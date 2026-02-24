Global Vacuum Truck Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Top Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations and Launches, Sustainability Goals, Revenue Insights

The vacuum truck market is set to expand from USD 2 billion in 2025 to USD 3.32 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.54%. This growth is driven by aging infrastructure, environmental regulations, and industrial expansion. Vacuum trucks, used for waste management and environmental cleanup, are essential for sectors like construction, oil and gas, and municipal services due to their efficiency and compliance with sustainable practices. Leading companies such as Fulongma Group, Kanematsu Engineering, and Cappellotto are focused on innovation and sustainability, ensuring continued market resilience and development.

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vacuum Truck Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This moderate expansion is driven by several factors, including aging infrastructure and maintenance needs, emergency response and disaster recovery efforts, industrial growth, activities in the oil and gas sector, rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and stringent environmental regulations and compliance requirements.



A vacuum truck, also known as a vacuum tanker or vacuum excavator, is a specialized vehicle designed to suck up and transport liquids, sludge, and other debris from various sites. These trucks are equipped with a powerful vacuum system that creates negative pressure, allowing them to efficiently gather materials from locations like septic tanks, industrial sites, and construction zones. The collected materials are stored in a large tank on the truck until they can be disposed of properly.

The popularity of vacuum trucks has surged globally due to their versatility and efficiency in waste management and environmental cleanup. Industries such as construction, municipal services, and petroleum have increasingly relied on these trucks for safe and effective waste removal. The rise in environmental regulations and the push for sustainable practices have further contributed to their demand.

Additionally, vacuum trucks play a crucial role in maintaining infrastructure, such as sewage systems and storm drains, which has led many countries to invest in modernizing their fleets. As industries continue to prioritize cleanliness and safety, vacuum trucks are likely to remain an essential part of waste management solutions worldwide.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$3.32 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

1. Vacuum Truck Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis

2. Market Share Analysis - Vacuum Truck Market

3. Fulongma Group Co. Ltd.
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Available for All the Following Companies

  • Fulongma Group Co. Ltd.
  • Kanematsu Engineering Co. Ltd.
  • Cappellotto S.p.A.
  • DISAB Vacuum Technology AB
  • GapVax
  • Keith Huber Corporation
  • Koks Group B.V.
  • Sewer Equipment Co. of America
  • Federal Signal Corporation
  • Vac-Con, Inc.
  • Vactor Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Guzzler Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Ditch Witch (The Charles Machine Works, Inc.)
  • Fayat Group
  • Frank's Vacuum Truck Service, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxsnj5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

