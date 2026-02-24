Garrett Motion Announces Participation at the Bank of America Global Automotive Summit

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) ("Garrett" or the "Company"), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:

Bank of America Global Automotive Summit (March 18, 2026) – Craig Balis, Chief Technology Officer and our Investor Relations team will host a company presentation and participate in investor meetings.





About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities, and a team of approximately 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

