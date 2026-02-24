Transcenta Therapeutics to Present at the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcenta Holding Limited (HKEX: 06628) ("Transcenta Therapeutics"), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference February 25-26, 2026.

36th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Format: Virtual presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Presentation Date and Time: February 26, 2026, 12:00pm Eastern Time Attendees: Dr. Xueming Qian, Founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Weiwei Liang, SVP, Business Development and Corporate Strategy; Acting CFO Mr. Tyler Marciniak, SVP, Capital Markets, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



During the conference, management will discuss with investors its strategic efforts for 2026 and provide updates on its ongoing business development and operational excellence initiatives.

About Transcenta Therapeutics

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in China, U.S. and Europe. Transcenta is developing a diverse pipeline of more than a dozen novel biologic therapies for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.