Corn Starch Market Top Companies Analysis Report 2025: Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Sustainability Trends, Product Launches, Innovations, Revenue Insights

The corn starch market was valued at US$ 23.74 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% from 2025 to 2033. According to the analyst, the market is expected to reach US$ 43.74 billion by 2033, supported by expanding applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors, along with a growing shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients.







Cornstarch is a fine powder obtained from the endosperm of the corn kernel. It finds extensive use as a thickener, binder, and stabilizer because of its mild, unobtrusive flavor, easy and smooth texture, and remarkable ability to absorb moisture and form gels. The applications of corn starch in food items include soups, sauces, baked goods, confectionery, snacks, and readyto-eat meals.

Outside the food industry, the important applications of corn starch are in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, paper, and industrial manufacturing as an agent that imparts smoothness, improves product structure, and offers environmentally friendly performance benefits.



All these factors have helped increase its global demand due to growing demand for convenience food, clean-label ingredients, and sustainable material alternatives. With the growing consumer trend for natural and plant-based ingredients, corn starch has emerged as a major replacement for synthetic chemicals in packaging, biodegradable plastics, and personal care products.

Its versatility, affordability, and renewability have further cemented its adoption across both developed and emerging markets. Increasing industrialization, expanding food processing industries, and innovation in starch-based bioplastics continue to propel its usage worldwide, thereby making corn starch a globally valued, multi-industry ingredient.



Top 5 Manufacturers

Cargill Inc.

Roquette Freres S.A.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Grain Processing Corporation

Japan Corn Starch Co., Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tereos Group

Sudzucker AG

Associated British Foods plc.

Tate and Lyle

Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd.

Xiwang Group Company Limited

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $43.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



