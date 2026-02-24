Aya Gold & Silver Identifies New Parallel Structure at Boumadine and Reports High-Grade Exploration Results

Additional Boumadine Mining Licence Secured

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report new high-grade drill results and the identification of a new parallel structure approximately 500 metres (“m”) east of the Boumadine Project (“Boumadine” or the “Project”) from its ongoing drill program in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results confirm strong high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and support the potential for continued resource growth and scale.

Highlights1

Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km)

  • New parallel structure identified 500m East of the Boumadine Main Trend:
    • BOU-DD25-707 intercepted 115 g/t AgEq over 2.5m (1.15 g/t Au, 18g/t Ag, 0.0% Zn, and 0.1% Cu), and 331 g/t AgEq over 0.8m (3.68 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu) both intervals are part of a wider massive sulfide interval.
    • The newly identified parallel structure is significant due to the width of massive sulfide content, the presence of mineralization and distance from the Main Trend, opening further exploration potential. Follow up drilling toward surface and laterally will assess the potential impact on resources.
  • Multiple additional high-grade intercepts:
    • BOU-DD25-728 intercepted 255 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 11.9m (1.55 g/t Au, 83 g/t silver (“Ag”), 1.7% zinc (“Zn”), 0.5% lead (“Pb”) and 0.1% copper (“Cu”), including 337 g/t AgEq over 7.9m (2.07 g/t Au, 112 g/t Ag, 2.1% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.1% Cu).
    • BOU-DD25-742 intercepted 166 g/t AgEq over 17.1m (1.34 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag, 1.2% Zn and 0.5% Pb), including 301 g/t AgEq over 3.5m (2.80 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn and 0.3% Pb).
    • BOU-MP25-092 intercepted 296 g/t AgEq over 9.5m (0.6 g/t Au, 113 g/t Ag, 4.6% Zn and 2.1% Pb).
    • BOU-DD25-734 intercepted 446 g/t AgEq over 6.0m (2.72 g/t Au, 144 g/t Ag, 3.3% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.3% Cu).
  • Additional mineralized intercepts at Asirem:
    • BOU-DD25-653 intercepted 1.34 g/t Au over 1.2m and BOU-DD25-645 intercepted 1.28 g/t Au over 0.9m; confirming the potential of this >8 km structural corridor.
  • Exploration Update:
    • 28,904m drilled at Boumadine year to date.
    • New mining license added with an area of 14.2 km2.

“These results — including a new southern parallel structure and mineralization more than 500 metres from any known zone — reinforce that the resource potential continues to grow. With ten rigs active, we’re fast-tracking development and the 2026–2027 infill program, with two more rigs expected in March,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD25-599493.3495.13.741921.80.30.50.63533
BOU-DD25-647314.1316.53.2122.40.00.00.02258
BOU-DD25-647334.5338.81.7624.30.00.00.01142
BOU-DD25-654223.3225.12.301281.80.60.20.24357
BOU-DD25-659253.4261.31.06937.90.30.40.611215
Including257.1261.31.321414.20.50.50.914308
BOU-DD25-676357.1360.01.87492.90.11.61.916270
BOU-DD25-685358.0362.05.37284.00.20.00.13473
BOU-DD25-693608.1611.71.62223.60.20.20.43175
BOU-DD25-695223.0224.00.038101.00.00.00.02813
BOU-DD25-69782.387.02.45314.70.00.10.04228
Including84.087.03.42423.00.00.10.03316
BOU-DD25-709109.0112.61.89453.60.20.10.210213
BOU-DD25-711139.2149.31.191510.10.00.11.04133
Including144.6147.72.12263.10.00.21.24226
BOU-DD25-72378.079.11.091 5661.10.30.71.61711 719
BOU-DD25-728121.6123.02.281791.40.50.31.710429
BOU-DD25-728136.2138.61.361542.40.20.30.910296
BOU-DD25-728210.0221.91.558311.90.10.51.726255
Including212.1220.02.071127.90.10.62.128337
BOU-DD25-730343.1348.61.811045.50.30.10.31275
Including347.0348.64.361441.60.60.10.53544
BOU-DD25-733192.8195.62.00352.80.00.42.411251
BOU-DD25-73492.198.12.721446.00.30.23.37446
BOU-DD25-736501.0506.60.561365.60.01.42.5133260
Including503.0505.70.912142.70.02.14.2231414
BOU-DD25-73744.651.00.46976.40.01.11.5119189
BOU-DD25-738164.8170.01.201205.20.10.64.478320
BOU-DD25-740224.1232.30.69548.20.10.94.436220
Including229.8232.31.031292.50.21.78.219418
BOU-DD25-742287.6304.71.342517.10.00.51.219166
Including292.1295.62.80353.50.00.31.844301
BOU-DD25-744312.0314.53.06762.50.12.81.68409
BOU-DD25-74536.339.50.412453.20.01.02.410346
BOU-DD25-746277.2278.81.222311.60.12.73.721457
BOU-DD25-751358.7364.70.41736.00.00.91.125146
BOU-MP25-092370.5380.00.601139.50.02.14.695296
BOU-MP25-093474.4477.00.941482.60.02.54.395358

     *  True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

  1. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 79.3g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 68.3 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 19.4 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 19.7 g/t Ag

Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2026 Drill Holes
Figure 2: Boumadine Property Surface Plan with New Permit
2025 Exploration Results

This year, 81diamond drill holes (“DDH”), totaling 28,904m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was done on strike along the Main Trend, Tizi and Imariren. Most results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-750 (Table 1, Figure 3, Figure 4 and Appendix 1).

Today’s results confirm the high-grade nature and continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. In addition, hole BOU-DD25-707 to the south identified a new mineralized parallel structure 500m east of the Main Trend (Figure 5). This new structure is included in a wide massive sulfide vein and is very similar  to mineralization within the Boumadine Main Trend. The zone was intersected at depth, 750m below surface, and requires follow-up drilling upward and laterally in order to fully assess its potential.

The Asirem structure also returned additional high-grade mineralized intercepts, including BOU-DD25-645 and BOU-DD25-653 (figure 6), which confirm the potential for resource growth within an 8km target at surface. Follow up drilling on Asirem is also planned this year.

Mineralization within this area measures up to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) and is N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North, Imariren and Tizi Zones with New DDH Results
Figure 4 – Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results
Figure 5 – Section 6100N with Drill Hole BOU-DD25-707 in the South Area of Boumadine with New Mineralized Structure
Figure 6 – Regional Geology with Asirem results
Next Steps

Infill drilling, following the positive 2025 PEA, will be ongoing for the next 24 months with a drill program of approximately 360,000m.

Significant potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend (currently 5.4 km), the Tizi Zone (2.0 km) and the Imariren Zone (1.2 km), with all three trends open in all directions. Follow-up drilling is also planned on the 8 km Asirem trend.

Most drilling will continue to focus on the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to extend known mineralization along strike and at depth, while infilling key areas to advance the Project toward a Feasibility Study. The balance of the 2026 program (~20,000 m) will target Asirem follow-up and greenfield exploration, testing geological hypotheses and targets generated over the past four years. Ongoing geological work will guide additional development priorities.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every metre in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas Fault — one of Africa’s most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its newly expanded processing facility. Aya’s growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a substantial mineral resource, an extensive mineralized footprint, and significant potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
  

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s (the “Corporation”) future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Corporation’s strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, “potential”, “strategy”, “target”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and resource potential of the Boumadine project, including of the new parallel structure identified 500m East of the Boumadine Main Trend and of the additional mineralized intercepts at Asirem; the anticipated strategic benefits of the newly identified structure on the Corporation’s overall development plans; the Corporation’s future drilling program; the expected scope, pace, placement, focus, and completion timing of drilling activities; the anticipated completion of the acquisition of the new Boumadine mining licence; the expected impact of geological interpretations on mine planning, resource modelling, and operational priorities; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Corporation’s forward looking information is based include without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to timely receive any requisite approvals, permits or licences; the Corporation’s ability to complete the acquisition of the new Boumadine mining licence; the Corporation’s ability to import goods and machinery; the Corporation’s ability to engage and retain all necessary personnel in order to operate its business properly and without interruption; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments, including the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); the Corporation’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such explorations activities; the price of silver; the price of gold; exchange rates; taxation levels; fuel and energy costs; future economic conditions; the Corporation’s ability to meet current and future obligations; the Corporation’s ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; anticipated future estimates of free cash flow; estimate future production; the current and future social, economic and political conditions and environment in which the Corporation operates; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation’s business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Corporation faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Corporation whether due to artisanal miners, access to water, extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (2) permitting, development, operations and production from the Project being consistent with the Corporation’s expectations; (3) political and legal developments in the Kingdom of Morocco being consistent with its current expectations; (4) the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Moroccan Dirham being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) certain price assumptions for gold and silver; (6) prices for diesel, process reagents, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (7) production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; (8) the accuracy of the current mineral resource estimates of the Corporation; (9) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations; and (10) asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation’s business and operations.

Although the Corporation believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation’s business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Corporation qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.FromToAuAgLength*CuPbZnMoAg Eq**
(m)(m)(g/t)(g/t)(m)(%)(%)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
BOU-DD25-618695.5696.50.031551.00.00.00.00158
BOU-DD25-618699.5700.00.31220.50.10.10.5063
BOU-DD25-636924.0925.00.03471.00.24.93.40223
BOU-DD25-6361205.11206.00.08670.90.60.10.10122
BOU-DD25-6361267.61268.40.38380.80.40.10.2099
BOU-DD25-642438.3439.00.49190.70.00.00.025063
BOU-DD25-6440.0213.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-645164.3165.21.2800.90.00.00.03103
BOU-DD25-6460.0234.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-647314.1316.53.2122.40.00.00.02258
BOU-DD25-647334.5338.81.7624.30.00.00.01142
Including336.4338.82.4832.40.00.00.01201
BOU-DD25-64833.934.80.03680.90.50.20.612118
BOU-DD25-6490.0228.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-650331.2332.00.28320.80.20.60.24083
BOU-DD25-650417.2420.00.77322.80.00.80.98127
BOU-DD25-65168.669.20.52120.60.32.80.113128
BOU-DD25-652273.5274.40.6300.90.00.00.01152
BOU-DD25-6534.96.11.3471.20.01.23.07198
BOU-DD25-6539.410.40.7401.00.10.10.11267
BOU-DD25-65312.213.00.74220.80.50.80.218137
BOU-DD25-654138.7142.20.03653.50.00.30.9592
BOU-DD25-654223.3225.12.301281.80.60.20.24357
BOU-DD25-654296.0297.00.18401.00.05.10.588165
BOU-DD25-654299.0301.00.03532.00.00.30.1565
BOU-DD25-654302.3303.20.03450.90.10.20.11360
BOU-DD25-654339.5340.40.34300.90.10.82.821133
BOU-DD25-654345.4350.10.44414.70.00.31.58112
BOU-DD25-6550.0315.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-6560.0225.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-657477.0478.00.49161.00.00.00.0856
BOU-DD25-657550.0551.00.5601.00.00.00.0745
BOU-DD25-65933.033.81.08950.80.10.62.37242
BOU-DD25-659122.1125.30.55403.20.00.11.05110
BOU-DD25-659253.4261.31.06937.90.30.40.611215
Including257.1261.31.321414.20.50.50.914308
BOU-DD25-659262.0262.80.52330.80.10.10.61497
BOU-DD25-659337.4337.90.09460.50.02.25.116197
BOU-DD25-659409.0410.00.75191.00.00.90.76111
BOU-DD25-660218.0219.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-6610.0900.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-664255.9256.50.81430.60.10.93.17191
BOU-DD25-664442.6443.71.42221.10.10.20.57154
BOU-DD25-664469.4470.82.29401.40.10.30.34237
BOU-DD25-6650.0225.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-666107.8108.50.031940.70.718.00.012592
BOU-DD25-667181.2181.80.55450.60.00.10.4099
BOU-DD25-6680.0153.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-670181.0182.00.43281.00.00.51.01592
BOU-DD25-670216.7217.20.11620.50.01.53.74174
BOU-DD25-670277.7278.40.47600.70.00.11.97139
BOU-DD25-670294.4296.00.50131.60.00.21.3582
BOU-DD25-670298.0298.70.8180.70.00.41.33106
BOU-DD25-670509.1509.70.80290.60.10.31.69135
BOU-DD25-6711.0171.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-6730.0201.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-6750.0528.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-676117.7126.00.94258.30.00.30.36115
BOU-DD25-676357.1360.01.87492.90.11.61.916270
BOU-DD25-676368.9369.40.03490.50.12.83.78182
BOU-DD25-6790.0150.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-681535.9536.65.981200.70.10.44.82704
BOU-DD25-683647.0648.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-6840.0228.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-68536.937.60.331080.70.00.30.310146
BOU-DD25-68540.941.50.30670.60.00.91.53139
BOU-DD25-68544.444.90.15640.50.00.73.86166
BOU-DD25-68547.848.30.12470.50.00.20.3768
BOU-DD25-685244.7245.20.22930.50.01.02.234176
BOU-DD25-685255.5256.30.62130.80.00.60.41883
BOU-DD25-685257.2257.82.84770.60.11.10.936351
BOU-DD25-685358.0362.05.37284.00.20.00.13473
BOU-DD25-686215.7216.20.36360.50.00.10.1769
BOU-DD25-686217.2217.80.40580.60.00.10.11393
BOU-DD25-6870.0339.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-6890.0276.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-690307.2308.30.65301.10.00.10.21091
BOU-DD25-690408.3409.22.41210.90.00.61.613255
BOU-DD25-690496.5498.30.82391.80.10.30.36120
BOU-DD25-690502.4503.40.53211.00.10.41.48100
BOU-DD25-6920.0210.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-693100.6101.10.43650.50.00.60.84127
BOU-DD25-693302.0302.50.25570.50.13.91.924195
BOU-DD25-693348.8350.71.34321.90.20.30.511166
BOU-DD25-693351.5352.30.9430.80.00.10.1982
BOU-DD25-693361.0362.30.80181.30.30.10.08107
BOU-DD25-693366.7367.23.17360.50.10.30.26307
BOU-DD25-693608.1611.71.62223.60.20.20.43175
BOU-DD25-693619.4628.00.92178.60.10.10.17101
Including621.9623.41.28121.50.20.00.08126
BOU-DD25-693640.3640.80.21430.50.10.61.73112
BOU-DD25-693641.8647.30.94195.50.10.20.33112
Including641.8643.81.44362.00.20.10.54175
BOU-DD25-693669.5670.01.28590.50.10.31.47202
BOU-DD25-693731.2731.71.12150.50.10.20.11112
BOU-DD25-693737.7738.20.6990.50.00.10.4774
BOU-DD25-694203.0204.00.0301.00.00.00.063
BOU-DD25-695223.0224.00.038101.00.00.00.02813
BOU-DD25-695248.7249.20.311150.50.00.10.13143
BOU-DD25-695252.7253.20.92370.50.00.20.112118
BOU-DD25-695331.3332.31.251121.00.20.50.46243
BOU-DD25-695395.8396.30.31560.50.13.25.13251
BOU-DD25-695410.2410.71.46300.50.10.21.10175
BOU-DD25-695444.5445.10.28290.60.00.40.5769
BOU-DD25-69617.318.10.8750.80.00.10.2281
BOU-DD25-69633.133.60.58160.50.11.22.26136
BOU-DD25-696164.0165.00.03501.00.00.00.0254
BOU-DD25-696390.7391.62.41290.90.10.10.59236
BOU-DD25-696393.6394.11.26120.50.10.00.06119
BOU-DD25-696395.0396.00.61101.00.00.00.0460
BOU-DD25-696488.9489.50.76480.60.20.10.13123
BOU-DD25-69775.576.01.26140.50.10.10.16123
BOU-DD25-69779.680.50.6490.90.10.00.0666
BOU-DD25-69782.387.02.45314.70.00.10.04228
Including84.087.03.42423.00.00.10.03316
BOU-DD25-697493.4494.33.9230.90.00.20.24321
BOU-DD25-697583.8584.50.63380.70.10.12.11137
BOU-DD25-698133.5134.01.07270.50.02.02.48199
BOU-DD25-698211.2213.20.81372.00.10.42.73166
BOU-DD25-698221.0221.50.24420.50.10.93.43150
BOU-DD25-698360.8361.83.3821.00.11.10.421303
BOU-DD25-6990.0324.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-7000.0225.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-7010.0609.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-7020.0282.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-7030.0300.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-705266.5267.30.65160.80.10.10.2079
BOU-DD25-705269.5270.30.58110.80.00.10.0160
BOU-DD25-705271.9272.41.92630.50.10.10.21229
BOU-DD25-705285.0286.01.15201.00.00.10.34121
BOU-DD25-705291.2291.72.21230.50.10.10.32208
BOU-DD25-705314.6315.11.7300.50.00.10.15143
BOU-DD25-705318.3319.61.5021.30.00.00.05125
BOU-DD25-705345.0346.51.8761.50.00.10.113160
BOU-DD25-705358.1359.00.7250.90.00.00.0165
BOU-DD25-7060.0567.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-707381.0382.60.51291.60.00.30.72189
BOU-DD25-707400.0401.00.032061.00.00.00.04209
BOU-DD25-707700.8701.30.25400.50.00.40.9587
BOU-DD25-707772.5773.40.5930.90.00.00.01351
BOU-DD25-707845.5848.01.15182.50.10.00.05115
BOU-DD25-707854.9855.73.68270.80.20.10.18331
BOU-DD25-7080.0558.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-70932.533.52.84261.00.00.70.22271
BOU-DD25-709109.0112.61.89453.60.20.10.210213
Including109.0110.02.58291.00.10.10.110247
BOU-DD25-709364.7365.30.912960.61.33.52.63578
BOU-DD25-710488.0489.00.11431.00.80.40.35119
BOU-DD25-710542.1542.60.86780.50.10.20.23157
BOU-DD25-710543.5544.00.45270.50.10.10.1375
BOU-DD25-711139.2149.31.191510.10.00.11.04133
Including144.6147.72.12263.10.00.21.24226
BOU-DD25-711172.0176.90.98114.90.00.10.1796
BOU-DD25-711408.0409.10.281011.10.04.21.93243
BOU-DD25-711423.8424.30.6000.50.10.00.1153
BOU-DD25-71280.081.51.7051.50.10.10.210148
BOU-DD25-712394.9396.21.221151.30.30.10.60244
BOU-DD25-712445.5446.10.12550.60.10.20.0176
BOU-DD25-7130.0600.3       NSR
BOU-DD25-7140.0159.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-7160.0165.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-7170.0234.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-718326.0326.50.76220.50.10.20.51498
BOU-DD25-7190.0279.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-72028.629.40.17400.80.00.61.3390
BOU-DD25-72034.334.81.43330.50.00.41.49184
BOU-DD25-720299.9300.50.672710.60.01.11.310373
BOU-DD25-720317.7318.90.67461.20.72.65.813314
BOU-DD25-720437.7439.30.58301.60.00.20.2384
BOU-DD25-721113.0113.50.031420.50.01.40.011173
BOU-DD25-72219.219.90.05540.70.13.83.28197
BOU-DD25-72296.898.91.24222.10.01.10.13144
BOU-DD25-72319.820.80.23351.00.00.10.06057
BOU-DD25-72324.625.10.46340.50.00.10.09475
BOU-DD25-72373.075.00.41462.00.01.30.941122
BOU-DD25-72378.079.11.091 5661.10.30.71.61711 719
BOU-DD25-72385.085.60.03640.60.00.10.24074
BOU-DD25-724229.7230.30.07680.60.20.80.76116
BOU-DD25-724232.8233.60.55120.80.10.00.01563
BOU-DD25-725250.5251.00.72510.50.00.40.87132
BOU-DD25-7260.0342.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-7270.0387.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-728121.6123.02.281791.40.50.31.710429
BOU-DD25-728136.2138.61.361542.40.20.30.910296
BOU-DD25-728143.7144.20.38490.50.00.71.611126
BOU-DD25-728152.0152.61.66460.60.11.14.310287
BOU-DD25-728208.4208.90.52150.50.00.11.7993
BOU-DD25-728210.0221.91.558311.90.10.51.726255
Including212.1220.02.071127.90.10.62.128337
BOU-DD25-728225.9226.90.46351.00.10.92.426140
BOU-DD25-728235.0236.00.57141.00.00.51.2494
BOU-DD25-728299.0301.00.03792.00.20.20.622109
BOU-DD25-729202.0202.50.55120.50.00.10.0558
BOU-DD25-729266.0267.02.7891.00.00.00.02230
BOU-DD25-729308.0308.70.061180.70.30.80.765174
BOU-DD25-729326.0326.72.181240.70.00.53.6107382
BOU-DD25-729353.0354.50.19381.50.00.10.516669
BOU-DD25-729357.2359.00.22731.80.00.72.5226157
BOU-DD25-730343.1348.61.811045.50.30.10.31275
Including347.0348.64.361441.60.60.10.53544
BOU-DD25-730359.0361.31.07942.30.10.11.52218
BOU-DD25-731168.0169.70.63151.70.00.10.2472
BOU-DD25-732449.4449.90.58180.50.10.01.55101
BOU-DD25-732452.0452.61.92620.60.20.12.03271
BOU-DD25-732453.6454.10.77100.50.20.00.7396
BOU-DD25-732464.6465.10.23330.50.10.21.1580
BOU-DD25-73332.433.00.93430.60.01.01.49164
BOU-DD25-733114.0115.00.6361.00.00.10.2663
BOU-DD25-733192.8195.62.00352.80.00.42.411251
BOU-DD25-733204.6206.60.45342.00.00.10.2875
BOU-DD25-733209.6210.10.26750.50.40.10.15128
BOU-DD25-733317.3318.10.33430.80.00.10.12975
BOU-DD25-73480.681.60.91411.00.00.82.577182
BOU-DD25-73492.198.12.721446.00.30.23.37446
BOU-DD25-734213.0213.51.0040.50.00.20.1989
BOU-DD25-7350.0234.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-736394.2396.00.411911.80.01.71.7154294
BOU-DD25-736501.0506.60.561365.60.01.42.5133260
Including503.0505.70.912142.70.02.14.2231414
BOU-DD25-736514.5515.00.55870.50.00.92.01 008204
BOU-DD25-7378.39.30.44221.00.00.30.01164
BOU-DD25-73738.639.60.33381.00.00.50.742795
BOU-DD25-73744.651.00.46976.40.01.11.5119189
Including47.648.81.152281.20.02.24.3151451
BOU-DD25-737168.0170.00.38382.00.00.72.013121
BOU-DD25-737199.0200.00.34251.00.00.41.2785
BOU-DD25-737203.0204.00.5291.00.00.10.6763
BOU-DD25-737249.0250.50.74251.50.00.20.45198
BOU-DD25-737251.4252.30.42170.90.00.10.16257
BOU-DD25-737270.5271.30.64190.80.10.10.12276
BOU-DD25-737286.0287.00.6561.00.00.00.03962
BOU-DD25-737288.0290.60.71172.60.20.10.09291
BOU-DD25-737314.4315.50.28541.10.10.22.524135
BOU-DD25-737317.0318.00.27381.00.00.41.01789
BOU-DD25-738103.5104.50.7921.00.00.10.1668
BOU-DD25-738130.0130.70.29550.70.00.10.45890
BOU-DD25-738144.3144.90.31320.60.10.64.094154
BOU-DD25-738148.0149.71.03691.70.10.83.9117248
BOU-DD25-738150.3151.00.85110.70.00.10.95699
BOU-DD25-738157.8158.50.36230.70.00.50.73575
BOU-DD25-738161.0161.60.57190.60.00.61.14699
BOU-DD25-738164.8170.01.201205.20.10.64.478320
BOU-DD25-738174.2174.71.011760.50.30.82.114336
BOU-DD25-738176.8177.30.571050.50.11.51.914223
BOU-DD25-738179.7180.40.70650.70.21.84.950266
BOU-DD25-738203.1204.00.881880.90.11.62.533346
BOU-DD25-738216.6217.20.49160.60.00.60.61279
BOU-DD25-738358.6359.21.26460.60.02.27.59339
BOU-DD25-738376.6377.50.82360.90.02.33.926224
BOU-DD25-738379.9380.60.62280.70.00.10.23284
BOU-DD25-738381.3382.20.70180.90.00.30.21884
BOU-DD25-738389.0389.90.38760.90.06.04.414313
BOU-DD25-738392.2393.00.37220.80.00.20.1959
BOU-DD25-738399.2400.70.63421.50.00.30.98116
BOU-DD25-738407.0408.00.54221.00.00.30.1074
BOU-DD25-739463.5464.10.661170.60.00.73.0356248
BOU-DD25-740128.4130.10.03881.70.34.80.22205
BOU-DD25-740210.8211.80.23621.00.01.03.615172
BOU-DD25-740218.7219.60.82220.90.00.71.049121
BOU-DD25-740224.1232.30.69548.20.10.94.436220
Including229.8232.31.031292.50.21.78.219418
BOU-DD25-740234.8235.80.40341.00.01.31.812127
BOU-DD25-740341.0342.00.26591.00.10.40.2695
BOU-DD25-741114.0115.00.8341.00.00.20.53185
BOU-DD25-741352.2352.70.98470.50.10.31.84172
BOU-DD25-742287.6304.71.342517.10.00.51.219166
Including292.1295.62.80353.50.00.31.844301
BOU-DD25-742453.8454.52.82150.70.00.10.022242
BOU-DD25-743243.9244.60.61420.70.00.71.18128
BOU-DD25-743352.6353.42.85270.80.00.72.01309
BOU-DD25-744120.5121.01.51240.50.10.30.53169
BOU-DD25-744169.5170.50.03541.00.20.40.11180
BOU-DD25-744312.0314.53.06762.50.12.81.68409
BOU-DD25-74511.017.00.30506.00.00.80.01891
BOU-DD25-74532.032.80.13530.80.00.20.7980
BOU-DD25-74536.339.50.412453.20.01.02.410346
BOU-DD25-74542.545.00.10432.50.00.61.41192
BOU-DD25-74555.256.10.13490.90.00.50.91289
BOU-DD25-745124.3128.10.13533.80.00.62.312122
BOU-DD25-745148.4149.00.20380.60.00.20.8974
BOU-DD25-745178.0179.00.39211.00.00.10.02054
BOU-DD25-745182.0184.00.36422.00.00.71.127107
BOU-DD25-745192.1193.00.7290.90.00.10.1571
BOU-DD25-745280.6281.40.14930.80.60.10.526158
BOU-DD25-745292.8293.60.46220.80.00.10.06165
BOU-DD25-745294.6295.80.661121.20.50.31.2112226
BOU-DD25-7464.56.70.481412.20.00.30.030187
BOU-DD25-74614.215.00.70110.80.00.50.01078
BOU-DD25-74677.078.00.5381.00.10.30.63274
BOU-DD25-746149.9150.90.53141.00.00.10.11062
BOU-DD25-746152.7153.60.5990.90.00.10.0958
BOU-DD25-746157.2158.00.39470.80.00.84.310181
BOU-DD25-746189.0190.00.76211.00.00.20.810102
BOU-DD25-746273.0274.00.73281.00.00.62.167141
BOU-DD25-746277.2278.81.222311.60.12.73.721457
BOU-DD25-746284.2285.00.78120.80.00.10.08377
BOU-DD25-746341.7343.50.45271.80.00.11.11687
BOU-DD25-746367.0368.01.53131.00.00.00.115137
BOU-DD25-746369.9370.50.74440.60.10.20.314118
BOU-DD25-7480.0213.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-749159.0160.02.1641.00.00.00.024176
BOU-DD25-749320.0321.01.1761.00.00.20.212108
BOU-DD25-7500.0258.0       NSR
BOU-DD25-75150.551.10.63550.60.11.10.9274155
BOU-DD25-751122.7124.20.45281.50.00.10.59277
BOU-DD25-751147.1147.61.07690.50.00.35.667274
BOU-DD25-751194.0195.00.7161.00.00.10.1666
BOU-DD25-751336.0337.00.6341.00.00.00.0655
BOU-DD25-751353.8355.80.29662.00.01.53.410184
BOU-DD25-751358.7364.70.41736.00.00.91.125146
Including358.7360.00.692061.30.01.63.818369
BOU-DD25-751372.7374.71.02142.00.00.40.714115
BOU-MP25-083496.9497.50.68870.60.10.20.219153
BOU-MP25-092365.3366.51.231951.20.01.23.194380
BOU-MP25-092370.5380.00.601139.50.02.14.695296
BOU-MP25-093474.4477.00.941482.60.02.54.395358
BOU-RC25-0450.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0470.0165.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0480.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0490.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0500.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0510.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0520.096.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0530.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-054149.0150.00.031091.00.00.00.02112
BOU-RC25-0550.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0560.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0580.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0590.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0640.0180.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0650.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0670.0200.0       NSR
BOU-RC25-0680.0150.0       NSR

*    True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

1. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 79.3g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 68.3 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 19.4 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 19.7 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2025 and 2026 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No.EastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipLength (m)
BOU-DD25-70431824534730831354250-51609
BOU-DD25-70531559334777531255270-50531
BOU-DD25-70630615234689891321150-48567
BOU-DD25-7073173463474362129470-50906
BOU-DD25-70830604734691671224150-50558
BOU-DD25-70931569634778991283270-50459
BOU-DD25-71031577234779031260270-50576
BOU-DD25-71131586534779021271270-50516
BOU-DD25-71231572734781051273270-50534
BOU-DD25-71331807234730131336250-50600.3
BOU-DD25-71430577634686311310150-50159
BOU-DD25-71531790134729541326249-50606
BOU-DD25-71630607134687191323150-50165
BOU-DD25-71730575634686651305150-50234
BOU-DD25-71831580634781041277270-50558
BOU-DD25-71930573434687041305150-50279
BOU-DD25-72031572934780121282270-50531
BOU-DD25-72130571234687421306151-50330
BOU-DD25-72231579934780131265270-50552
BOU-DD25-7233171323474697128070-5090
BOU-DD25-72431561134782071254270-50510
BOU-DD25-7253177203473647128071-50354
BOU-DD25-72630569334687741296151-51342
BOU-DD25-72730567334688091288150-50387
BOU-DD25-72831722434767931210250-50354
BOU-DD25-7293176383473618127869-50414
BOU-DD25-73031569734782061247270-50504
BOU-DD25-73131553134783981271270-50501
BOU-DD25-73231579934782081269270-50534
BOU-DD25-73331711034770431219251-49456
BOU-DD25-73431585834778681265250-50225
BOU-DD25-7353172013474724129369-48234
BOU-DD25-7363175583473587128270-50522
BOU-DD25-7373171683474712128572-49348
BOU-DD25-7383170983474686127569-50474
BOU-DD25-7393174743473557128771-51708
BOU-DD25-7403170663474674126972-50453
BOU-DD25-74131564334780551269270-50353
BOU-DD25-7423170303474660126168-50549
BOU-DD25-74331568334784041258270-50634.6
BOU-DD25-74431583034783991239270-50711
BOU-DD25-7453171693474804129470-51357
BOU-DD25-7463171413474792128570-50393
BOU-DD25-74731602534784091259270-50702
BOU-DD25-7483177783473615128570-50213
BOU-DD25-74931617234784041253270-50708
BOU-DD25-7503177423473602128470-50258
BOU-DD25-7513171083474785128470-50453
BOU-DD25-75231528034783551277270-50102
BOU-DD25-7533177033473588128270-50420
BOU-DD25-7543176593473574128270-50450
BOU-DD25-7553176243473563128469-49555
BOU-DD25-75631533634783521295270-50240
BOU-DD26-7573177103473692128270-50204
BOU-DD26-7583176733473679128069-50258
BOU-DD26-7593176363473673127770-50384
BOU-DD26-76031634634784041251270-50702
BOU-DD26-7613176053473657127569-48450
BOU-DD26-7623176453473784128472-50201
BOU-DD26-7633176063473769128170-50219
BOU-DD26-76431541434783531268270-50279
BOU-DD26-76531538134783531284270-50225
BOU-DD26-7663175733473757127570-50309
BOU-DD26-7673175343473743127071-49414
BOU-DD26-7683175733473864128170-50204
BOU-DD26-7693175363473850127870-51225
BOU-DD26-77031544934783531258270-50351
BOU-DD26-77131550134783531266270-50402
BOU-DD26-77231527834781631260270-50108
BOU-DD26-7733174973473836127569-51306
BOU-DD26-77431533134781631272270-50150
BOU-DD26-7753174643473824126870-50444
BOU-DD26-7763174263473810126370-50492
BOU-DD26-7773173863473795126567-50600
BOU-DD26-7783175323473956128169-50210
BOU-DD26-7793174943473942127870-51201
BOU-DD26-78031538334781631281270-50204
BOU-DD26-78131554934738241268270-50450
BOU-DD26-7823174593473929127271-50252
BOU-DD26-7833174203473915126770-50369
BOU-DD26-78431558934783531263270-50507
BOU-DD26-78531563234783531259270-50522
BOU-DD26-7863173783473900126770-50477
BOU-DD26-7873174943474048129970-50306
BOU-DD26-78831542334781631279270-50282
BOU-DD26-7893174593474035129070-50252
BOU-DD26-7903174303474025128270-50288
BOU-DD26-7913173933474011127570-50408
BOU-DD26-7923173613474000126670-50405
BOU-DD26-79331567334783531253269-50402
BOU-DD26-7943177393473657128270-50204
BOU-DD26-79531545534781631264270-50330
BOU-DD26-7963173203473985126370-50603
BOU-DD26-7973177003473643128170-50351
BOU-DD26-79831549234781631261270-50351
BOU-DD26-7993176603473628128070-50429
BOU-DD26-8003176623473736128270-50225
BOU-DD26-8013175783473598128470-50552
BOU-DD26-80331575034783531239270-50528
BOU-DD26-80431580934783501253270-50630
BOU-DD26-8053175843473708127670-50414
BOU-DD26-80631553334781631259270-50321
BOU-DD26-80831738534749381295250-50474
BOU-DD26-80931557234781631253270-50342
BOU-DD26-8103175693473809127873-50210
BOU-DD26-8113175093473893127471-50252
BOU-DD26-81231561134781481249269-50360
BOU-DD26-8133175093474000129370-50117
BOU-DD26-8143175543473805127770-55303
BOU-DD26-81531747034749671229253-50426
BOU-DD26-8173174713473879127171-51321
BOU-DD26-8183174853473988128470-54270
BOU-DD26-81931590434783491258269-50288
BOU-DD26-82031527734782631260270-50102
BOU-DD26-82131565634781631250270-50402
BOU-DD26-8223174083473964127070-50360
BOU-DD26-8233173903474064127873-51270
BOU-DD26-82431532234782621272269-50153
BOU-DD26-8293173723474109128173-50288
       

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8370f365-4425-46da-af8d-d7d002fc3057

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07ea6907-63ee-4399-82f7-fa7ab4d70ade

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce43e4c8-1766-4c49-9592-29bfb7c0464f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/810d7d7c-4dc9-421a-948b-1d3790eb3cfc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db1226b0-5998-4308-86b5-191b79a13d7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/193955b4-1170-4cda-a7e5-7133a5351f73


