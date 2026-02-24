iBio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, today announced that Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, and Felipe Duran, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference and the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Presentation Date : Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time : 2:00 p.m. ET

Location : Virtual

A livestream of the event can be accessed here.

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date : Monday, March 9, 2026

Time : 4:20 p.m. ET

Location : Miami, FL

A livestream of the event can be accessed here.

Dr. Brenner and Mr. Duran will be available for one-on-one meetings during both conferences.

A link to access each of the replays will be available on the Investor section of the iBio website for 90 days after the event.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. iBio’s mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

