The Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce Launches The FAM Program to Support 2SLGBTQI+ businesses and Entrepreneurs Nationwide

Photos can be found at this link .

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce ( CQCC ) is proud to announce the launch of The FAM Program (The FAM) , dedicated exclusively to empowering 2SLGBTQI+ business owners and entrepreneurs nationwide. Available to any member of the 2SLGBTQI+ community who owns 1 to 100 percent of their business, The FAM Program is a national professional network that strengthens queer entrepreneurship with vibrant community support, opening doors to capital and fundraising. The FAM members enjoy access to resources and events across Canada, including networking opportunities, practical resources, workshops, and high-visibility spotlight opportunities.

Despite progress, the queer business community continues to face significant barriers, making it difficult to access capital and other support. The FAM Program eases the path to growing, starting, or scaling a business, no matter the size. The program welcomes queer-identifying entrepreneurs and business owners, from side-hustlers to consultants to established business leaders. The business does not need to be queer-focused to be a member.

“The goal of The FAM Program is to increase the visibility of 2SLGBTQI+ businesses and to create a strong community of professionals that may have faced challenges because of their identity,” says Sarah Evalina, CQCC’s Chief Operating Officer. “These businesses bring so much to the larger communities. By connecting these queer professionals through The FAM Program, we can strengthen these individual ventures that are driving economic growth in markets across Canada.”

Benefits of the FAM Program include:

Exclusive invitations to CQCC networking events that help entrepreneurs build meaningful connections and expand their business community.

Access to a national Community Hub, offering opportunities to meet, collaborate, and learn from other queer entrepreneurs and supportive organizations across Canada.

Industry-focused workshops designed to boost sales, increase referrals, and strengthen essential business skills.

High-visibility spotlight opportunities that elevate entrepreneurs on a national stage, introducing FAM members to new customers, fellow business owners, and corporate partners committed to supporting queer-owned businesses.





The FAM Program fills the gaps for queer entrepreneurs. Says Elaine Kwok, of Go Banana! , a Toronto marketing and design agency, “The FAM can help us be part of a thriving business community. That means helping us meet potential clients and partners, providing educational and practical resources, and even lobbying for government support for small businesses.”

There are over 100,000 queer-owned businesses in Canada, which employ over 435,000 Canadians. These businesses contribute significantly to Canada’s economy, generating $22 billion in economic activity.

Queer business owners can engage with the program at queerchamber.ca/FAM . The FAM Program is free to join until March 31st, 2026.

About the Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce (CQCC)

The Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce is Canada’s leading advocate for queer-owned businesses and 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs. Through networking, education, suppliers' certification, and advocacy, CQCC works to ensure queer businesses and allies thrive and continue contributing to a strong, inclusive national economy.

Founded in 2003, CQCC represents more than 100,000 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses, contributing over $22 billion in economic activity and employing more than 435,000 Canadians. In 2023, the Government of Canada selected CQCC to administer the world’s first $25 million 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, further expanding support for queer entrepreneurs across the country.