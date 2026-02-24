Aya Gold & Silver Identifies New Parallel Structure at Boumadine and Reports High-Grade Exploration Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report new high-grade drill results and the identification of a new parallel structure approximately 500 metres (“m”) east of the Boumadine Project (“Boumadine” or the “Project”) from its ongoing drill program in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results confirm strong high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and support the potential for continued resource growth and scale.

Highlights1

Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km)

New parallel structure identified 500m East of the Boumadine Main Trend: BOU-DD25-707 intercepted 115 g/t AgEq over 2.5m (1.15 g/t Au, 18g/t Ag, 0.0% Zn, and 0.1% Cu), and 331 g/t AgEq over 0.8m (3.68 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu) both intervals are part of a wider massive sulfide interval.

The newly identified parallel structure is significant due to the width of massive sulfide content, the presence of mineralization and distance from the Main Trend, opening further exploration potential. Follow up drilling toward surface and laterally will assess the potential impact on resources.

Multiple additional high-grade intercepts: BOU-DD25-728 intercepted 255 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 11.9m (1.55 g/t Au, 83 g/t silver (“Ag”), 1.7% zinc (“Zn”), 0.5% lead (“Pb”) and 0.1% copper (“Cu”), including 337 g/t AgEq over 7.9m (2.07 g/t Au, 112 g/t Ag, 2.1% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.1% Cu). BOU-DD25-742 intercepted 166 g/t AgEq over 17.1m (1.34 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag, 1.2% Zn and 0.5% Pb), including 301 g/t AgEq over 3.5m (2.80 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn and 0.3% Pb). BOU-MP25-092 intercepted 296 g/t AgEq over 9.5m (0.6 g/t Au, 113 g/t Ag, 4.6% Zn and 2.1% Pb). BOU-DD25- 734 intercepted 446 g/t AgEq over 6.0m (2.72 g/t Au, 144 g/t Ag, 3.3% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.3% Cu).

Additional mineralized intercepts at Asirem: BOU-DD25-653 intercepted 1.34 g/t Au over 1.2m and BOU-DD25-645 intercepted 1.28 g/t Au over 0.9m; confirming the potential of this >8 km structural corridor.

Exploration Update: 28,904m drilled at Boumadine year to date. New mining license added with an area of 14.2 km 2 .







“These results — including a new southern parallel structure and mineralization more than 500 metres from any known zone — reinforce that the resource potential continues to grow. With ten rigs active, we’re fast-tracking development and the 2026–2027 infill program, with two more rigs expected in March,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No. From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-599 493.3 495.1 3.74 192 1.8 0.3 0.5 0.6 3 533 BOU-DD25-647 314.1 316.5 3.21 2 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 258 BOU-DD25-647 334.5 338.8 1.76 2 4.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 142 BOU-DD25-654 223.3 225.1 2.30 128 1.8 0.6 0.2 0.2 4 357 BOU-DD25-659 253.4 261.3 1.06 93 7.9 0.3 0.4 0.6 11 215 Including 257.1 261.3 1.32 141 4.2 0.5 0.5 0.9 14 308 BOU-DD25-676 357.1 360.0 1.87 49 2.9 0.1 1.6 1.9 16 270 BOU-DD25-685 358.0 362.0 5.37 28 4.0 0.2 0.0 0.1 3 473 BOU-DD25-693 608.1 611.7 1.62 22 3.6 0.2 0.2 0.4 3 175 BOU-DD25-695 223.0 224.0 0.03 810 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 813 BOU-DD25-697 82.3 87.0 2.45 31 4.7 0.0 0.1 0.0 4 228 Including 84.0 87.0 3.42 42 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 3 316 BOU-DD25-709 109.0 112.6 1.89 45 3.6 0.2 0.1 0.2 10 213 BOU-DD25-711 139.2 149.3 1.19 15 10.1 0.0 0.1 1.0 4 133 Including 144.6 147.7 2.12 26 3.1 0.0 0.2 1.2 4 226 BOU-DD25-723 78.0 79.1 1.09 1 566 1.1 0.3 0.7 1.6 171 1 719 BOU-DD25-728 121.6 123.0 2.28 179 1.4 0.5 0.3 1.7 10 429 BOU-DD25-728 136.2 138.6 1.36 154 2.4 0.2 0.3 0.9 10 296 BOU-DD25-728 210.0 221.9 1.55 83 11.9 0.1 0.5 1.7 26 255 Including 212.1 220.0 2.07 112 7.9 0.1 0.6 2.1 28 337 BOU-DD25-730 343.1 348.6 1.81 104 5.5 0.3 0.1 0.3 1 275 Including 347.0 348.6 4.36 144 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.5 3 544 BOU-DD25-733 192.8 195.6 2.00 35 2.8 0.0 0.4 2.4 11 251 BOU-DD25-734 92.1 98.1 2.72 144 6.0 0.3 0.2 3.3 7 446 BOU-DD25-736 501.0 506.6 0.56 136 5.6 0.0 1.4 2.5 133 260 Including 503.0 505.7 0.91 214 2.7 0.0 2.1 4.2 231 414 BOU-DD25-737 44.6 51.0 0.46 97 6.4 0.0 1.1 1.5 119 189 BOU-DD25-738 164.8 170.0 1.20 120 5.2 0.1 0.6 4.4 78 320 BOU-DD25-740 224.1 232.3 0.69 54 8.2 0.1 0.9 4.4 36 220 Including 229.8 232.3 1.03 129 2.5 0.2 1.7 8.2 19 418 BOU-DD25-742 287.6 304.7 1.34 25 17.1 0.0 0.5 1.2 19 166 Including 292.1 295.6 2.80 35 3.5 0.0 0.3 1.8 44 301 BOU-DD25-744 312.0 314.5 3.06 76 2.5 0.1 2.8 1.6 8 409 BOU-DD25-745 36.3 39.5 0.41 245 3.2 0.0 1.0 2.4 10 346 BOU-DD25-746 277.2 278.8 1.22 231 1.6 0.1 2.7 3.7 21 457 BOU-DD25-751 358.7 364.7 0.41 73 6.0 0.0 0.9 1.1 25 146 BOU-MP25-092 370.5 380.0 0.60 113 9.5 0.0 2.1 4.6 95 296 BOU-MP25-093 474.4 477.0 0.94 148 2.6 0.0 2.5 4.3 95 358

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 79.3g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 68.3 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 19.4 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 19.7 g/t Ag







Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2026 Drill Holes



Figure 2: Boumadine Property Surface Plan with New Permit

2025 Exploration Results

This year, 81diamond drill holes (“DDH”), totaling 28,904m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was done on strike along the Main Trend, Tizi and Imariren. Most results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-750 (Table 1, Figure 3, Figure 4 and Appendix 1).

Today’s results confirm the high-grade nature and continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. In addition, hole BOU-DD25-707 to the south identified a new mineralized parallel structure 500m east of the Main Trend (Figure 5). This new structure is included in a wide massive sulfide vein and is very similar to mineralization within the Boumadine Main Trend. The zone was intersected at depth, 750m below surface, and requires follow-up drilling upward and laterally in order to fully assess its potential.

The Asirem structure also returned additional high-grade mineralized intercepts, including BOU-DD25-645 and BOU-DD25-653 (figure 6), which confirm the potential for resource growth within an 8km target at surface. Follow up drilling on Asirem is also planned this year.

Mineralization within this area measures up to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) and is N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.



Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North, Imariren and Tizi Zones with New DDH Results



Figure 4 – Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results



Figure 5 – Section 6100N with Drill Hole BOU-DD25-707 in the South Area of Boumadine with New Mineralized Structure



Figure 6 – Regional Geology with Asirem results

Next Steps

Infill drilling, following the positive 2025 PEA, will be ongoing for the next 24 months with a drill program of approximately 360,000m.

Significant potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend (currently 5.4 km), the Tizi Zone (2.0 km) and the Imariren Zone (1.2 km), with all three trends open in all directions. Follow-up drilling is also planned on the 8 km Asirem trend.

Most drilling will continue to focus on the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to extend known mineralization along strike and at depth, while infilling key areas to advance the Project toward a Feasibility Study. The balance of the 2026 program (~20,000 m) will target Asirem follow-up and greenfield exploration, testing geological hypotheses and targets generated over the past four years. Ongoing geological work will guide additional development priorities.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every metre in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas Fault — one of Africa’s most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its newly expanded processing facility. Aya’s growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a substantial mineral resource, an extensive mineralized footprint, and significant potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s (the “Corporation”) future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Corporation’s strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, “potential”, “strategy”, “target”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and resource potential of the Boumadine project, including of the new parallel structure identified 500m East of the Boumadine Main Trend and of the additional mineralized intercepts at Asirem; the anticipated strategic benefits of the newly identified structure on the Corporation’s overall development plans; the Corporation’s future drilling program; the expected scope, pace, placement, focus, and completion timing of drilling activities; the anticipated completion of the acquisition of the new Boumadine mining licence; the expected impact of geological interpretations on mine planning, resource modelling, and operational priorities; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Corporation’s forward looking information is based include without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to timely receive any requisite approvals, permits or licences; the Corporation’s ability to complete the acquisition of the new Boumadine mining licence; the Corporation’s ability to import goods and machinery; the Corporation’s ability to engage and retain all necessary personnel in order to operate its business properly and without interruption; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments, including the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); the Corporation’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such explorations activities; the price of silver; the price of gold; exchange rates; taxation levels; fuel and energy costs; future economic conditions; the Corporation’s ability to meet current and future obligations; the Corporation’s ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; anticipated future estimates of free cash flow; estimate future production; the current and future social, economic and political conditions and environment in which the Corporation operates; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation’s business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Corporation faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Corporation whether due to artisanal miners, access to water, extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (2) permitting, development, operations and production from the Project being consistent with the Corporation’s expectations; (3) political and legal developments in the Kingdom of Morocco being consistent with its current expectations; (4) the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Moroccan Dirham being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) certain price assumptions for gold and silver; (6) prices for diesel, process reagents, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (7) production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; (8) the accuracy of the current mineral resource estimates of the Corporation; (9) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations; and (10) asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation’s business and operations.

Although the Corporation believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation’s business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Corporation qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No. From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq**

(m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD25-618 695.5 696.5 0.03 155 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 158 BOU-DD25-618 699.5 700.0 0.31 22 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.5 0 63 BOU-DD25-636 924.0 925.0 0.03 47 1.0 0.2 4.9 3.4 0 223 BOU-DD25-636 1205.1 1206.0 0.08 67 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.1 0 122 BOU-DD25-636 1267.6 1268.4 0.38 38 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.2 0 99 BOU-DD25-642 438.3 439.0 0.49 19 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 250 63 BOU-DD25-644 0.0 213.0 NSR BOU-DD25-645 164.3 165.2 1.28 0 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 103 BOU-DD25-646 0.0 234.0 NSR BOU-DD25-647 314.1 316.5 3.21 2 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 258 BOU-DD25-647 334.5 338.8 1.76 2 4.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 142 Including 336.4 338.8 2.48 3 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 201 BOU-DD25-648 33.9 34.8 0.03 68 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.6 12 118 BOU-DD25-649 0.0 228.0 NSR BOU-DD25-650 331.2 332.0 0.28 32 0.8 0.2 0.6 0.2 40 83 BOU-DD25-650 417.2 420.0 0.77 32 2.8 0.0 0.8 0.9 8 127 BOU-DD25-651 68.6 69.2 0.52 12 0.6 0.3 2.8 0.1 13 128 BOU-DD25-652 273.5 274.4 0.63 0 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 11 52 BOU-DD25-653 4.9 6.1 1.34 7 1.2 0.0 1.2 3.0 7 198 BOU-DD25-653 9.4 10.4 0.74 0 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 12 67 BOU-DD25-653 12.2 13.0 0.74 22 0.8 0.5 0.8 0.2 18 137 BOU-DD25-654 138.7 142.2 0.03 65 3.5 0.0 0.3 0.9 5 92 BOU-DD25-654 223.3 225.1 2.30 128 1.8 0.6 0.2 0.2 4 357 BOU-DD25-654 296.0 297.0 0.18 40 1.0 0.0 5.1 0.5 88 165 BOU-DD25-654 299.0 301.0 0.03 53 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.1 5 65 BOU-DD25-654 302.3 303.2 0.03 45 0.9 0.1 0.2 0.1 13 60 BOU-DD25-654 339.5 340.4 0.34 30 0.9 0.1 0.8 2.8 21 133 BOU-DD25-654 345.4 350.1 0.44 41 4.7 0.0 0.3 1.5 8 112 BOU-DD25-655 0.0 315.0 NSR BOU-DD25-656 0.0 225.0 NSR BOU-DD25-657 477.0 478.0 0.49 16 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 8 56 BOU-DD25-657 550.0 551.0 0.56 0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 45 BOU-DD25-659 33.0 33.8 1.08 95 0.8 0.1 0.6 2.3 7 242 BOU-DD25-659 122.1 125.3 0.55 40 3.2 0.0 0.1 1.0 5 110 BOU-DD25-659 253.4 261.3 1.06 93 7.9 0.3 0.4 0.6 11 215 Including 257.1 261.3 1.32 141 4.2 0.5 0.5 0.9 14 308 BOU-DD25-659 262.0 262.8 0.52 33 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.6 14 97 BOU-DD25-659 337.4 337.9 0.09 46 0.5 0.0 2.2 5.1 16 197 BOU-DD25-659 409.0 410.0 0.75 19 1.0 0.0 0.9 0.7 6 111 BOU-DD25-660 218.0 219.0 NSR BOU-DD25-661 0.0 900.0 NSR BOU-DD25-664 255.9 256.5 0.81 43 0.6 0.1 0.9 3.1 7 191 BOU-DD25-664 442.6 443.7 1.42 22 1.1 0.1 0.2 0.5 7 154 BOU-DD25-664 469.4 470.8 2.29 40 1.4 0.1 0.3 0.3 4 237 BOU-DD25-665 0.0 225.0 NSR BOU-DD25-666 107.8 108.5 0.03 194 0.7 0.7 18.0 0.0 12 592 BOU-DD25-667 181.2 181.8 0.55 45 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.4 0 99 BOU-DD25-668 0.0 153.0 NSR BOU-DD25-670 181.0 182.0 0.43 28 1.0 0.0 0.5 1.0 15 92 BOU-DD25-670 216.7 217.2 0.11 62 0.5 0.0 1.5 3.7 4 174 BOU-DD25-670 277.7 278.4 0.47 60 0.7 0.0 0.1 1.9 7 139 BOU-DD25-670 294.4 296.0 0.50 13 1.6 0.0 0.2 1.3 5 82 BOU-DD25-670 298.0 298.7 0.81 8 0.7 0.0 0.4 1.3 3 106 BOU-DD25-670 509.1 509.7 0.80 29 0.6 0.1 0.3 1.6 9 135 BOU-DD25-671 1.0 171.0 NSR BOU-DD25-673 0.0 201.0 NSR BOU-DD25-675 0.0 528.0 NSR BOU-DD25-676 117.7 126.0 0.94 25 8.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 6 115 BOU-DD25-676 357.1 360.0 1.87 49 2.9 0.1 1.6 1.9 16 270 BOU-DD25-676 368.9 369.4 0.03 49 0.5 0.1 2.8 3.7 8 182 BOU-DD25-679 0.0 150.0 NSR BOU-DD25-681 535.9 536.6 5.98 120 0.7 0.1 0.4 4.8 2 704 BOU-DD25-683 647.0 648.0 NSR BOU-DD25-684 0.0 228.0 NSR BOU-DD25-685 36.9 37.6 0.33 108 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 10 146 BOU-DD25-685 40.9 41.5 0.30 67 0.6 0.0 0.9 1.5 3 139 BOU-DD25-685 44.4 44.9 0.15 64 0.5 0.0 0.7 3.8 6 166 BOU-DD25-685 47.8 48.3 0.12 47 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.3 7 68 BOU-DD25-685 244.7 245.2 0.22 93 0.5 0.0 1.0 2.2 34 176 BOU-DD25-685 255.5 256.3 0.62 13 0.8 0.0 0.6 0.4 18 83 BOU-DD25-685 257.2 257.8 2.84 77 0.6 0.1 1.1 0.9 36 351 BOU-DD25-685 358.0 362.0 5.37 28 4.0 0.2 0.0 0.1 3 473 BOU-DD25-686 215.7 216.2 0.36 36 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 7 69 BOU-DD25-686 217.2 217.8 0.40 58 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 13 93 BOU-DD25-687 0.0 339.0 NSR BOU-DD25-689 0.0 276.0 NSR BOU-DD25-690 307.2 308.3 0.65 30 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 10 91 BOU-DD25-690 408.3 409.2 2.41 21 0.9 0.0 0.6 1.6 13 255 BOU-DD25-690 496.5 498.3 0.82 39 1.8 0.1 0.3 0.3 6 120 BOU-DD25-690 502.4 503.4 0.53 21 1.0 0.1 0.4 1.4 8 100 BOU-DD25-692 0.0 210.0 NSR BOU-DD25-693 100.6 101.1 0.43 65 0.5 0.0 0.6 0.8 4 127 BOU-DD25-693 302.0 302.5 0.25 57 0.5 0.1 3.9 1.9 24 195 BOU-DD25-693 348.8 350.7 1.34 32 1.9 0.2 0.3 0.5 11 166 BOU-DD25-693 351.5 352.3 0.94 3 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 9 82 BOU-DD25-693 361.0 362.3 0.80 18 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 8 107 BOU-DD25-693 366.7 367.2 3.17 36 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.2 6 307 BOU-DD25-693 608.1 611.7 1.62 22 3.6 0.2 0.2 0.4 3 175 BOU-DD25-693 619.4 628.0 0.92 17 8.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 7 101 Including 621.9 623.4 1.28 12 1.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 8 126 BOU-DD25-693 640.3 640.8 0.21 43 0.5 0.1 0.6 1.7 3 112 BOU-DD25-693 641.8 647.3 0.94 19 5.5 0.1 0.2 0.3 3 112 Including 641.8 643.8 1.44 36 2.0 0.2 0.1 0.5 4 175 BOU-DD25-693 669.5 670.0 1.28 59 0.5 0.1 0.3 1.4 7 202 BOU-DD25-693 731.2 731.7 1.12 15 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 1 112 BOU-DD25-693 737.7 738.2 0.69 9 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.4 7 74 BOU-DD25-694 203.0 204.0 0.03 0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 3 BOU-DD25-695 223.0 224.0 0.03 810 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 813 BOU-DD25-695 248.7 249.2 0.31 115 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 143 BOU-DD25-695 252.7 253.2 0.92 37 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.1 12 118 BOU-DD25-695 331.3 332.3 1.25 112 1.0 0.2 0.5 0.4 6 243 BOU-DD25-695 395.8 396.3 0.31 56 0.5 0.1 3.2 5.1 3 251 BOU-DD25-695 410.2 410.7 1.46 30 0.5 0.1 0.2 1.1 0 175 BOU-DD25-695 444.5 445.1 0.28 29 0.6 0.0 0.4 0.5 7 69 BOU-DD25-696 17.3 18.1 0.87 5 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 2 81 BOU-DD25-696 33.1 33.6 0.58 16 0.5 0.1 1.2 2.2 6 136 BOU-DD25-696 164.0 165.0 0.03 50 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 54 BOU-DD25-696 390.7 391.6 2.41 29 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.5 9 236 BOU-DD25-696 393.6 394.1 1.26 12 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 6 119 BOU-DD25-696 395.0 396.0 0.61 10 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 60 BOU-DD25-696 488.9 489.5 0.76 48 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 3 123 BOU-DD25-697 75.5 76.0 1.26 14 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 6 123 BOU-DD25-697 79.6 80.5 0.64 9 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 6 66 BOU-DD25-697 82.3 87.0 2.45 31 4.7 0.0 0.1 0.0 4 228 Including 84.0 87.0 3.42 42 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 3 316 BOU-DD25-697 493.4 494.3 3.92 3 0.9 0.0 0.2 0.2 4 321 BOU-DD25-697 583.8 584.5 0.63 38 0.7 0.1 0.1 2.1 1 137 BOU-DD25-698 133.5 134.0 1.07 27 0.5 0.0 2.0 2.4 8 199 BOU-DD25-698 211.2 213.2 0.81 37 2.0 0.1 0.4 2.7 3 166 BOU-DD25-698 221.0 221.5 0.24 42 0.5 0.1 0.9 3.4 3 150 BOU-DD25-698 360.8 361.8 3.38 2 1.0 0.1 1.1 0.4 21 303 BOU-DD25-699 0.0 324.0 NSR BOU-DD25-700 0.0 225.0 NSR BOU-DD25-701 0.0 609.0 NSR BOU-DD25-702 0.0 282.0 NSR BOU-DD25-703 0.0 300.0 NSR BOU-DD25-705 266.5 267.3 0.65 16 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 0 79 BOU-DD25-705 269.5 270.3 0.58 11 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 1 60 BOU-DD25-705 271.9 272.4 1.92 63 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 1 229 BOU-DD25-705 285.0 286.0 1.15 20 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 4 121 BOU-DD25-705 291.2 291.7 2.21 23 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 2 208 BOU-DD25-705 314.6 315.1 1.73 0 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 5 143 BOU-DD25-705 318.3 319.6 1.50 2 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 125 BOU-DD25-705 345.0 346.5 1.87 6 1.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 13 160 BOU-DD25-705 358.1 359.0 0.72 5 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 65 BOU-DD25-706 0.0 567.0 NSR BOU-DD25-707 381.0 382.6 0.51 29 1.6 0.0 0.3 0.7 21 89 BOU-DD25-707 400.0 401.0 0.03 206 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 209 BOU-DD25-707 700.8 701.3 0.25 40 0.5 0.0 0.4 0.9 5 87 BOU-DD25-707 772.5 773.4 0.59 3 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 13 51 BOU-DD25-707 845.5 848.0 1.15 18 2.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 5 115 BOU-DD25-707 854.9 855.7 3.68 27 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.1 8 331 BOU-DD25-708 0.0 558.0 NSR BOU-DD25-709 32.5 33.5 2.84 26 1.0 0.0 0.7 0.2 2 271 BOU-DD25-709 109.0 112.6 1.89 45 3.6 0.2 0.1 0.2 10 213 Including 109.0 110.0 2.58 29 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 10 247 BOU-DD25-709 364.7 365.3 0.91 296 0.6 1.3 3.5 2.6 3 578 BOU-DD25-710 488.0 489.0 0.11 43 1.0 0.8 0.4 0.3 5 119 BOU-DD25-710 542.1 542.6 0.86 78 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.2 3 157 BOU-DD25-710 543.5 544.0 0.45 27 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 3 75 BOU-DD25-711 139.2 149.3 1.19 15 10.1 0.0 0.1 1.0 4 133 Including 144.6 147.7 2.12 26 3.1 0.0 0.2 1.2 4 226 BOU-DD25-711 172.0 176.9 0.98 11 4.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 7 96 BOU-DD25-711 408.0 409.1 0.28 101 1.1 0.0 4.2 1.9 3 243 BOU-DD25-711 423.8 424.3 0.60 0 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 1 53 BOU-DD25-712 80.0 81.5 1.70 5 1.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 10 148 BOU-DD25-712 394.9 396.2 1.22 115 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.6 0 244 BOU-DD25-712 445.5 446.1 0.12 55 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.0 1 76 BOU-DD25-713 0.0 600.3 NSR BOU-DD25-714 0.0 159.0 NSR BOU-DD25-716 0.0 165.0 NSR BOU-DD25-717 0.0 234.0 NSR BOU-DD25-718 326.0 326.5 0.76 22 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.5 14 98 BOU-DD25-719 0.0 279.0 NSR BOU-DD25-720 28.6 29.4 0.17 40 0.8 0.0 0.6 1.3 3 90 BOU-DD25-720 34.3 34.8 1.43 33 0.5 0.0 0.4 1.4 9 184 BOU-DD25-720 299.9 300.5 0.67 271 0.6 0.0 1.1 1.3 10 373 BOU-DD25-720 317.7 318.9 0.67 46 1.2 0.7 2.6 5.8 13 314 BOU-DD25-720 437.7 439.3 0.58 30 1.6 0.0 0.2 0.2 3 84 BOU-DD25-721 113.0 113.5 0.03 142 0.5 0.0 1.4 0.0 11 173 BOU-DD25-722 19.2 19.9 0.05 54 0.7 0.1 3.8 3.2 8 197 BOU-DD25-722 96.8 98.9 1.24 22 2.1 0.0 1.1 0.1 3 144 BOU-DD25-723 19.8 20.8 0.23 35 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 60 57 BOU-DD25-723 24.6 25.1 0.46 34 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.0 94 75 BOU-DD25-723 73.0 75.0 0.41 46 2.0 0.0 1.3 0.9 41 122 BOU-DD25-723 78.0 79.1 1.09 1 566 1.1 0.3 0.7 1.6 171 1 719 BOU-DD25-723 85.0 85.6 0.03 64 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.2 40 74 BOU-DD25-724 229.7 230.3 0.07 68 0.6 0.2 0.8 0.7 6 116 BOU-DD25-724 232.8 233.6 0.55 12 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.0 15 63 BOU-DD25-725 250.5 251.0 0.72 51 0.5 0.0 0.4 0.8 7 132 BOU-DD25-726 0.0 342.0 NSR BOU-DD25-727 0.0 387.0 NSR BOU-DD25-728 121.6 123.0 2.28 179 1.4 0.5 0.3 1.7 10 429 BOU-DD25-728 136.2 138.6 1.36 154 2.4 0.2 0.3 0.9 10 296 BOU-DD25-728 143.7 144.2 0.38 49 0.5 0.0 0.7 1.6 11 126 BOU-DD25-728 152.0 152.6 1.66 46 0.6 0.1 1.1 4.3 10 287 BOU-DD25-728 208.4 208.9 0.52 15 0.5 0.0 0.1 1.7 9 93 BOU-DD25-728 210.0 221.9 1.55 83 11.9 0.1 0.5 1.7 26 255 Including 212.1 220.0 2.07 112 7.9 0.1 0.6 2.1 28 337 BOU-DD25-728 225.9 226.9 0.46 35 1.0 0.1 0.9 2.4 26 140 BOU-DD25-728 235.0 236.0 0.57 14 1.0 0.0 0.5 1.2 4 94 BOU-DD25-728 299.0 301.0 0.03 79 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.6 22 109 BOU-DD25-729 202.0 202.5 0.55 12 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.0 5 58 BOU-DD25-729 266.0 267.0 2.78 9 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 230 BOU-DD25-729 308.0 308.7 0.06 118 0.7 0.3 0.8 0.7 65 174 BOU-DD25-729 326.0 326.7 2.18 124 0.7 0.0 0.5 3.6 107 382 BOU-DD25-729 353.0 354.5 0.19 38 1.5 0.0 0.1 0.5 166 69 BOU-DD25-729 357.2 359.0 0.22 73 1.8 0.0 0.7 2.5 226 157 BOU-DD25-730 343.1 348.6 1.81 104 5.5 0.3 0.1 0.3 1 275 Including 347.0 348.6 4.36 144 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.5 3 544 BOU-DD25-730 359.0 361.3 1.07 94 2.3 0.1 0.1 1.5 2 218 BOU-DD25-731 168.0 169.7 0.63 15 1.7 0.0 0.1 0.2 4 72 BOU-DD25-732 449.4 449.9 0.58 18 0.5 0.1 0.0 1.5 5 101 BOU-DD25-732 452.0 452.6 1.92 62 0.6 0.2 0.1 2.0 3 271 BOU-DD25-732 453.6 454.1 0.77 10 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.7 3 96 BOU-DD25-732 464.6 465.1 0.23 33 0.5 0.1 0.2 1.1 5 80 BOU-DD25-733 32.4 33.0 0.93 43 0.6 0.0 1.0 1.4 9 164 BOU-DD25-733 114.0 115.0 0.63 6 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 6 63 BOU-DD25-733 192.8 195.6 2.00 35 2.8 0.0 0.4 2.4 11 251 BOU-DD25-733 204.6 206.6 0.45 34 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 8 75 BOU-DD25-733 209.6 210.1 0.26 75 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 5 128 BOU-DD25-733 317.3 318.1 0.33 43 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 29 75 BOU-DD25-734 80.6 81.6 0.91 41 1.0 0.0 0.8 2.5 77 182 BOU-DD25-734 92.1 98.1 2.72 144 6.0 0.3 0.2 3.3 7 446 BOU-DD25-734 213.0 213.5 1.00 4 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.1 9 89 BOU-DD25-735 0.0 234.0 NSR BOU-DD25-736 394.2 396.0 0.41 191 1.8 0.0 1.7 1.7 154 294 BOU-DD25-736 501.0 506.6 0.56 136 5.6 0.0 1.4 2.5 133 260 Including 503.0 505.7 0.91 214 2.7 0.0 2.1 4.2 231 414 BOU-DD25-736 514.5 515.0 0.55 87 0.5 0.0 0.9 2.0 1 008 204 BOU-DD25-737 8.3 9.3 0.44 22 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 11 64 BOU-DD25-737 38.6 39.6 0.33 38 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.7 427 95 BOU-DD25-737 44.6 51.0 0.46 97 6.4 0.0 1.1 1.5 119 189 Including 47.6 48.8 1.15 228 1.2 0.0 2.2 4.3 151 451 BOU-DD25-737 168.0 170.0 0.38 38 2.0 0.0 0.7 2.0 13 121 BOU-DD25-737 199.0 200.0 0.34 25 1.0 0.0 0.4 1.2 7 85 BOU-DD25-737 203.0 204.0 0.52 9 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.6 7 63 BOU-DD25-737 249.0 250.5 0.74 25 1.5 0.0 0.2 0.4 51 98 BOU-DD25-737 251.4 252.3 0.42 17 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 62 57 BOU-DD25-737 270.5 271.3 0.64 19 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 22 76 BOU-DD25-737 286.0 287.0 0.65 6 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 39 62 BOU-DD25-737 288.0 290.6 0.71 17 2.6 0.2 0.1 0.0 92 91 BOU-DD25-737 314.4 315.5 0.28 54 1.1 0.1 0.2 2.5 24 135 BOU-DD25-737 317.0 318.0 0.27 38 1.0 0.0 0.4 1.0 17 89 BOU-DD25-738 103.5 104.5 0.79 2 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 6 68 BOU-DD25-738 130.0 130.7 0.29 55 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.4 58 90 BOU-DD25-738 144.3 144.9 0.31 32 0.6 0.1 0.6 4.0 94 154 BOU-DD25-738 148.0 149.7 1.03 69 1.7 0.1 0.8 3.9 117 248 BOU-DD25-738 150.3 151.0 0.85 11 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.9 56 99 BOU-DD25-738 157.8 158.5 0.36 23 0.7 0.0 0.5 0.7 35 75 BOU-DD25-738 161.0 161.6 0.57 19 0.6 0.0 0.6 1.1 46 99 BOU-DD25-738 164.8 170.0 1.20 120 5.2 0.1 0.6 4.4 78 320 BOU-DD25-738 174.2 174.7 1.01 176 0.5 0.3 0.8 2.1 14 336 BOU-DD25-738 176.8 177.3 0.57 105 0.5 0.1 1.5 1.9 14 223 BOU-DD25-738 179.7 180.4 0.70 65 0.7 0.2 1.8 4.9 50 266 BOU-DD25-738 203.1 204.0 0.88 188 0.9 0.1 1.6 2.5 33 346 BOU-DD25-738 216.6 217.2 0.49 16 0.6 0.0 0.6 0.6 12 79 BOU-DD25-738 358.6 359.2 1.26 46 0.6 0.0 2.2 7.5 9 339 BOU-DD25-738 376.6 377.5 0.82 36 0.9 0.0 2.3 3.9 26 224 BOU-DD25-738 379.9 380.6 0.62 28 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.2 32 84 BOU-DD25-738 381.3 382.2 0.70 18 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.2 18 84 BOU-DD25-738 389.0 389.9 0.38 76 0.9 0.0 6.0 4.4 14 313 BOU-DD25-738 392.2 393.0 0.37 22 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.1 9 59 BOU-DD25-738 399.2 400.7 0.63 42 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.9 8 116 BOU-DD25-738 407.0 408.0 0.54 22 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.1 0 74 BOU-DD25-739 463.5 464.1 0.66 117 0.6 0.0 0.7 3.0 356 248 BOU-DD25-740 128.4 130.1 0.03 88 1.7 0.3 4.8 0.2 2 205 BOU-DD25-740 210.8 211.8 0.23 62 1.0 0.0 1.0 3.6 15 172 BOU-DD25-740 218.7 219.6 0.82 22 0.9 0.0 0.7 1.0 49 121 BOU-DD25-740 224.1 232.3 0.69 54 8.2 0.1 0.9 4.4 36 220 Including 229.8 232.3 1.03 129 2.5 0.2 1.7 8.2 19 418 BOU-DD25-740 234.8 235.8 0.40 34 1.0 0.0 1.3 1.8 12 127 BOU-DD25-740 341.0 342.0 0.26 59 1.0 0.1 0.4 0.2 6 95 BOU-DD25-741 114.0 115.0 0.83 4 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.5 31 85 BOU-DD25-741 352.2 352.7 0.98 47 0.5 0.1 0.3 1.8 4 172 BOU-DD25-742 287.6 304.7 1.34 25 17.1 0.0 0.5 1.2 19 166 Including 292.1 295.6 2.80 35 3.5 0.0 0.3 1.8 44 301 BOU-DD25-742 453.8 454.5 2.82 15 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.0 22 242 BOU-DD25-743 243.9 244.6 0.61 42 0.7 0.0 0.7 1.1 8 128 BOU-DD25-743 352.6 353.4 2.85 27 0.8 0.0 0.7 2.0 1 309 BOU-DD25-744 120.5 121.0 1.51 24 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.5 3 169 BOU-DD25-744 169.5 170.5 0.03 54 1.0 0.2 0.4 0.1 11 80 BOU-DD25-744 312.0 314.5 3.06 76 2.5 0.1 2.8 1.6 8 409 BOU-DD25-745 11.0 17.0 0.30 50 6.0 0.0 0.8 0.0 18 91 BOU-DD25-745 32.0 32.8 0.13 53 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.7 9 80 BOU-DD25-745 36.3 39.5 0.41 245 3.2 0.0 1.0 2.4 10 346 BOU-DD25-745 42.5 45.0 0.10 43 2.5 0.0 0.6 1.4 11 92 BOU-DD25-745 55.2 56.1 0.13 49 0.9 0.0 0.5 0.9 12 89 BOU-DD25-745 124.3 128.1 0.13 53 3.8 0.0 0.6 2.3 12 122 BOU-DD25-745 148.4 149.0 0.20 38 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.8 9 74 BOU-DD25-745 178.0 179.0 0.39 21 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 20 54 BOU-DD25-745 182.0 184.0 0.36 42 2.0 0.0 0.7 1.1 27 107 BOU-DD25-745 192.1 193.0 0.72 9 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 5 71 BOU-DD25-745 280.6 281.4 0.14 93 0.8 0.6 0.1 0.5 26 158 BOU-DD25-745 292.8 293.6 0.46 22 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 61 65 BOU-DD25-745 294.6 295.8 0.66 112 1.2 0.5 0.3 1.2 112 226 BOU-DD25-746 4.5 6.7 0.48 141 2.2 0.0 0.3 0.0 30 187 BOU-DD25-746 14.2 15.0 0.70 11 0.8 0.0 0.5 0.0 10 78 BOU-DD25-746 77.0 78.0 0.53 8 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.6 32 74 BOU-DD25-746 149.9 150.9 0.53 14 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 10 62 BOU-DD25-746 152.7 153.6 0.59 9 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.0 9 58 BOU-DD25-746 157.2 158.0 0.39 47 0.8 0.0 0.8 4.3 10 181 BOU-DD25-746 189.0 190.0 0.76 21 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.8 10 102 BOU-DD25-746 273.0 274.0 0.73 28 1.0 0.0 0.6 2.1 67 141 BOU-DD25-746 277.2 278.8 1.22 231 1.6 0.1 2.7 3.7 21 457 BOU-DD25-746 284.2 285.0 0.78 12 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 83 77 BOU-DD25-746 341.7 343.5 0.45 27 1.8 0.0 0.1 1.1 16 87 BOU-DD25-746 367.0 368.0 1.53 13 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 15 137 BOU-DD25-746 369.9 370.5 0.74 44 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.3 14 118 BOU-DD25-748 0.0 213.0 NSR BOU-DD25-749 159.0 160.0 2.16 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 24 176 BOU-DD25-749 320.0 321.0 1.17 6 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 12 108 BOU-DD25-750 0.0 258.0 NSR BOU-DD25-751 50.5 51.1 0.63 55 0.6 0.1 1.1 0.9 274 155 BOU-DD25-751 122.7 124.2 0.45 28 1.5 0.0 0.1 0.5 92 77 BOU-DD25-751 147.1 147.6 1.07 69 0.5 0.0 0.3 5.6 67 274 BOU-DD25-751 194.0 195.0 0.71 6 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 6 66 BOU-DD25-751 336.0 337.0 0.63 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 55 BOU-DD25-751 353.8 355.8 0.29 66 2.0 0.0 1.5 3.4 10 184 BOU-DD25-751 358.7 364.7 0.41 73 6.0 0.0 0.9 1.1 25 146 Including 358.7 360.0 0.69 206 1.3 0.0 1.6 3.8 18 369 BOU-DD25-751 372.7 374.7 1.02 14 2.0 0.0 0.4 0.7 14 115 BOU-MP25-083 496.9 497.5 0.68 87 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.2 19 153 BOU-MP25-092 365.3 366.5 1.23 195 1.2 0.0 1.2 3.1 94 380 BOU-MP25-092 370.5 380.0 0.60 113 9.5 0.0 2.1 4.6 95 296 BOU-MP25-093 474.4 477.0 0.94 148 2.6 0.0 2.5 4.3 95 358 BOU-RC25-045 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-047 0.0 165.0 NSR BOU-RC25-048 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-049 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-050 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-051 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-052 0.0 96.0 NSR BOU-RC25-053 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-054 149.0 150.0 0.03 109 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 112 BOU-RC25-055 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-056 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-058 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-059 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-064 0.0 180.0 NSR BOU-RC25-065 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-067 0.0 200.0 NSR BOU-RC25-068 0.0 150.0 NSR

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

1. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 79.3g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 68.3 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 19.4 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 19.7 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2025 and 2026 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) BOU-DD25-704 318245 3473083 1354 250 -51 609 BOU-DD25-705 315593 3477753 1255 270 -50 531 BOU-DD25-706 306152 3468989 1321 150 -48 567 BOU-DD25-707 317346 3474362 1294 70 -50 906 BOU-DD25-708 306047 3469167 1224 150 -50 558 BOU-DD25-709 315696 3477899 1283 270 -50 459 BOU-DD25-710 315772 3477903 1260 270 -50 576 BOU-DD25-711 315865 3477902 1271 270 -50 516 BOU-DD25-712 315727 3478105 1273 270 -50 534 BOU-DD25-713 318072 3473013 1336 250 -50 600.3 BOU-DD25-714 305776 3468631 1310 150 -50 159 BOU-DD25-715 317901 3472954 1326 249 -50 606 BOU-DD25-716 306071 3468719 1323 150 -50 165 BOU-DD25-717 305756 3468665 1305 150 -50 234 BOU-DD25-718 315806 3478104 1277 270 -50 558 BOU-DD25-719 305734 3468704 1305 150 -50 279 BOU-DD25-720 315729 3478012 1282 270 -50 531 BOU-DD25-721 305712 3468742 1306 151 -50 330 BOU-DD25-722 315799 3478013 1265 270 -50 552 BOU-DD25-723 317132 3474697 1280 70 -50 90 BOU-DD25-724 315611 3478207 1254 270 -50 510 BOU-DD25-725 317720 3473647 1280 71 -50 354 BOU-DD25-726 305693 3468774 1296 151 -51 342 BOU-DD25-727 305673 3468809 1288 150 -50 387 BOU-DD25-728 317224 3476793 1210 250 -50 354 BOU-DD25-729 317638 3473618 1278 69 -50 414 BOU-DD25-730 315697 3478206 1247 270 -50 504 BOU-DD25-731 315531 3478398 1271 270 -50 501 BOU-DD25-732 315799 3478208 1269 270 -50 534 BOU-DD25-733 317110 3477043 1219 251 -49 456 BOU-DD25-734 315858 3477868 1265 250 -50 225 BOU-DD25-735 317201 3474724 1293 69 -48 234 BOU-DD25-736 317558 3473587 1282 70 -50 522 BOU-DD25-737 317168 3474712 1285 72 -49 348 BOU-DD25-738 317098 3474686 1275 69 -50 474 BOU-DD25-739 317474 3473557 1287 71 -51 708 BOU-DD25-740 317066 3474674 1269 72 -50 453 BOU-DD25-741 315643 3478055 1269 270 -50 353 BOU-DD25-742 317030 3474660 1261 68 -50 549 BOU-DD25-743 315683 3478404 1258 270 -50 634.6 BOU-DD25-744 315830 3478399 1239 270 -50 711 BOU-DD25-745 317169 3474804 1294 70 -51 357 BOU-DD25-746 317141 3474792 1285 70 -50 393 BOU-DD25-747 316025 3478409 1259 270 -50 702 BOU-DD25-748 317778 3473615 1285 70 -50 213 BOU-DD25-749 316172 3478404 1253 270 -50 708 BOU-DD25-750 317742 3473602 1284 70 -50 258 BOU-DD25-751 317108 3474785 1284 70 -50 453 BOU-DD25-752 315280 3478355 1277 270 -50 102 BOU-DD25-753 317703 3473588 1282 70 -50 420 BOU-DD25-754 317659 3473574 1282 70 -50 450 BOU-DD25-755 317624 3473563 1284 69 -49 555 BOU-DD25-756 315336 3478352 1295 270 -50 240 BOU-DD26-757 317710 3473692 1282 70 -50 204 BOU-DD26-758 317673 3473679 1280 69 -50 258 BOU-DD26-759 317636 3473673 1277 70 -50 384 BOU-DD26-760 316346 3478404 1251 270 -50 702 BOU-DD26-761 317605 3473657 1275 69 -48 450 BOU-DD26-762 317645 3473784 1284 72 -50 201 BOU-DD26-763 317606 3473769 1281 70 -50 219 BOU-DD26-764 315414 3478353 1268 270 -50 279 BOU-DD26-765 315381 3478353 1284 270 -50 225 BOU-DD26-766 317573 3473757 1275 70 -50 309 BOU-DD26-767 317534 3473743 1270 71 -49 414 BOU-DD26-768 317573 3473864 1281 70 -50 204 BOU-DD26-769 317536 3473850 1278 70 -51 225 BOU-DD26-770 315449 3478353 1258 270 -50 351 BOU-DD26-771 315501 3478353 1266 270 -50 402 BOU-DD26-772 315278 3478163 1260 270 -50 108 BOU-DD26-773 317497 3473836 1275 69 -51 306 BOU-DD26-774 315331 3478163 1272 270 -50 150 BOU-DD26-775 317464 3473824 1268 70 -50 444 BOU-DD26-776 317426 3473810 1263 70 -50 492 BOU-DD26-777 317386 3473795 1265 67 -50 600 BOU-DD26-778 317532 3473956 1281 69 -50 210 BOU-DD26-779 317494 3473942 1278 70 -51 201 BOU-DD26-780 315383 3478163 1281 270 -50 204 BOU-DD26-781 315549 3473824 1268 270 -50 450 BOU-DD26-782 317459 3473929 1272 71 -50 252 BOU-DD26-783 317420 3473915 1267 70 -50 369 BOU-DD26-784 315589 3478353 1263 270 -50 507 BOU-DD26-785 315632 3478353 1259 270 -50 522 BOU-DD26-786 317378 3473900 1267 70 -50 477 BOU-DD26-787 317494 3474048 1299 70 -50 306 BOU-DD26-788 315423 3478163 1279 270 -50 282 BOU-DD26-789 317459 3474035 1290 70 -50 252 BOU-DD26-790 317430 3474025 1282 70 -50 288 BOU-DD26-791 317393 3474011 1275 70 -50 408 BOU-DD26-792 317361 3474000 1266 70 -50 405 BOU-DD26-793 315673 3478353 1253 269 -50 402 BOU-DD26-794 317739 3473657 1282 70 -50 204 BOU-DD26-795 315455 3478163 1264 270 -50 330 BOU-DD26-796 317320 3473985 1263 70 -50 603 BOU-DD26-797 317700 3473643 1281 70 -50 351 BOU-DD26-798 315492 3478163 1261 270 -50 351 BOU-DD26-799 317660 3473628 1280 70 -50 429 BOU-DD26-800 317662 3473736 1282 70 -50 225 BOU-DD26-801 317578 3473598 1284 70 -50 552 BOU-DD26-803 315750 3478353 1239 270 -50 528 BOU-DD26-804 315809 3478350 1253 270 -50 630 BOU-DD26-805 317584 3473708 1276 70 -50 414 BOU-DD26-806 315533 3478163 1259 270 -50 321 BOU-DD26-808 317385 3474938 1295 250 -50 474 BOU-DD26-809 315572 3478163 1253 270 -50 342 BOU-DD26-810 317569 3473809 1278 73 -50 210 BOU-DD26-811 317509 3473893 1274 71 -50 252 BOU-DD26-812 315611 3478148 1249 269 -50 360 BOU-DD26-813 317509 3474000 1293 70 -50 117 BOU-DD26-814 317554 3473805 1277 70 -55 303 BOU-DD26-815 317470 3474967 1229 253 -50 426 BOU-DD26-817 317471 3473879 1271 71 -51 321 BOU-DD26-818 317485 3473988 1284 70 -54 270 BOU-DD26-819 315904 3478349 1258 269 -50 288 BOU-DD26-820 315277 3478263 1260 270 -50 102 BOU-DD26-821 315656 3478163 1250 270 -50 402 BOU-DD26-822 317408 3473964 1270 70 -50 360 BOU-DD26-823 317390 3474064 1278 73 -51 270 BOU-DD26-824 315322 3478262 1272 269 -50 153 BOU-DD26-829 317372 3474109 1281 73 -50 288

