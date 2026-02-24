Next Generation Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025 Featuring Top Players - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, Illumina, Roche

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NGS Market is expected to grow from US$ 14.79 Billion in 2025 to US$ 56.25 Billion by 2033, highlighting a solid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.17% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033

The growth of the market is mainly driven by advancements in the sequencing process, an increase in applications related to genomics research and personalized medicine, and rising investments in biotechnology that are going to shape the future course of the industry.







Outlook of Next Generation Sequencing Market



NGS is one of the revolutionary DNA sequencing technologies that enables the rapid sequencing of entire genomes. In contrast to traditional approaches that could only sequence a few hundred base pairs at a time, NGS allows for the reading of millions of fragments simultaneously. This greatly reduces the time and cost involved in genomic analysis. Various applications have been opened up in the fields of genomics, transcriptomics, and epigenomics, all enabling new insights into many complex biological processes and disease mechanisms with unprecedented detail.



Because of its scalability and efficiency, the popularity of NGS has increased globally. Personalized medicine has NGS as an important tool in the use of genomic data to tailor treatments according to individual needs. NGS is also central in areas like research into cancer, where the technology identifies mutations driving tumor growth; likewise, in infectious disease monitoring, it provides speed in pathogen identification.



With decreasing cost and bioinformatic advancements, sequencing is becoming available for more laboratories and research institutes. Therefore, the application fields of NGS are expanding continuously, and it has established itself as a cornerstone in biological research.



Top Companies in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by 2033

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences

Illumina Inc.

Roche Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $56.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Next Generation Sequencing Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Next Generation Sequencing Market



3. Illumina

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Available for All the Following Companies

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Hamilton Company

Geneious

BioMerieux SA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

BGI Group

10x Genomics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkf3yd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment