Point of Care Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025 Featuring Top 5 Players - Sysmex, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co, Danaher, Quidel Diagnostics

It is estimated that, by 2033, the Point of Care Diagnostics market will be valued at around US$ 105.22 billion, compared to US$ 54.38 billion in 2025, reflecting an 8.60% CAGR from 2025 to 2033

The market is expected to see significant growth over the forecast period, due to high demand for quicker and more convenient diagnosis; increased global prevalence of infectious diseases; and rapid technological advancements along with miniaturization.







POC is a kind of medical testing conducted at or near the site of patient care, rather than in a centralized laboratory. Such a modality offers immediate results that can speed up clinical decisions, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the overall efficiency of healthcare delivery. Tests vary from simple glucose monitoring to advanced molecular diagnostics, and range within many fields of medicine.



There is an increase in the demand for point-of-care diagnostics globally, especially resulting from the need to have rapid testing solutions during emergency conditions, in remote sites, and in conditions of public health, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical practitioners and patients are appreciative of the convenience and speed these tests bring to them, reducing waiting time for results and thus enabling timely interventions. Besides, technological development has made POC devices increasingly accurate, easy to use, and affordable.



These, put together with the growing focus on patient-centered care and the need for personalized medicine, place point-of-care diagnostics as one of the major components in the future of health care, driving innovation to extend access to critical diagnostic information around the world.



Top 5 Companies in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market by 2033

Sysmex

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Quidel Diagnostics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $54.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $105.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Point of Care Diagnostics Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Point of Care Diagnostics Market



3. Sysmex

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Sysmex

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Quidel Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

bioMerieux S.A.

Siemens Healthineers AG

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc.

Nova Biomedical

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Trinity Biotech plc.

Chembio Diagnostics Systems, Inc.

PTS Diagnostics

Alere Inc.

ACON Laboratories

Nipro Diagnostics

