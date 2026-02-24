Global Organic Fertilizer Industry Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations and Launches, Revenue Insights

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Fertilizer Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for organic fertilizers is likely to grow significantly from about US$ 13.16 billion in 2025 to about US$ 26.79 billion by 2033, recording a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033

The demand for organic produce by consumers, growing awareness regarding sustainable farming practices, and tough environmental regulations that restrict the use of chemical fertilizers are some key factors driving growth in the market.







Organic fertilizers are natural substances that are taken from plant or animal matter, enrich the soil, and promote plant growth without using synthetic chemicals. They include compost, manure, bone meal, and fish emulsion, among others. While they do provide the important nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, they also improve soil structure, enhance water retention, and promote beneficial microbial activity.



Organic fertilizers have gained unprecedented popularity owing to this rising consciousness of the environmental impact of chemical fertilizers and the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices. Due to consumers turning more health-sensitive, farmers prefer not to grow food crops with the use of harmful chemicals. Nevertheless, several countries have imposed policies that promote organic farming, which has increased the use of organic fertilizers.



From farm-scale organic agriculture and gardening to urban gardeners and home growers, the trend for organic gardening and farming is upward. With sustainability at the forefront of global attention, organic fertilizers are poised to play an essential role in building healthy ecosystems and maintaining food security across future generations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $26.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Organic Fertilizer Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Organic Fertilizer Market



3. National Fertilizers

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

National Fertilizers

Madras Fertilizers

Seek Biotechnology Co. Ltd,

Coromandel International

Nagarujuna fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd,

T Stanes& Company Limited

Novozymes

Kribhco

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO)

Yara International

ICL Group

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Tata Chemicals Limited

Multiplex Group of Companies

Fertoz Ltd

Italpollina S.p.A.

Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

Midwestern BioAg Holding LLC

California Organic Fertilizers Inc.

Queensland Organics

