63.7 ) — Other operating expense 2.4 — 0.6 1.0 Foreign currency remeasurement 1.1 2.5 2.3 4.3 Tax (expense) benefit of adjustments (0.6 ) (1.8 ) 17.7 (4.6 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11.1 $ 9.9 $ 32.6 $ 26.7 Depreciation 2.2 1.8 8.7 5.8 Non-cash stock compensation 3.6 1.7 13.1 7.5 Other (income) expense (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) 0.4 Interest expense 4.7 3.7 20.9 13.0 Income tax expense 6.7 2.3 12.0 7.9 Noncontrolling interest 1.7 — 3.1 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.8 $ 19.0 $ 90.3 $ 62.8





Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10.0 $ 1.8 $ 5.9 $ 24.8 Acquisitions of property and equipment (2.6 ) (6.2 ) (11.3 ) (17.4 ) Tax payments for the sale of the Global Pump Solutions business 1.3 — 15.0 — Free cash flow $ 8.7 $ (4.4 ) $ 9.6 $ 7.4





NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as we believe that these figures are useful to investors and management in evaluating the Company's ongoing financial performance, and we believe that they provide greater transparency to investors as supplemental information to its GAAP results. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, as presented in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of acquisition and integration expenses; divestiture gains and expenses; amortization expenses for acquisition-related intangible assets; earn-out expenses (income); restructuring expenses; executive transition expenses; asbestos and other legal matter expenses; foreign currency remeasurement; and the associated tax benefit or cost of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to better compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO’s results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP measures presented on a forward-looking basis were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the reconciliation could not be performed without unreasonable efforts. The GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis because we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include acquisition and integration expenses; divestiture gains and expenses; amortization expenses for acquisition-related intangible assets; earn-out expenses (income); restructuring expenses; executive transition expenses; asbestos and other legal matter expenses; foreign currency remeasurement; and the associated tax benefit or cost of these items.

