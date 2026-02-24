Microgrid Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Top Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations and Launches, Sustainability Goals, Revenue Insights

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microgrid Market Companies Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The microgrid market is expected to see significant growth: its value is expected to reach US$48.52 billion in 2025 and rise to US$163.17 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 16.37% during the forecast period of 2025-2033

Several variables have been identified that will drive the growth of microgrids, especially in the countryside and places with limited access due to the increasing demand for independent and resilient power systems. Microgrids offer reliable, localized electricity generation and storage, reducing reliance on centralized grids and improving overall energy security.







A microgrid is a localized power system that can generate, store, and distribute electricity either independently or in conjunction with the main grid. It integrates a variety of energy sources like solar panels, wind turbines, diesel generators, and battery storage. Microgrids have been designed for operation in two modes: first, in grid-connected mode, whereby they operate together with the central grid; second, in islanded mode, where they supply power autonomously when outages or disruptions occur. This allows the microgrid to be extremely reliable, resilient, and efficient, especially in areas with high power instability. They optimize energy usage, reduce transmission losses, and facilitate the integration of renewable resources.



Increasing demand for energy reliability, growth driven by rising renewable energy adoption, and a quest for sustainable power solutions have created significant popularity for microgrids worldwide. Microgrids for commercial, industrial, and community applications are in rapid deployment in North America, Europe, and Asia. Microgrids also facilitate electrification programs in remote areas of developing countries where extending central grids is expensive.

Global microgrid deployment has accelerated with the rise of policies favoring clean energy, advanced technologies for energy storage in batteries, and growing concern for climate resilience. Driven by industries and communities in search of dependable low-carbon power systems, microgrids continue to gain momentum in the global energy landscape as a transformative solution.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $48.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $163.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Microgrid Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Companies Share - Microgrid Market



3. ABB

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

ABB

Siemens AG

General Electric

Eaton Corporation

Exelon Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Energy Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Engie EPS SA

Tesla, Inc.

Ameresco Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Wartsila Corporation

S&C Electric Company

PowerSecure Inc.

Standard Microgrid Inc.

EnSync Inc.

Bloom Energy Corporation

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5vlrv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment