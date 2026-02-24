New Survey Data Reveals What Canadian Mortgage Brokers Want Most from Private Lenders… and Most Aren’t Getting It

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brokers want it all… and they’re not getting it. A new survey reveals Canadian mortgage brokers are nearly evenly split on what matters most in a private lender, with fast approvals, flexible policies, and competitive pricing all cited as critical. The result paints a picture of an industry where brokers are settling for lenders that deliver on one dimension while failing on others.

The survey, conducted by Perch Capital via LinkedIn collected responses from Canadian mortgage professionals across the country who work with private lenders. While the sample reflects the views of engaged industry participants rather than a randomized study, the results align with broader trends identified by CMHC and FSRA: private lending is growing, broker expectations are rising, and the gap between what brokers need and what many lenders deliver is widening.





A Market in Transition

Canada’s 2026 mortgage renewal wave, with millions of borrowers facing new qualifying rates over the next two years, is prompting borrowers to re-evaluate their current financing needs. At the same time, tighter bank underwriting and regulations are pushing borrowers to consider alternative mortgage options. For brokers, this means more clients who need private solutions, and less patience for lenders who can’t keep up.



FSRA’s most recent market survey in 2024 confirms the trend: individual private lenders are losing market share to institutional operators like mortgage investment corporations.

“The brokers we work with aren’t looking for a lender of last resort,” said Alex Leduc, CEO of Perch Capital. “They need a private lending partner that operates with the speed and professionalism of an institutional lender because their clients deserve better than delayed responses or unreliable decision-making.”

$25M Debt Facility: Institutional Capital, Broker-Grade Execution

Perch Capital recently secured a $25 million debt facility from a Schedule 1 Canadian bank in a milestone that provides the firm with increased deployable capital to support higher origination volumes and faster execution. The facility, secured in part because of Perch Capital’s proprietary underwriting technology and auto-adjudication capabilities, also allows the firm to offer competitive pricing that smaller, individually-funded private lenders typically can’t match.

With the additional capital, Perch Capital is actively expanding its broker network across Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta, targeting reputable mortgage professionals who need a reliable, responsive private lending partner.

Broker-First Operating Model

Perch Capital’s value proposition is built around the three dimensions brokers ranked highest in the survey:

Speed : Perch Capital’s auto-adjudication engine processes qualifying applications the same day, returning conditional approvals without manual bottlenecks. Brokers receive live updates relating to their deal.

: Perch Capital’s auto-adjudication engine processes qualifying applications the same day, returning conditional approvals without manual bottlenecks. Brokers receive live updates relating to their deal. Simplicity : Algorithmic underwriting evaluates deals holistically, reducing documentation requirements and eliminating rounds of back-and-forth. Brokers submit through a dedicated portal and the platform handles the rest.

: Algorithmic underwriting evaluates deals holistically, reducing documentation requirements and eliminating rounds of back-and-forth. Brokers submit through a dedicated portal and the platform handles the rest. Pricing: Institutional capital access allows Perch Capital to offer rates and fees that are among the most competitive in the private lending market.



Strong Fund Performance Backs the Model

Perch Capital delivered 9.65% returns to investors in 2025, supported by disciplined lending practices and conservative risk management. Key metrics include zero loan losses or active arrears, a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 49%, and a portfolio composed of 75% first mortgages and 25% second mortgages.

“Perch Capital has been a top-performing alternative investment for our clients. They are consistent in performance, monthly dividends, and communication, which aligns well with our mandate to drive strong returns for our investors while preserving wealth.”

— Sheehan Burns, Portfolio Manager at Tactex Asset Management

Learn more about Perch Capital’s Offering

Mortgage brokers interested in working with Perch Capital can learn more about their private lending products, submission platforms, and the broker application process at perchcapital.ca/brokers . Investors seeking to learn more about private mortgage credit can explore fund performance and submit their interest at perchcapital.ca/investors .

About Perch Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Perch Capital originates and manages secured Canadian mortgages, working with mortgage brokers to deliver dependable private capital with a focus on capital preservation and consistent returns. The firm operates across Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

For more information: perchcapital.ca | investors@perchcapital.ca | 647-977-4775

Media contact: Alex Leduc, CEO | aleduc@perchcapital.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9ec67b0-65d2-4ffe-b304-5b283cdead69