Enviri Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth quarter revenues totaled $556 million



Fourth quarter GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations of $86 million, including expenses related to the pending sale of Clean Earth and spin-off of Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail as well as certain contract adjustments in Harsco Rail



Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 totaled $70 million



Full year 2025 revenue totaled $2.2 billion; GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations was $160 million; and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $275 million



2026 outlook: Adjusted EBITDA for Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail ("New Enviri") expected to be modestly below 2025 at guidance mid-point, as improvement in Harsco Environmental to be offset by Harsco Rail



PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) (the "Company") today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $556 million, and on a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, the consolidated loss from continuing operations was $86 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.



On a GAAP basis, the fourth quarter of 2025 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $1.07, including expenses related to the sale of Clean Earth and spin-off of Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail as well as contract adjustments in Harsco Rail and other unusual items. The adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.17. These figures compare with a fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $1.03, which included an asset impairment for an underperforming site and anticipated costs to address an environmental matter in Harsco Environmental as well as contract adjustments and a goodwill impairment in Harsco Rail, and an adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.04.

“2025 was a transformative year for Enviri, culminating in solid financial performance in the fourth quarter,” said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Clean Earth finished another record year, with strong execution across the organization as it delivered on its growth and operational goals. Harsco Environmental realized its highest quarterly earnings of the year in Q4 while continuing to navigate challenges within the global steel industry. In Rail, we’re continuing to take actions to address supply-chain and manufacturing pressures and right-size the organization, while remaining focused on efforts to further manage the segment's ETO exposure.”

“We remain on track to close our $3 billion sale of Clean Earth in mid-2026, which will unlock significant sum-of-the-parts value in the Company when completed. Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail, together known as New Enviri, are expected to be well-capitalized with an improving cash flow outlook and significant earnings potential following the close of the transaction. While both businesses continue to navigate near-term market pressures, their attractive fundamentals combined with our internal actions to reduce complexity and drive operational excellence are expected to further boost margins for New Enviri and enhance value for shareholders in the coming years.”

Enviri Corporation—Selected Fourth Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Revenues $ 556 $ 559 Operating income/(loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ (33 ) $ (62 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (86 ) $ (82 ) Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (1.07 ) $ (1.03 ) Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 70 $ 70 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 12.6 % 12.6 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - non-GAAP $ (0.17 ) $ (0.04 )

Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $556 million, or similar to the prior-year quarter. Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental realized an increase in revenues compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, while revenues for Harsco Rail were lower year-on-year, as anticipated. Foreign currency ("FX") translation positively impacted fourth quarter 2025 revenues by approximately $13 million, compared with the same quarter in 2024.

The Company's GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations was $86 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a GAAP consolidated loss of $82 million in the same quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus $70 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Higher Adjusted EBITDA in Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental was offset by lower contributions from Harsco Rail and higher Corporate costs. The year-over-year change in Corporate costs is largely attributable to stock-based compensation and expenses, much of which was not considered within prior Q4 guidance.

Enviri Corporation—Selected 2025 Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Revenues $ 2,240 $ 2,343 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 4 $ 31 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (160 ) $ (120 ) Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (2.03 ) $ (1.57 ) Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items $ 275 $ 318 Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 12.3 % 13.6 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items $ (0.60 ) $ (0.09 )

Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated Full Year 2025 Operating Results

Consolidated revenues were $2.24 billion in 2025, compared to $2.34 billion in 2024. Clean Earth revenues increased for the year while revenues in Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail were lower year-over-year. The 2025 change in revenues includes the impact of business divestitures during 2024 in Harsco Environmental, which negatively impacted 2025 revenues by approximately $60 million when compared with the prior year.

The Company's GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations was $160 million in 2025, while the GAAP consolidated loss in 2024 was $120 million. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $275 million in 2025, compared with $318 million in 2024. In 2025, higher adjusted earnings from Clean Earth were offset by lower contributions from Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail as well as higher Corporate costs. The increase in Corporate costs for the year is again attributable to stock-based compensation and expenses.

On a GAAP basis, the diluted loss per share in 2025 was $2.03, compared with a diluted loss per share in 2024 of $1.57. These figures include various unusual items in each year. The adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.60 in 2025, compared with an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.09 in 2024.

Fourth Quarter Business Review

Harsco Environmental

($ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Revenues $ 257 $ 240 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 15 $ (41 ) Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 48 $ 41 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 18.7 % 17.1 %



Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $257 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 7.0% percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This revenue increase is primarily attributable to higher services demand including from new contracts and FX translation impacts, partially offset by lower eco-products revenues. The segment's GAAP operating income was $15 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $48 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. These figures compare with a GAAP operating loss of $41 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $41 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned factors as well as improvement initiatives and the recovery of certain sales tax expenses in Brazil. As a result, Harsco Environmental's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus 17.1% in the comparable quarter of 2024.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Revenues $ 244 $ 241 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 19 $ 21 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 38 $ 36 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 15.6 % 15.1 %



Clean Earth revenues totaled $244 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 1% increase over the prior-year quarter primarily as a result of higher services pricing and higher volumes within its hazardous materials business. The segment's GAAP operating income was $19 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $21 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $36 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings is attributable to the above-mentioned factors, partially offset by lower soil-dredge business contributions and higher incentive compensation. As a result, Clean Earth's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus 15.1% in the comparable quarter of 2024.

Harsco Rail

($ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Revenues $ 56 $ 77 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ (36 ) $ (32 ) Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ (4 ) $ 2 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP (8.1 )% 2.4 %



Harsco Rail revenues totaled $56 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 28% decrease over the prior-year quarter. This change is primarily attributable to lower equipment and aftermarket parts volumes. The segment's GAAP operating loss was $36 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. These figures compare with a GAAP operating loss of $32 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings is attributable to the above-mentioned factors as well as a less favorable business mix.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $36 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted free cash flow was $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $8 million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to higher capital spending, which was partially offset by favorable changes in working capital.

For the full-year 2025, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $101 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $78 million in 2024. Adjusted free cash flow was $(15) million in 2024, compared with $(34) million in the prior year. The change in full-year adjusted free cash flow can be mainly attributed to lower pension contributions and working capital movements (including proceeds from the Company's accounts receivable facility), partially offset by higher capital spending.

Financial Statement Revision

The Company recently identified historic errors related to the measurement of certain aspects of the pension obligation associated with its U.K. pension plan. The errors were identified during a review of the pension plan in preparation for the potential buy-out of its liabilities by an insurance company. The relevant pension plan had been frozen decades ago and the measurement errors occurred prior to that time. The Company has estimated the cumulative net impact to the pension obligation to be approximately $18 million at the end of 2025. The plan remains fully funded and this additional obligation does not require funding requirements in the future. Additional information on the revision and the related financial impacts can be found in the Company’s 2025 Form 10-K.



2026 Outlook

Given the pending sale of Clean Earth, the Company is providing guidance for only Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail (the two businesses to exist within New Enviri following their spin-off into a new standalone publicly traded company in connection with the Clean Earth sale). Key business drivers for each segment are below, and in total, Proforma Adjusted EBITDA for New Enviri is anticipated to be approximately $140 million (at guidance range mid-point), or modestly below 2025 due to weaker demand in Rail. Cash generation for these businesses is projected to improve in 2026, although overall free cash flow will remain muted given the cash burden of Rail's existing ETO (engineered to order) contracts in the short term. Actions to reduce SG&A and operational expenses as well as manage the Company's ETO risk and exposure in Harsco Rail are ongoing.

Harsco Environmental Adjusted EBITDA of $170 million to $180 million, which is modestly above prior-year results at the range mid-point. Higher services and products demand, new sites and improvement initiatives are expected to be offset by site exits and the fact that certain 2025 items are not anticipated to repeat in 2026 (such as the recovery of certain sales tax expenses in Brazil).

Harsco Rail Adjusted EBITDA of $(26) million to $(19) million, which is below 2025 results as a result of lower standard equipment and contracted services demand and related manufacturing inefficiencies, partially offset by cost-out activities and benefits.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2026, the Company will revise its calculation of reported Adjusted EBITDA for external reporting to add stock-based compensation costs, a non-cash item, to other items that are added back to GAAP net income for purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA. This change better aligns the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA with its credit agreement and facilitates comparison with many peers. Guidance provided above for Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail is on a like-for-like basis and does not consider the impact of this change.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 501,565 $ 477,841 $ 1,988,144 $ 1,977,781 Product revenues 54,817 81,084 252,214 365,356 Total revenues 556,382 558,925 2,240,358 2,343,137 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 390,148 400,931 1,547,681 1,563,391 Cost of products sold 80,831 88,410 265,574 340,719 Selling, general and administrative expenses 104,100 92,625 382,005 359,388 Research and development expenses 710 1,269 3,050 3,961 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge 411 23,444 7,797 23,444 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge — 13,026 — 15,866 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — — — 10,695 Gain on sale of businesses, net — — — (10,478 ) Other expense (income), net 13,483 1,677 30,002 5,437 Total costs and expenses 589,683 621,382 2,236,109 2,312,423 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (33,301 ) (62,457 ) 4,249 30,714 Interest income 715 682 2,191 6,795 Interest expense (28,435 ) (27,348 ) (110,962 ) (112,217 ) Facility fees and debt-related income (expense) (2,923 ) (2,578 ) (10,662 ) (11,265 ) Defined benefit pension income (expense) (5,389 ) (4,349 ) (21,635 ) (17,607 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in income (69,333 ) (96,050 ) (136,819 ) (103,580 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (16,570 ) 13,828 (22,986 ) (16,834 ) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net 44 74 155 (10 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (85,859 ) (82,148 ) (159,650 ) (120,424 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses (1,429 ) (1,010 ) (5,494 ) (5,297 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses 374 270 1,435 1,382 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,055 ) (740 ) (4,059 ) (3,915 ) Net income (loss) (86,914 ) (82,888 ) (163,709 ) (124,339 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (678 ) (814 ) (3,892 ) (5,312 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation $ (87,592 ) $ (83,702 ) $ (167,601 ) $ (129,651 ) Amounts attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (86,537 ) $ (82,962 ) $ (163,542 ) $ (125,736 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,055 ) (740 ) (4,059 ) (3,915 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (87,592 ) $ (83,702 ) $ (167,601 ) $ (129,651 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 81,216 80,216 80,712 80,118 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (1.07 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (2.03 ) $ (1.57 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders(a) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (2.08 ) $ (1.62 ) Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 81,216 80,216 80,712 80,118 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (1.07 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (2.03 ) $ (1.57 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders(a) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (2.08 ) $ (1.62 )





(a) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders is calculated based on actual amounts. As a result, these per share amounts may not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



(In thousands) December 31

2025 December 31

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,671 $ 88,359 Restricted cash 21,677 1,799 Trade accounts receivable, net 267,439 262,067 Other receivables 46,930 40,439 Inventories 180,548 183,059 Current portion of contract assets 26,968 59,881 Prepaid expenses 61,996 62,435 Other current assets 11,452 14,880 Total current assets 720,681 712,919 Property, plant and equipment, net 699,664 664,292 Right-of-use assets, net 132,323 88,912 Goodwill 758,680 739,758 Intangible assets, net 273,088 298,438 Retirement plan assets 55,743 57,622 Deferred income tax assets 11,419 17,453 Other assets 57,073 55,117 Total assets $ 2,708,671 $ 2,634,511 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 11,490 $ 8,144 Current maturities of long-term debt 25,874 21,004 Accounts payable 239,650 214,689 Accrued compensation 67,331 63,686 Income taxes payable 4,083 6,093 Reserve for forward losses on contracts 61,037 54,320 Current portion of advances on contracts 7,982 13,265 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 30,077 26,001 Derivative liabilities 20,839 1,284 Other current liabilities 165,661 158,194 Total current liabilities 634,024 566,680 Long-term debt 1,530,309 1,410,718 Retirement plan liabilities 26,208 27,019 Operating lease liabilities 104,654 64,805 Environmental liabilities 38,256 46,585 Deferred tax liabilities 21,689 32,529 Other liabilities 57,944 56,509 Total liabilities 2,413,084 2,204,845 ENVIRI CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 149,519 146,844 Additional paid-in capital 273,436 255,102 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (514,481 ) (537,385 ) Retained earnings 1,211,234 1,378,835 Treasury stock (864,646 ) (851,881 ) Total Enviri Corporation stockholders’ equity 255,062 391,515 Noncontrolling interests 40,525 38,151 Total equity 295,587 429,666 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,708,671 $ 2,634,511





ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (86,914 ) $ (82,888 ) $ (163,709 ) $ (124,339 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 39,681 36,804 153,382 148,329 Amortization 7,854 7,382 30,575 31,471 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 10,374 (17,995 ) (3,892 ) (13,153 ) Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (44 ) (74 ) (155 ) 10 Dividends from unconsolidated entities 153 117 230 321 Right-of-use assets 8,022 7,859 31,350 31,546 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge 411 23,444 7,797 23,444 Intangible asset impairment charge — 13,026 — 15,866 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — — — 10,695 Gain on sale of businesses, net — — — (10,478 ) Stock-based compensation 5,502 3,610 21,009 16,650 Other, net (2,912 ) 28 (9,016 ) (13,924 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable 12,876 42,416 10,195 45,372 Inventories 15,731 9,529 8,129 (7,642 ) Contract assets 26,183 3,511 31,551 (11,412 ) Accounts payable (6,408 ) (22,459 ) 7,158 (15,038 ) Accrued interest payable 6,834 4,679 (297 ) (413 ) Accrued compensation 5,832 935 312 (12,477 ) Advances on contracts and other customer advances 747 (2,764 ) (16,714 ) (13,210 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,894 ) (7,604 ) (31,121 ) (30,945 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net 4,066 1,060 18,704 (5,262 ) Other assets and liabilities (1,695 ) 15,676 5,919 12,652 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities 38,399 36,292 101,407 78,063 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (48,863 ) (34,497 ) (141,279 ) (136,591 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net — (34 ) — 57,633 Proceeds from sales of assets 3,957 4,578 9,772 17,057 Expenditures for intangible assets (67 ) (128 ) (181 ) (1,309 ) Proceeds from note receivable — — — 17,023 Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts (13,870 ) 18,247 (18,189 ) 12,114 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (58,843 ) (11,834 ) (149,877 ) (34,073 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net (267 ) (3,216 ) 3,189 (6,198 ) Borrowings and repayments under Revolving Credit Facility, net 37,000 (30,000 ) 119,000 (15,000 ) Borrowings related to refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility — — — 107,557 Repayments related to refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility — — — (107,557 ) Repayments of Term Loan (1,250 ) (1,250 ) (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Cash paid for finance leases and other long-term debt (5,290 ) (3,337 ) (19,476 ) (13,609 ) Proceeds from other long-term debt — — 566 — Purchase of noncontrolling interests — (1,197 ) — (1,197 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests — — — 874 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (3,377 ) (1,131 ) (3,377 ) (17,095 ) Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (11,208 ) (339 ) (12,764 ) (1,885 ) Deferred financing costs (1,818 ) (525 ) (1,818 ) (4,290 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 13,790 (40,995 ) 80,320 (63,400 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 983 (6,437 ) 3,340 (15,046 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (5,671 ) (22,974 ) 35,190 (34,456 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 131,019 113,132 90,158 124,614 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 125,348 $ 90,158 $ 125,348 $ 90,158





ENVIRI CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 257,165 $ 14,619 $ 240,316 $ (41,042 ) Clean Earth 243,666 18,982 241,136 21,065 Harsco Rail 55,551 (35,556 ) 77,473 (31,760 ) Corporate — (31,346 ) — (10,720 ) Consolidated Totals $ 556,382 $ (33,301 ) $ 558,925 $ (62,457 ) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 1,019,411 $ 42,177 $ 1,111,512 $ 32,013 Clean Earth 973,853 91,662 940,337 92,648 Harsco Rail 247,094 (57,377 ) 291,288 (59,555 ) Corporate — (72,213 ) — (34,392 ) Consolidated Totals $ 2,240,358 $ 4,249 $ 2,343,137 $ 30,714





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX, AS REPORTED

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, as reported $ (86,537 ) $ (82,962 ) $ (163,542 ) $ (125,736 ) Adjustments: Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts (a)(b) 25,434 12,814 32,463 32,733 Change in inventory provision (b) 4,162 4,716 4,162 4,716 Charge for environmental matter (b) 5,000 27,200 5,000 27,200 Strategic costs (c)(h) 15,064 1,484 25,322 4,137 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge (d) — 13,026 — 15,866 Plant, property and equipment impairment charge (e)(h) — 25,365 — 25,365 Remeasurement of long-lived assets (f) — — — 10,695 Gain on sale of businesses, net (g) — — — (10,478 ) Employee termination benefit and related costs (h) — — 9,330 — Net gain on sale of assets (h) — — — (3,281 ) Net gain on lease incentive (h) — — — (451 ) Contract termination charge (c) — 5,049 (3,352 ) 5,049 Site exit costs (e)(h) 411 — 10,692 — Accelerated stock-based compensation expense (c) 6,922 — 6,922 — Gain on note receivable (i) — — — (2,686 ) Income tax impact from adjustments above (j) 10,712 (14,952 ) 4,339 (10,851 ) Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (18,832 ) (8,260 ) (68,664 ) (27,722 ) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (k) 5,148 4,845 20,234 20,822 Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (13,684 ) $ (3,415 ) $ (48,430 ) $ (6,900 ) Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 81,216 80,216 80,712 80,118 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, as reported (l) $ (1.07 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (2.03 ) $ (1.57 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (l) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.09 )





(a) Classified in Total revenues and includes a $0.4 million decrease and an $11.8 million increase for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and a $7.9 million decrease for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 related to adjustments for certain Harsco Rail contracts. (b) Classified in Cost of services and products sold and includes $25.0 million and $44.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $12.8 million and $24.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, related to adjustments for certain Harsco Rail contracts. (c) Classified in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (d) Classified in Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge. (e) Classified in Property, plant and equipment impairment charge. (f) Classified in Remeasurement of long-lived assets. (g) Classified in Gain on sale of businesses, net. (h) Classified in Other expense (income), net. (i) Classified in Interest income within non-operating activities. (j) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate before discrete items in effect during the year the unusual item is recorded. (k) Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $6.8 million and $26.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $6.4 million and $27.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. (l) Amounts above are rounded and recalculation may not yield precise results.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean

Earth Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended December 31, 2025: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 14,619 $ 18,982 $ (35,556 ) $ (31,346 ) $ (33,301 ) Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 25,434 — 25,434 Strategic costs — — — 15,064 15,064 Charge for environmental matter 5,000 — — — 5,000 Accelerated stock-based compensation — 2,473 — 4,449 6,922 Change in inventory provision — — 4,162 — 4,162 Site exit costs 411 — — — 411 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 20,030 21,455 (5,960 ) (11,833 ) 23,692 Depreciation 27,566 10,674 1,230 211 39,681 Amortization 564 5,949 241 — 6,754 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,160 $ 38,078 $ (4,489 ) $ (11,622 ) $ 70,127 Revenues, as reported $ 257,165 $ 243,666 $ 55,551 $ 556,382 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.7 % 15.6 % (8.1)% 12.6 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2024: Operating income (loss), as reported $ (41,042 ) $ 21,065 $ (31,760 ) $ (10,720 ) $ (62,457 ) Strategic costs — — — 1,484 1,484 Charge for environmental matter 27,200 — — — 27,200 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge 23,444 — 1,921 — 25,365 Contract termination charge 5,049 — — — 5,049 Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 12,814 — 12,814 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge — — 13,026 — 13,026 Change in inventory provision — — 4,716 — 4,716 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 14,651 21,065 717 (9,236 ) 27,197 Depreciation 25,963 9,493 1,054 294 36,804 Amortization 543 5,829 67 — 6,439 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,157 $ 36,387 $ 1,838 $ (8,942 ) $ 70,440 Revenues, as reported $ 240,316 $ 241,136 $ 77,473 $ 558,925 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.1 % 15.1 % 2.4 % 12.6 %





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco Environmental Clean

Earth Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated Totals Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 42,177 $ 91,662 $ (57,377 ) $ (72,213 ) $ 4,249 Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 32,463 — 32,463 Strategic costs — — — 25,322 25,322 Employee termination and related costs 6,852 562 1,916 — 9,330 Contract termination charge (3,352 ) — — — (3,352 ) Site exit costs 10,692 — — — 10,692 Charge for environmental matter 5,000 — — — 5,000 Accelerated stock-based compensation — 2,473 — 4,449 6,922 Change in inventory provision — — 4,162 — 4,162 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 61,369 94,697 (18,836 ) (42,442 ) 94,788 Depreciation 108,168 39,778 4,464 972 153,382 Amortization 2,242 23,644 713 — 26,599 Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,779 $ 158,119 $ (13,659 ) $ (41,470 ) $ 274,769 Revenues, as reported $ 1,019,411 $ 973,853 $ 247,094 $ 2,240,358 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.9 % 16.2 % (5.5)% 12.3 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 32,013 $ 92,648 $ (59,555 ) $ (34,392 ) $ 30,714 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — — 10,695 — 10,695 Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 32,733 — 32,733 Strategic costs — — — 4,137 4,137 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge 23,444 — 1,921 — 25,365 Contract termination charge 5,049 — — — 5,049 Charge for environmental matter 27,200 — — — 27,200 Net gain on sale of assets — — — (3,281 ) (3,281 ) Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge 2,840 — 13,026 — 15,866 Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive (451 ) — — — (451 ) Gain on sale of businesses, net (10,029 ) — — (449 ) (10,478 ) Change in inventory provision — — 4,716 — 4,716 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 80,066 92,648 3,536 (33,985 ) 142,265 Depreciation 109,756 33,840 3,478 1,255 148,329 Amortization 3,068 23,976 224 — 27,268 Adjusted EBITDA $ 192,890 $ 150,464 $ 7,238 $ (32,730 ) $ 317,862 Revenues, as reported $ 1,111,512 $ 940,337 $ 291,288 $ 2,343,137 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.4 % 16.0 % 2.5 % 13.6 %





NEW ENVIRI

RECONCILIATION OF PROFORMA PROJECTED ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT USING MID-RANGE POINTS FOR EACH TO PROFORMA PROJECTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (a)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions) Harsco Environmental Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated Totals Projected Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2026 Proforma operating income (loss) 52 (29 ) (17 ) 6 Depreciation 121 6 1 128 Amortization 2 1 — 2 Stock-based compensation — — 4 4 Proforma adjusted EBITDA $ 175 $ (23 ) $ (12 ) $ 141 Proforma revenues $ 1,010 $ 224 $ 1,234 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.3 % (10.0)% 11.4 %





(a) Proforma projections include current expectations for Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail in 2026 and estimated full year Corporate costs, adjusted for stock-based compensation, assuming the sale of Clean Earth occurred at the beginning of the year.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31 (In thousands) 2025 2024 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (85,859 ) $ (82,148 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (44 ) (74 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 16,570 (13,828 ) Defined benefit pension expense (income) 5,389 4,349 Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 2,923 2,578 Interest expense 28,435 27,348 Interest income (715 ) (682 ) Depreciation 39,681 36,804 Amortization 6,754 6,439 Unusual items: Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts 25,434 12,814 Strategic costs 15,064 1,484 Charge for environmental matter 5,000 27,200 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge — 13,026 Contract termination charge — 5,049 Site exit costs 411 — Change in inventory provision 4,162 4,716 Plant, property and equipment impairment charge — 25,365 Accelerated stock-based compensation 6,922 — Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,127 $ 70,440





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (In thousands) 2025 2024 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (159,650 ) $ (120,424 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (155 ) 10 Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 22,986 16,834 Defined benefit pension expense 21,635 17,607 Facility fee and debt-related expense 10,662 11,265 Interest expense 110,962 112,217 Interest income (2,191 ) (6,795 ) Depreciation 153,382 148,329 Amortization 26,599 27,268 Unusual items: Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs 32,463 32,733 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — 10,695 Strategic costs 25,322 4,137 Net gain on sale of assets — (3,281 ) Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive — (451 ) Property, plant and equipment impairment charge — 25,365 Change in inventory provision 4,162 4,716 Charge for environmental matter 5,000 27,200 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge — 15,866 Gain on sale of businesses, net — (10,478 ) Employee termination and related costs 9,330 — Contract termination charge (3,352 ) 5,049 Site exit costs 10,692 — Accelerated stock-based compensation 6,922 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 274,769 $ 317,862





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 38,399 $ 36,292 $ 101,407 $ 78,063 Less capital expenditures (48,863 ) (34,497 ) (141,279 ) (136,591 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (67 ) (128 ) (181 ) (1,309 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 134 918 1,463 3,095 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 3,957 4,578 9,772 17,057 Plus transaction-related expenditures and incremental payments for long-term incentive plan (c) 12,855 364 13,596 5,842 Adjusted free cash flow $ 6,415 $ 7,527 $ (15,222 ) $ (33,843 )





(a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. (b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 also included asset sales by Corporate. (c) Includes expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate, in addition to incremental payments made to certain employees as part of the Company's long-term incentive plan.









ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES, BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean

Earth Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025: Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 124,729 $ 159,167 $ (47,203 ) $ (135,286 ) $ 101,407 Less capital expenditures (84,494 ) (49,459 ) (7,117 ) (209 ) (141,279 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets — (181 ) — — (181 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 1,463 — — — 1,463 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 8,547 849 374 2 9,772 Plus transaction-related expenditures and incremental payments for long-term incentive plan (c) — 1,524 — 12,072 13,596 Adjusted free cash flow $ 50,245 $ 111,900 $ (53,946 ) $ (123,421 ) $ (15,222 )





(a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. (b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 also included asset sales by Corporate. (c) Expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate. The twelve months ended December 31, 2025 includes payments made to certain employees as part of the Company's long-term incentive plan.





