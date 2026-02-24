Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Date and time: March 3, 2028; 11:10am EST / 4:10pm GMT

Location: Boston, MA

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Itin

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” page in the “Investor Relations & Media” section of the Company’s website at https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations-media/events/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Management to host investor meetings

Date: March 10, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

