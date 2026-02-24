Ring Energy Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings release and conference call.

Ring plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.

