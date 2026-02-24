Q2 Metals Discovers High Grade Zone with 170.2 Metre Intercept of 1.99% Li₂O, Including 40.1 m of 2.89% Li₂O at the Cisco Lithium Project

Highlights:

CS25-063: 13 separate intervals, including: 75.4 m at 1.67% Li 2 O; and 21.8 m at 1.12% Li 2 O. Mineralization encountered extend the boundary of the known Mineralized Zone to the west.

13 separate intervals, including: CS25-064: Nine (9) separate intervals, including: 166.7 m at 1.47% Li 2 O.

Nine (9) separate intervals, including: CS25-072: Eight (8) separate intervals, including: 82.1 m at 1.71% Li 2 O; 109.5 m at 1.67% Li 2 O; and 121.6 m at 1.45% Li 2 O.

Eight (8) separate intervals, including: CS25-073: Five (5) separate intervals, including: 170.2 m at 1.99% Li 2 O, including 40.1 m at 2.89% Li 2 O; 74.2 m at 0.94% Li 2 O; 78.5 m at 1.47% Li 2 O; and 108.7 m at 1.52% Li 2 O.

Five (5) separate intervals, including: The 40.1 m interval at 2.89% Li 2 O in CS25-073 ranks as the most significant high-grade interval to date on Cisco. Drill hole CS23-018, 100 metres southwest of CS25-073, encountered a 215.6 m interval at 1.69% Li 2 O, which included 64.6 m at 2.29% Li 2 O. The potential for a higher-grade portion within the existing Mineralized Zone will be drill tested this season.

O in CS25-073 ranks as the most significant high-grade interval to date on Cisco. Drill hole CS23-018, 100 metres southwest of CS25-073, encountered a 215.6 m interval at 1.69% Li O, which included 64.6 m at 2.29% Li O. BBA Consulting is currently modelling the inaugural inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cisco Lithium Project, incorporating all results from drilling completed up to the end of 2025.

The ongoing four-rig drill program is primarily focused on infill drilling the main mineralized zone to convert pending inferred resources to indicated in advance of a Preliminary Economic Assessment targeted for late 2026. Exploration and expansion drilling will also be incorporated into the drill program to test areas outside of the Mineralized Zone.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (“Q2” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the remaining analytical results from the 2025 drill program (the “2025 Drill Program”) at the Company’s Cisco Lithium Project (the “Project” or the “Cisco Project”), located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the southernmost part of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

A total of 74 drill holes for 31,961 metres (“m”) will inform the Company’s inaugural inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) at the Cisco Project.

The results reported herein represent 5,587.7 m of drilling over nine (9) drill holes completed during the 2025 Drill Program. Pegmatite intervals and analytical results are reported as they are received and reviewed.

“With the release of these final drill results for 2025, we are now moving into a new chapter in the development of the Cisco Project. These assay results once again showcase the robust mineralization at Cisco and give serious emphasis to its expansion potential. Drill hole 73, located in the central portion of the Mineralized Zone, returned consistently higher grades than expected,” said Neil McCallum, Q2 Metals Vice President of Exploration. “We look forward to further infill drilling in these areas to understand the extent of a potentially higher-grade zone along strike or vertically.”

The Company published an Exploration Target in July 2025 on the main mineralized zone (the “Mineralized Zone”). The Exploration Target estimated a range of potential lithium mineralization of 215 to 329 million tonnes at a grade ranging from 1.0 to 1.38% Li 2 O, based only on the first 40 holes drilled. An Exploration Target is used to provide a conceptual estimate of the potential quantity and grade of a mineral deposit, based on known and additional limited geological evidence. It is an early-stage assessment that will help to guide further exploration, but it is not a mineral resource or mineral reserve and should not be treated as such.

Drilling in the latter half of 2025 prioritized infill-scale drilling utilizing four drill rigs within the Mineralized Zone. The tightened drill spacing was designed to support the Company’s objective of delivering an initial inferred MRE on the Cisco Project in the first quarter of 2026.





Figure 1. Updated Map of Recent Drill Holes at Cisco Project

Drill Results Discussion

Noteworthy analytical results reported herein are as follows:

Drill hole-63 extended the boundary of the known Mineralized Zone to the west with a 75.4 m wide mineralized pegmatite interval averaging 1.67% Li 2 O, in an area that was only partially mapped within the Exploration Target. Additional work will be undertaken to understand the extent of mineralization in that area.



O, in an area that was only partially mapped within the Exploration Target. Additional work will be undertaken to understand the extent of mineralization in that area. Drill hole-73 was drilled in the central area of the Mineralized Zone. High grades were encountered such as 170.2 m at 1.99% Li 2 O, including 40.1 m at 2.89 % Li 2 O, and follow up drilling will be conducted during the 2026 drill program to determine the potential of additional high grades in that area.









Figure 2. Cross-Section A





Figure 3. Cross-Section B





Figure 4. Cross-Section C





Table 1. Summary of Analytical Results of Drill Holes at Cisco Project

All intervals of greater than 2 m of core-length and greater than 0.30% Li 2 O are included in Table 1. Internal dilution of non-pegmatite material was limited to intervals of less than 3 m. No specific grade cap or lower cut-offs were used during grade and width calculations. All intervals are reported as core widths and mineralized intervals in all the holes drilled thus far are not representative of the true width as the modelled pegmatite zones are being refined with every additional hole.

Drill Hole Collar Information

The summary of drill holes including basic location and dip/azimuth is detailed below (Table 2).





Table 2. Summary of Drill Hole Collar Information, Cisco Project

2026 Exploration Program Update

The 2026 drill campaign at the Cisco Lithium Project started in late January with four drill rigs. The primary focus of the drill campaign will be on continued infill drilling of the Mineralized Zone which is the subject of the inferred MRE anticipated to be published in Q1 2026. Infill drilling of the Mineralized Zone will inform an update to the MRE as well as a Preliminary Economic Assessment that is being targeted for late 2026. Exploration drilling will also be incorporated to test the expansion potential of areas outside of the Mineralized Zone.

Upcoming Events

BMO

Keith Phillips, Executive Chair, is attending the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida (February 22 – 25, 2026).

PDAC

Members of the Q2 Metals team will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association Convention (PDAC) March 1-4, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. Attendees are invited to visit the company in the Investors Exchange - Booth 2726.

Alicia Milne, President & CEO, will be presenting as part of Quebec Day, on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:00 am ET in Room 206D at the MTCC North Building and Neil McCallum, Vice President of Exploration, will be presenting during the Electric Materials Session on Tuesday, March 3 at 12:02 pm ET in Room 801B.

The Company will also be attending the following events:

121 Mining Event Hong Kong March 11-12, 2026 Ignite Conference Singapore April 21-22, 2026



Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols

All drilling was conducted using diamond drill rig with NQ sized core and all drill core samples are shipped to SGS Canada’s preparation facility in Val D’Or, Quebec, for standard sample preparation (code PRP92) which includes drying at 105°C, crushing to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 500 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps are then shipped by air to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples are homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (code GE_ICM91A50). The reported Li grade will be multiplied by the standard conversion factor of 2.153 which results in an equivalent Li 2 O grade. Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box for reference. The same side of the core was sampled to maintain representativeness.

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the sampling program. Measures include the systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs) into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and reject-split duplicates was completed to assess analytical precision. The QP has verified the QA/QC results of the analytical work.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and member in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. McCallum, a director and Vice President Exploration for Q2 Metals, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing the Cisco Lithium Project, located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The known mineralized zone at Cisco is just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, which leads to the railhead in the Town of Matagami, ~150km to the south.

The Cisco Project has district-scale potential with an initial Exploration Target estimating a range of potential lithium mineralization of 215 to 329 million tonnes at a grade ranging from 1.0 to 1.38% Li 2 O, based only on the first 40 holes drilled. It is noted that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate and define a Mineral Resource, as defined by NI 43-101. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

The 2026 Exploration Program is ongoing, primarily focused on continued infill drilling towards indicated resource definition for inclusion in a Preliminary Economic Assessment, targeted for late 2026. Expansion and exploration drilling continues at the main zone, which remains open at depth and along strike, as well as at high potential targets identified across the broader 41,253 hectare project area.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne Jason McBride Chris Ackerman President & CEO Investor Relations Manager Corporate Development Alicia@Q2metals.com Jason@Q2metals.com Chris@Q2metals.com



Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560



E-mail: info@Q2metals.com

www.Q2Metals.com

Social Media:

Follow the Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company’s properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, drilling results on the Cisco Project and inferences made therefrom, the conceptual nature of an exploration target on the Cisco Project, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company’s current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, reallocation of proposed use of funds, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/147baf1f-d7ba-4688-a518-7ae965f87da7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e635a04-c92e-457e-96b9-c0a01b605b4c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce1e8437-0c3f-4071-86bd-e5b264bbd01b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b73d1dc1-b301-49dd-b54f-1ea76586db5f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3035d779-d70b-4b85-8b28-3d5f5ea774e9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8d955cd-d416-43f3-925c-cffe1da5d456