Enviri Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

- Fourth quarter revenues totaled $556 million
- Fourth quarter GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations of $86 million, including expenses related to the pending sale of Clean Earth and spin-off of Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail as well as certain contract adjustments in Harsco Rail
- Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 totaled $70 million
- Full year 2025 revenue totaled $2.2 billion; GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations was $160 million; and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $275 million
- 2026 outlook: Adjusted EBITDA for Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail ("New Enviri") expected to be modestly below 2025 at guidance mid-point, as improvement in Harsco Environmental to be offset by Harsco Rail
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) (the "Company") today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $556 million, and on a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, the consolidated loss from continuing operations was $86 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.
On a GAAP basis, the fourth quarter of 2025 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $1.07, including expenses related to the sale of Clean Earth and spin-off of Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail as well as contract adjustments in Harsco Rail and other unusual items. The adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.17. These figures compare with a fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $1.03, which included an asset impairment for an underperforming site and anticipated costs to address an environmental matter in Harsco Environmental as well as contract adjustments and a goodwill impairment in Harsco Rail, and an adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.04.
“2025 was a transformative year for Enviri, culminating in solid financial performance in the fourth quarter,” said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Clean Earth finished another record year, with strong execution across the organization as it delivered on its growth and operational goals. Harsco Environmental realized its highest quarterly earnings of the year in Q4 while continuing to navigate challenges within the global steel industry. In Rail, we’re continuing to take actions to address supply-chain and manufacturing pressures and right-size the organization, while remaining focused on efforts to further manage the segment's ETO exposure.”
“We remain on track to close our $3 billion sale of Clean Earth in mid-2026, which will unlock significant sum-of-the-parts value in the Company when completed. Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail, together known as New Enviri, are expected to be well-capitalized with an improving cash flow outlook and significant earnings potential following the close of the transaction. While both businesses continue to navigate near-term market pressures, their attractive fundamentals combined with our internal actions to reduce complexity and drive operational excellence are expected to further boost margins for New Enviri and enhance value for shareholders in the coming years.”
Enviri Corporation—Selected Fourth Quarter Results
|($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|Revenues
|$
|556
|$
|559
|Operating income/(loss) from continuing operations - GAAP
|$
|(33
|)
|$
|(62
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(86
|)
|$
|(82
|)
|Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP
|$
|(1.07
|)
|$
|(1.03
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP
|$
|70
|$
|70
|Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP
|12.6
|%
|12.6
|%
|Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - non-GAAP
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results
Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $556 million, or similar to the prior-year quarter. Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental realized an increase in revenues compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, while revenues for Harsco Rail were lower year-on-year, as anticipated. Foreign currency ("FX") translation positively impacted fourth quarter 2025 revenues by approximately $13 million, compared with the same quarter in 2024.
The Company's GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations was $86 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a GAAP consolidated loss of $82 million in the same quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus $70 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Higher Adjusted EBITDA in Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental was offset by lower contributions from Harsco Rail and higher Corporate costs. The year-over-year change in Corporate costs is largely attributable to stock-based compensation and expenses, much of which was not considered within prior Q4 guidance.
Enviri Corporation—Selected 2025 Results
|($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|2,240
|$
|2,343
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP
|$
|4
|$
|31
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(160
|)
|$
|(120
|)
|Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP
|$
|(2.03
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items
|$
|275
|$
|318
|Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items
|12.3
|%
|13.6
|%
|Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Consolidated Full Year 2025 Operating Results
Consolidated revenues were $2.24 billion in 2025, compared to $2.34 billion in 2024. Clean Earth revenues increased for the year while revenues in Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail were lower year-over-year. The 2025 change in revenues includes the impact of business divestitures during 2024 in Harsco Environmental, which negatively impacted 2025 revenues by approximately $60 million when compared with the prior year.
The Company's GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations was $160 million in 2025, while the GAAP consolidated loss in 2024 was $120 million. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $275 million in 2025, compared with $318 million in 2024. In 2025, higher adjusted earnings from Clean Earth were offset by lower contributions from Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail as well as higher Corporate costs. The increase in Corporate costs for the year is again attributable to stock-based compensation and expenses.
On a GAAP basis, the diluted loss per share in 2025 was $2.03, compared with a diluted loss per share in 2024 of $1.57. These figures include various unusual items in each year. The adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.60 in 2025, compared with an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.09 in 2024.
Fourth Quarter Business Review
Harsco Environmental
|($ in millions)
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|Revenues
|$
|257
|$
|240
|Operating income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|15
|$
|(41
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP
|$
|48
|$
|41
|Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP
|18.7
|%
|17.1
|%
Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $257 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 7.0% percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This revenue increase is primarily attributable to higher services demand including from new contracts and FX translation impacts, partially offset by lower eco-products revenues. The segment's GAAP operating income was $15 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $48 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. These figures compare with a GAAP operating loss of $41 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $41 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned factors as well as improvement initiatives and the recovery of certain sales tax expenses in Brazil. As a result, Harsco Environmental's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus 17.1% in the comparable quarter of 2024.
Clean Earth
|($ in millions)
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|Revenues
|$
|244
|$
|241
|Operating income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|19
|$
|21
|Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP
|$
|38
|$
|36
|Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP
|15.6
|%
|15.1
|%
Clean Earth revenues totaled $244 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 1% increase over the prior-year quarter primarily as a result of higher services pricing and higher volumes within its hazardous materials business. The segment's GAAP operating income was $19 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $21 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $36 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings is attributable to the above-mentioned factors, partially offset by lower soil-dredge business contributions and higher incentive compensation. As a result, Clean Earth's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus 15.1% in the comparable quarter of 2024.
Harsco Rail
|($ in millions)
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|Revenues
|$
|56
|$
|77
|Operating income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|(36
|)
|$
|(32
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|2
|Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP
|(8.1
|)%
|2.4
|%
Harsco Rail revenues totaled $56 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 28% decrease over the prior-year quarter. This change is primarily attributable to lower equipment and aftermarket parts volumes. The segment's GAAP operating loss was $36 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. These figures compare with a GAAP operating loss of $32 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings is attributable to the above-mentioned factors as well as a less favorable business mix.
Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities was $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $36 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted free cash flow was $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $8 million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to higher capital spending, which was partially offset by favorable changes in working capital.
For the full-year 2025, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $101 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $78 million in 2024. Adjusted free cash flow was $(15) million in 2024, compared with $(34) million in the prior year. The change in full-year adjusted free cash flow can be mainly attributed to lower pension contributions and working capital movements (including proceeds from the Company's accounts receivable facility), partially offset by higher capital spending.
Financial Statement Revision
The Company recently identified historic errors related to the measurement of certain aspects of the pension obligation associated with its U.K. pension plan. The errors were identified during a review of the pension plan in preparation for the potential buy-out of its liabilities by an insurance company. The relevant pension plan had been frozen decades ago and the measurement errors occurred prior to that time. The Company has estimated the cumulative net impact to the pension obligation to be approximately $18 million at the end of 2025. The plan remains fully funded and this additional obligation does not require funding requirements in the future. Additional information on the revision and the related financial impacts can be found in the Company’s 2025 Form 10-K.
2026 Outlook
Given the pending sale of Clean Earth, the Company is providing guidance for only Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail (the two businesses to exist within New Enviri following their spin-off into a new standalone publicly traded company in connection with the Clean Earth sale). Key business drivers for each segment are below, and in total, Proforma Adjusted EBITDA for New Enviri is anticipated to be approximately $140 million (at guidance range mid-point), or modestly below 2025 due to weaker demand in Rail. Cash generation for these businesses is projected to improve in 2026, although overall free cash flow will remain muted given the cash burden of Rail's existing ETO (engineered to order) contracts in the short term. Actions to reduce SG&A and operational expenses as well as manage the Company's ETO risk and exposure in Harsco Rail are ongoing.
Harsco Environmental Adjusted EBITDA of $170 million to $180 million, which is modestly above prior-year results at the range mid-point. Higher services and products demand, new sites and improvement initiatives are expected to be offset by site exits and the fact that certain 2025 items are not anticipated to repeat in 2026 (such as the recovery of certain sales tax expenses in Brazil).
Harsco Rail Adjusted EBITDA of $(26) million to $(19) million, which is below 2025 results as a result of lower standard equipment and contracted services demand and related manufacturing inefficiencies, partially offset by cost-out activities and benefits.
Beginning with the first quarter of 2026, the Company will revise its calculation of reported Adjusted EBITDA for external reporting to add stock-based compensation costs, a non-cash item, to other items that are added back to GAAP net income for purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA. This change better aligns the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA with its credit agreement and facilitates comparison with many peers. Guidance provided above for Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail is on a like-for-like basis and does not consider the impact of this change.
Non-GAAP Measures
Measurements of financial performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP should be considered as supplements to, and not substitutes for, performance measurements calculated or derived in accordance with GAAP. Any such measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly-titled measurements employed by other companies. The most comparable GAAP measures are included within the definitions below and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release.
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); facility fees and debt-related income (expense); and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance.
Adjusted free cash flow: Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures and expenditures for intangible assets; and plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures, total proceeds from sales of assets and certain transaction-related / debt-refinancing expenditures. The Company's management believes that Adjusted free cash flow is important to management and useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it indicates the cash flow available for working capital needs, repay debt obligations, invest in future growth through new business development activities, conduct strategic acquisitions or other uses of cash. It is important to note that Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. This presentation provides a basis for comparison of ongoing operations and prospects.
About Enviri
Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues from continuing operations:
|Service revenues
|$
|501,565
|$
|477,841
|$
|1,988,144
|$
|1,977,781
|Product revenues
|54,817
|81,084
|252,214
|365,356
|Total revenues
|556,382
|558,925
|2,240,358
|2,343,137
|Costs and expenses from continuing operations:
|Cost of services sold
|390,148
|400,931
|1,547,681
|1,563,391
|Cost of products sold
|80,831
|88,410
|265,574
|340,719
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|104,100
|92,625
|382,005
|359,388
|Research and development expenses
|710
|1,269
|3,050
|3,961
|Property, plant and equipment impairment charge
|411
|23,444
|7,797
|23,444
|Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge
|—
|13,026
|—
|15,866
|Remeasurement of long-lived assets
|—
|—
|—
|10,695
|Gain on sale of businesses, net
|—
|—
|—
|(10,478
|)
|Other expense (income), net
|13,483
|1,677
|30,002
|5,437
|Total costs and expenses
|589,683
|621,382
|2,236,109
|2,312,423
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|(33,301
|)
|(62,457
|)
|4,249
|30,714
|Interest income
|715
|682
|2,191
|6,795
|Interest expense
|(28,435
|)
|(27,348
|)
|(110,962
|)
|(112,217
|)
|Facility fees and debt-related income (expense)
|(2,923
|)
|(2,578
|)
|(10,662
|)
|(11,265
|)
|Defined benefit pension income (expense)
|(5,389
|)
|(4,349
|)
|(21,635
|)
|(17,607
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in income
|(69,333
|)
|(96,050
|)
|(136,819
|)
|(103,580
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations
|(16,570
|)
|13,828
|(22,986
|)
|(16,834
|)
|Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net
|44
|74
|155
|(10
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|(85,859
|)
|(82,148
|)
|(159,650
|)
|(120,424
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Income (loss) from discontinued businesses
|(1,429
|)
|(1,010
|)
|(5,494
|)
|(5,297
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses
|374
|270
|1,435
|1,382
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(1,055
|)
|(740
|)
|(4,059
|)
|(3,915
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(86,914
|)
|(82,888
|)
|(163,709
|)
|(124,339
|)
|Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(678
|)
|(814
|)
|(3,892
|)
|(5,312
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation
|$
|(87,592
|)
|$
|(83,702
|)
|$
|(167,601
|)
|$
|(129,651
|)
|Amounts attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders:
|Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|$
|(86,537
|)
|$
|(82,962
|)
|$
|(163,542
|)
|$
|(125,736
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(1,055
|)
|(740
|)
|(4,059
|)
|(3,915
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders
|$
|(87,592
|)
|$
|(83,702
|)
|$
|(167,601
|)
|$
|(129,651
|)
|Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
|81,216
|80,216
|80,712
|80,118
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(1.07
|)
|$
|(1.03
|)
|$
|(2.03
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders(a)
|$
|(1.08
|)
|$
|(1.04
|)
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|(1.62
|)
|Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
|81,216
|80,216
|80,712
|80,118
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(1.07
|)
|$
|(1.03
|)
|$
|(2.03
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders(a)
|$
|(1.08
|)
|$
|(1.04
|)
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|(1.62
|)
|(a)
|Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders is calculated based on actual amounts. As a result, these per share amounts may not total due to rounding.
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|December 31
2025
|December 31
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|103,671
|$
|88,359
|Restricted cash
|21,677
|1,799
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|267,439
|262,067
|Other receivables
|46,930
|40,439
|Inventories
|180,548
|183,059
|Current portion of contract assets
|26,968
|59,881
|Prepaid expenses
|61,996
|62,435
|Other current assets
|11,452
|14,880
|Total current assets
|720,681
|712,919
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|699,664
|664,292
|Right-of-use assets, net
|132,323
|88,912
|Goodwill
|758,680
|739,758
|Intangible assets, net
|273,088
|298,438
|Retirement plan assets
|55,743
|57,622
|Deferred income tax assets
|11,419
|17,453
|Other assets
|57,073
|55,117
|Total assets
|$
|2,708,671
|$
|2,634,511
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|$
|11,490
|$
|8,144
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|25,874
|21,004
|Accounts payable
|239,650
|214,689
|Accrued compensation
|67,331
|63,686
|Income taxes payable
|4,083
|6,093
|Reserve for forward losses on contracts
|61,037
|54,320
|Current portion of advances on contracts
|7,982
|13,265
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|30,077
|26,001
|Derivative liabilities
|20,839
|1,284
|Other current liabilities
|165,661
|158,194
|Total current liabilities
|634,024
|566,680
|Long-term debt
|1,530,309
|1,410,718
|Retirement plan liabilities
|26,208
|27,019
|Operating lease liabilities
|104,654
|64,805
|Environmental liabilities
|38,256
|46,585
|Deferred tax liabilities
|21,689
|32,529
|Other liabilities
|57,944
|56,509
|Total liabilities
|2,413,084
|2,204,845
|ENVIRI CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Common stock
|149,519
|146,844
|Additional paid-in capital
|273,436
|255,102
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(514,481
|)
|(537,385
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,211,234
|1,378,835
|Treasury stock
|(864,646
|)
|(851,881
|)
|Total Enviri Corporation stockholders’ equity
|255,062
|391,515
|Noncontrolling interests
|40,525
|38,151
|Total equity
|295,587
|429,666
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,708,671
|$
|2,634,511
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(86,914
|)
|$
|(82,888
|)
|$
|(163,709
|)
|$
|(124,339
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|39,681
|36,804
|153,382
|148,329
|Amortization
|7,854
|7,382
|30,575
|31,471
|Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|10,374
|(17,995
|)
|(3,892
|)
|(13,153
|)
|Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net
|(44
|)
|(74
|)
|(155
|)
|10
|Dividends from unconsolidated entities
|153
|117
|230
|321
|Right-of-use assets
|8,022
|7,859
|31,350
|31,546
|Property, plant and equipment impairment charge
|411
|23,444
|7,797
|23,444
|Intangible asset impairment charge
|—
|13,026
|—
|15,866
|Remeasurement of long-lived assets
|—
|—
|—
|10,695
|Gain on sale of businesses, net
|—
|—
|—
|(10,478
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|5,502
|3,610
|21,009
|16,650
|Other, net
|(2,912
|)
|28
|(9,016
|)
|(13,924
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses:
|Accounts receivable
|12,876
|42,416
|10,195
|45,372
|Inventories
|15,731
|9,529
|8,129
|(7,642
|)
|Contract assets
|26,183
|3,511
|31,551
|(11,412
|)
|Accounts payable
|(6,408
|)
|(22,459
|)
|7,158
|(15,038
|)
|Accrued interest payable
|6,834
|4,679
|(297
|)
|(413
|)
|Accrued compensation
|5,832
|935
|312
|(12,477
|)
|Advances on contracts and other customer advances
|747
|(2,764
|)
|(16,714
|)
|(13,210
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(7,894
|)
|(7,604
|)
|(31,121
|)
|(30,945
|)
|Retirement plan liabilities, net
|4,066
|1,060
|18,704
|(5,262
|)
|Other assets and liabilities
|(1,695
|)
|15,676
|5,919
|12,652
|Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
|38,399
|36,292
|101,407
|78,063
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(48,863
|)
|(34,497
|)
|(141,279
|)
|(136,591
|)
|Proceeds from sale of businesses, net
|—
|(34
|)
|—
|57,633
|Proceeds from sales of assets
|3,957
|4,578
|9,772
|17,057
|Expenditures for intangible assets
|(67
|)
|(128
|)
|(181
|)
|(1,309
|)
|Proceeds from note receivable
|—
|—
|—
|17,023
|Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts
|(13,870
|)
|18,247
|(18,189
|)
|12,114
|Net cash (used) provided by investing activities
|(58,843
|)
|(11,834
|)
|(149,877
|)
|(34,073
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Short-term borrowings, net
|(267
|)
|(3,216
|)
|3,189
|(6,198
|)
|Borrowings and repayments under Revolving Credit Facility, net
|37,000
|(30,000
|)
|119,000
|(15,000
|)
|Borrowings related to refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility
|—
|—
|—
|107,557
|Repayments related to refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility
|—
|—
|—
|(107,557
|)
|Repayments of Term Loan
|(1,250
|)
|(1,250
|)
|(5,000
|)
|(5,000
|)
|Cash paid for finance leases and other long-term debt
|(5,290
|)
|(3,337
|)
|(19,476
|)
|(13,609
|)
|Proceeds from other long-term debt
|—
|—
|566
|—
|Purchase of noncontrolling interests
|—
|(1,197
|)
|—
|(1,197
|)
|Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|—
|—
|—
|874
|Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|(3,377
|)
|(1,131
|)
|(3,377
|)
|(17,095
|)
|Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid
|(11,208
|)
|(339
|)
|(12,764
|)
|(1,885
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|(1,818
|)
|(525
|)
|(1,818
|)
|(4,290
|)
|Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
|13,790
|(40,995
|)
|80,320
|(63,400
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
|983
|(6,437
|)
|3,340
|(15,046
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
|(5,671
|)
|(22,974
|)
|35,190
|(34,456
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period
|131,019
|113,132
|90,158
|124,614
|Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period
|$
|125,348
|$
|90,158
|$
|125,348
|$
|90,158
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(In thousands)
|Revenues
|Operating
Income (Loss)
|Revenues
|Operating
Income (Loss)
|Harsco Environmental
|$
|257,165
|$
|14,619
|$
|240,316
|$
|(41,042
|)
|Clean Earth
|243,666
|18,982
|241,136
|21,065
|Harsco Rail
|55,551
|(35,556
|)
|77,473
|(31,760
|)
|Corporate
|—
|(31,346
|)
|—
|(10,720
|)
|Consolidated Totals
|$
|556,382
|$
|(33,301
|)
|$
|558,925
|$
|(62,457
|)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(In thousands)
|Revenues
|Operating
Income (Loss)
|Revenues
|Operating
Income (Loss)
|Harsco Environmental
|$
|1,019,411
|$
|42,177
|$
|1,111,512
|$
|32,013
|Clean Earth
|973,853
|91,662
|940,337
|92,648
|Harsco Rail
|247,094
|(57,377
|)
|291,288
|(59,555
|)
|Corporate
|—
|(72,213
|)
|—
|(34,392
|)
|Consolidated Totals
|$
|2,240,358
|$
|4,249
|$
|2,343,137
|$
|30,714
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX, AS REPORTED
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, as reported
|$
|(86,537
|)
|$
|(82,962
|)
|$
|(163,542
|)
|$
|(125,736
|)
|Adjustments:
|Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts (a)(b)
|25,434
|12,814
|32,463
|32,733
|Change in inventory provision (b)
|4,162
|4,716
|4,162
|4,716
|Charge for environmental matter (b)
|5,000
|27,200
|5,000
|27,200
|Strategic costs (c)(h)
|15,064
|1,484
|25,322
|4,137
|Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge (d)
|—
|13,026
|—
|15,866
|Plant, property and equipment impairment charge (e)(h)
|—
|25,365
|—
|25,365
|Remeasurement of long-lived assets (f)
|—
|—
|—
|10,695
|Gain on sale of businesses, net (g)
|—
|—
|—
|(10,478
|)
|Employee termination benefit and related costs (h)
|—
|—
|9,330
|—
|Net gain on sale of assets (h)
|—
|—
|—
|(3,281
|)
|Net gain on lease incentive (h)
|—
|—
|—
|(451
|)
|Contract termination charge (c)
|—
|5,049
|(3,352
|)
|5,049
|Site exit costs (e)(h)
|411
|—
|10,692
|—
|Accelerated stock-based compensation expense (c)
|6,922
|—
|6,922
|—
|Gain on note receivable (i)
|—
|—
|—
|(2,686
|)
|Income tax impact from adjustments above (j)
|10,712
|(14,952
|)
|4,339
|(10,851
|)
|Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense
|(18,832
|)
|(8,260
|)
|(68,664
|)
|(27,722
|)
|Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (k)
|5,148
|4,845
|20,234
|20,822
|Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
|$
|(13,684
|)
|$
|(3,415
|)
|$
|(48,430
|)
|$
|(6,900
|)
|Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
|81,216
|80,216
|80,712
|80,118
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, as reported (l)
|$
|(1.07
|)
|$
|(1.03
|)
|$
|(2.03
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (l)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|(a)
|Classified in Total revenues and includes a $0.4 million decrease and an $11.8 million increase for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and a $7.9 million decrease for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 related to adjustments for certain Harsco Rail contracts.
|(b)
|Classified in Cost of services and products sold and includes $25.0 million and $44.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $12.8 million and $24.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, related to adjustments for certain Harsco Rail contracts.
|(c)
|Classified in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
|(d)
|Classified in Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge.
|(e)
|Classified in Property, plant and equipment impairment charge.
|(f)
|Classified in Remeasurement of long-lived assets.
|(g)
|Classified in Gain on sale of businesses, net.
|(h)
|Classified in Other expense (income), net.
|(i)
|Classified in Interest income within non-operating activities.
|(j)
|Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate before discrete items in effect during the year the unusual item is recorded.
|(k)
|Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $6.8 million and $26.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $6.4 million and $27.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
|(l)
|Amounts above are rounded and recalculation may not yield precise results.
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Harsco
Environmental
|Clean
Earth
|Harsco
Rail
|Corporate
|Consolidated Totals
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2025:
|Operating income (loss), as reported
|$
|14,619
|$
|18,982
|$
|(35,556
|)
|$
|(31,346
|)
|$
|(33,301
|)
|Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts
|—
|—
|25,434
|—
|25,434
|Strategic costs
|—
|—
|—
|15,064
|15,064
|Charge for environmental matter
|5,000
|—
|—
|—
|5,000
|Accelerated stock-based compensation
|—
|2,473
|—
|4,449
|6,922
|Change in inventory provision
|—
|—
|4,162
|—
|4,162
|Site exit costs
|411
|—
|—
|—
|411
|Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items
|20,030
|21,455
|(5,960
|)
|(11,833
|)
|23,692
|Depreciation
|27,566
|10,674
|1,230
|211
|39,681
|Amortization
|564
|5,949
|241
|—
|6,754
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|48,160
|$
|38,078
|$
|(4,489
|)
|$
|(11,622
|)
|$
|70,127
|Revenues, as reported
|$
|257,165
|$
|243,666
|$
|55,551
|$
|556,382
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|18.7
|%
|15.6
|%
|(8.1)%
|12.6
|%
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2024:
|Operating income (loss), as reported
|$
|(41,042
|)
|$
|21,065
|$
|(31,760
|)
|$
|(10,720
|)
|$
|(62,457
|)
|Strategic costs
|—
|—
|—
|1,484
|1,484
|Charge for environmental matter
|27,200
|—
|—
|—
|27,200
|Property, plant and equipment impairment charge
|23,444
|—
|1,921
|—
|25,365
|Contract termination charge
|5,049
|—
|—
|—
|5,049
|Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts
|—
|—
|12,814
|—
|12,814
|Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge
|—
|—
|13,026
|—
|13,026
|Change in inventory provision
|—
|—
|4,716
|—
|4,716
|Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items
|14,651
|21,065
|717
|(9,236
|)
|27,197
|Depreciation
|25,963
|9,493
|1,054
|294
|36,804
|Amortization
|543
|5,829
|67
|—
|6,439
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|41,157
|$
|36,387
|$
|1,838
|$
|(8,942
|)
|$
|70,440
|Revenues, as reported
|$
|240,316
|$
|241,136
|$
|77,473
|$
|558,925
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|17.1
|%
|15.1
|%
|2.4
|%
|12.6
|%
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Harsco Environmental
|Clean
Earth
|Harsco
Rail
|Corporate
|Consolidated Totals
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025:
|Operating income (loss), as reported
|$
|42,177
|$
|91,662
|$
|(57,377
|)
|$
|(72,213
|)
|$
|4,249
|Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts
|—
|—
|32,463
|—
|32,463
|Strategic costs
|—
|—
|—
|25,322
|25,322
|Employee termination and related costs
|6,852
|562
|1,916
|—
|9,330
|Contract termination charge
|(3,352
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(3,352
|)
|Site exit costs
|10,692
|—
|—
|—
|10,692
|Charge for environmental matter
|5,000
|—
|—
|—
|5,000
|Accelerated stock-based compensation
|—
|2,473
|—
|4,449
|6,922
|Change in inventory provision
|—
|—
|4,162
|—
|4,162
|Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items
|61,369
|94,697
|(18,836
|)
|(42,442
|)
|94,788
|Depreciation
|108,168
|39,778
|4,464
|972
|153,382
|Amortization
|2,242
|23,644
|713
|—
|26,599
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|171,779
|$
|158,119
|$
|(13,659
|)
|$
|(41,470
|)
|$
|274,769
|Revenues, as reported
|$
|1,019,411
|$
|973,853
|$
|247,094
|$
|2,240,358
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|16.9
|%
|16.2
|%
|(5.5)%
|12.3
|%
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024:
|Operating income (loss), as reported
|$
|32,013
|$
|92,648
|$
|(59,555
|)
|$
|(34,392
|)
|$
|30,714
|Remeasurement of long-lived assets
|—
|—
|10,695
|—
|10,695
|Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts
|—
|—
|32,733
|—
|32,733
|Strategic costs
|—
|—
|—
|4,137
|4,137
|Property, plant and equipment impairment charge
|23,444
|—
|1,921
|—
|25,365
|Contract termination charge
|5,049
|—
|—
|—
|5,049
|Charge for environmental matter
|27,200
|—
|—
|—
|27,200
|Net gain on sale of assets
|—
|—
|—
|(3,281
|)
|(3,281
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge
|2,840
|—
|13,026
|—
|15,866
|Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive
|(451
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(451
|)
|Gain on sale of businesses, net
|(10,029
|)
|—
|—
|(449
|)
|(10,478
|)
|Change in inventory provision
|—
|—
|4,716
|—
|4,716
|Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items
|80,066
|92,648
|3,536
|(33,985
|)
|142,265
|Depreciation
|109,756
|33,840
|3,478
|1,255
|148,329
|Amortization
|3,068
|23,976
|224
|—
|27,268
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|192,890
|$
|150,464
|$
|7,238
|$
|(32,730
|)
|$
|317,862
|Revenues, as reported
|$
|1,111,512
|$
|940,337
|$
|291,288
|$
|2,343,137
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|17.4
|%
|16.0
|%
|2.5
|%
|13.6
|%
|NEW ENVIRI
RECONCILIATION OF PROFORMA PROJECTED ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT USING MID-RANGE POINTS FOR EACH TO PROFORMA PROJECTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (a)
(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in millions)
|Harsco Environmental
|Harsco
Rail
|Corporate
|Consolidated Totals
|Projected Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2026
|Proforma operating income (loss)
|52
|(29
|)
|(17
|)
|6
|Depreciation
|121
|6
|1
|128
|Amortization
|2
|1
|—
|2
|Stock-based compensation
|—
|—
|4
|4
|Proforma adjusted EBITDA
|$
|175
|$
|(23
|)
|$
|(12
|)
|$
|141
|Proforma revenues
|$
|1,010
|$
|224
|$
|1,234
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|17.3
|%
|(10.0)%
|11.4
|%
|(a)
|Proforma projections include current expectations for Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail in 2026 and estimated full year Corporate costs, adjusted for stock-based compensation, assuming the sale of Clean Earth occurred at the beginning of the year.
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(85,859
|)
|$
|(82,148
|)
|Add back (deduct):
|Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net
|(44
|)
|(74
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations
|16,570
|(13,828
|)
|Defined benefit pension expense (income)
|5,389
|4,349
|Facility fees and debt-related expense (income)
|2,923
|2,578
|Interest expense
|28,435
|27,348
|Interest income
|(715
|)
|(682
|)
|Depreciation
|39,681
|36,804
|Amortization
|6,754
|6,439
|Unusual items:
|Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts
|25,434
|12,814
|Strategic costs
|15,064
|1,484
|Charge for environmental matter
|5,000
|27,200
|Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge
|—
|13,026
|Contract termination charge
|—
|5,049
|Site exit costs
|411
|—
|Change in inventory provision
|4,162
|4,716
|Plant, property and equipment impairment charge
|—
|25,365
|Accelerated stock-based compensation
|6,922
|—
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|70,127
|$
|70,440
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED
(Unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(159,650
|)
|$
|(120,424
|)
|Add back (deduct):
|Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net
|(155
|)
|10
|Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations
|22,986
|16,834
|Defined benefit pension expense
|21,635
|17,607
|Facility fee and debt-related expense
|10,662
|11,265
|Interest expense
|110,962
|112,217
|Interest income
|(2,191
|)
|(6,795
|)
|Depreciation
|153,382
|148,329
|Amortization
|26,599
|27,268
|Unusual items:
|Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs
|32,463
|32,733
|Remeasurement of long-lived assets
|—
|10,695
|Strategic costs
|25,322
|4,137
|Net gain on sale of assets
|—
|(3,281
|)
|Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive
|—
|(451
|)
|Property, plant and equipment impairment charge
|—
|25,365
|Change in inventory provision
|4,162
|4,716
|Charge for environmental matter
|5,000
|27,200
|Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge
|—
|15,866
|Gain on sale of businesses, net
|—
|(10,478
|)
|Employee termination and related costs
|9,330
|—
|Contract termination charge
|(3,352
|)
|5,049
|Site exit costs
|10,692
|—
|Accelerated stock-based compensation
|6,922
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|274,769
|$
|317,862
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
|$
|38,399
|$
|36,292
|$
|101,407
|$
|78,063
|Less capital expenditures
|(48,863
|)
|(34,497
|)
|(141,279
|)
|(136,591
|)
|Less expenditures for intangible assets
|(67
|)
|(128
|)
|(181
|)
|(1,309
|)
|Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a)
|134
|918
|1,463
|3,095
|Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b)
|3,957
|4,578
|9,772
|17,057
|Plus transaction-related expenditures and incremental payments for long-term incentive plan (c)
|12,855
|364
|13,596
|5,842
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|6,415
|$
|7,527
|$
|(15,222
|)
|$
|(33,843
|)
|(a)
|Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
|(b)
|Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 also included asset sales by Corporate.
|(c)
|Includes expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate, in addition to incremental payments made to certain employees as part of the Company's long-term incentive plan.
|ENVIRI CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES, BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Harsco
Environmental
|Clean
Earth
|Harsco
Rail
|Corporate
|Consolidated
Totals
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025:
|Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
|$
|124,729
|$
|159,167
|$
|(47,203
|)
|$
|(135,286
|)
|$
|101,407
|Less capital expenditures
|(84,494
|)
|(49,459
|)
|(7,117
|)
|(209
|)
|(141,279
|)
|Less expenditures for intangible assets
|—
|(181
|)
|—
|—
|(181
|)
|Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a)
|1,463
|—
|—
|—
|1,463
|Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b)
|8,547
|849
|374
|2
|9,772
|Plus transaction-related expenditures and incremental payments for long-term incentive plan (c)
|—
|1,524
|—
|12,072
|13,596
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|50,245
|$
|111,900
|$
|(53,946
|)
|$
|(123,421
|)
|$
|(15,222
|)
|(a)
|Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
|(b)
|Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 also included asset sales by Corporate.
|(c)
|Expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate. The twelve months ended December 31, 2025 includes payments made to certain employees as part of the Company's long-term incentive plan.
