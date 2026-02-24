Abaxx Exchange Completes First Physical Delivery Under Gold Singapore Futures Contract

TORONTO and SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. ("StoneX"), a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), and KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. a subsidiary of KGI Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (2883.TW), today announced the successful first delivery under the Abaxx Gold Singapore Futures contract on Abaxx Exchange.

The Abaxx Gold Singapore Futures Feb 2026 contract was physically settled, with delivery completed between MTS Gold Group and Kilo Capital, with clearing services provided by StoneX and KGI Securities, and inventory transfer supported by Abaxx Spot. The transaction represents the first gold futures position on Abaxx Exchange carried through to physical delivery, and the first Abaxx Spot inventory transfer associated with a futures delivery. The delivery demonstrates the contract’s function as a regionally anchored benchmark for price discovery and commercial risk management in the Asian physical gold market.

“StoneX is proud to be the first clearing member to complete a physical delivery on Abaxx Exchange, marking an important milestone in bringing this exciting new market infrastructure and capability to Singapore,” said Lian Tuck Lee, Head of Listed Derivatives, Asia, StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. “Along with being the first clearer on Abaxx Exchange, this new achievement reinforces our commitment to expanding access, deepening liquidity, and delivering best‑in‑class hedging and risk‑management solutions for StoneX clients globally. With StoneX's deep expertise in the physical markets, and specifically in precious metals, we look forward to working with Abaxx to open new commercial avenues and bring additional transparency and efficiency in the gold trading marketplace.”

“KGI Securities is proud to serve as Asia’s gateway to the global market by facilitating this historic first delivery on Abaxx Exchange,” said Ken Ong CEO, KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. “This milestone validates the importance of a regionally anchored, physically settled gold benchmark. By bridging the gap between sophisticated futures trading and physical delivery in Singapore, we are empowering our clients with the transparency and security required to navigate the evolving global commodities landscape.”

“MTS Gold Group is proud to be the first physical market participant to complete a physical delivery on Abaxx Exchange,” said Mr Nuttapong Hirunyasiri, CEO, MTS Gold Group. “We are excited to facilitate access for the market through Abaxx, and to further support this contract and the precious metals market. With MTS Gold Group’s existing expertise in the physical and exchange-traded markets, we are proud to be a pioneer participant in marking an important milestone in developing the precious metals market in Singapore and look to further strengthen our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions in this ecosystem.”

"As a North American leader in precious metals inventory finance and physical supply, the Abaxx Gold Singapore Futures contract gives us direct tools to hedge kilobar inventory exposures and align our financing solutions with actual Asian physical flows," said Wade Brennan, CEO of Kilo Capital. "Abaxx's integrated gold market infrastructure cuts through traditional OTC frictions and offshore settlement barriers, unlocking new commercial opportunities in cross-border gold trading."

The Abaxx Gold Singapore Futures contract, launched in June 2025, is part of Abaxx Exchange’s growing suite of futures contracts across energy, environmental, battery materials, and precious metals markets. For more information on Abaxx Gold Singapore Futures, please visit here . For more information on Abaxx Spot visit here .

About StoneX

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. StoneX strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance.

A Fortune-50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 5,400 employees serve more than 80,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on StoneX is available at www.stonex.com .

About KGI Securities (Singapore)

KGI Securities (Singapore) is a premier global financial services platform and a central hub for the Asia- Pacific region. We provide essential market access, execution, and clearing services to institutional, professional, and retail clients. Based in Singapore, we leverage our deep local roots and extensive regional network to connect clients to the world’s most liquid markets through a sophisticated suite of products—spanning Securities, Futures, Options, FX and Wealth Management.

As the regional powerhouse of the KGI Financial Group (one of Asia’s largest diversified financial institutions with over USD 130 billion in assets), KGI Securities (Singapore) combines the strength of a global giant with the agility and personalized service of a Singapore-based partner. More Information on KGI Singapore is available at www.kgieworld.sg .

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a digitally integrated, physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. It is set to become the first market infrastructure to align spot and futures gold markets in the same location—enabling secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s gold futures contracts to deliver smarter gold markets.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This joint press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which do not consist of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Abaxx or StoneX’s future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that Abaxx or StoneX expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “seeking”, “should”, “intend”, “predict”, “potential”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “continue”, “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Since forward- looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Abaxx and StoneX, Abaxx and StoneX do not provide any assurance that actual results will meet respective management expectations. Risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information related to Abaxx in this press release includes but is not limited to, Abaxx’s objectives, goals, future plans and products, the implementation of Abaxx’s Gold Singapore Futures contract and the associated benefits to Abaxx. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Forward-looking statements related to StoneX are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the company. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the filings made by StoneX Group Inc. with the SEC, including those risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made time to time with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. When you consider these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release.

Abaxx and StoneX caution that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx and StoneX have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx and StoneX have assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this press release represent the expectations of Abaxx and StoneX as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Both StoneX and Abaxx undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. For these statements, StoneX Group Inc. claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.