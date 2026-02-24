Indivior to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Miami, FL

Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Tuesday, March 10th. Joe Ciaffoni will also participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 10th at 2:00 p.m. U.S. EST. Interested investors should contact their Barclays representative to schedule a meeting. The fireside chat will be publicly available and can be accessed using the following weblink: Barclays Webcast Link.

2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit – Miami, FL

Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Wednesday, March 11th. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting.

About Indivior

As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine — developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities, we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit https://www.indivior.com/ to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/company/indivior .

For Further Information

Investors:

Jason Thompson

Indivior Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 804-402-7123

E-mail: jason.thompson@indivior.com

Media:

Cassie France-Kelly

Indivior Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 804-594-0836

E-Mail: Indiviormediacontacts@indivior.com