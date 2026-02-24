Flexible Packaging Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Top Companies Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Sustainability Goals, Product Innovations and Launches, Revenues

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market Companies Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible packaging market was valued at USD 147.92 billion in the year 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 201.66 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 3.95% during the period between 2025 and 2033

Growth in demand for lightweight, sustainable, and convenient packaging solutions in various industries fuels the growth of the market in the global context.







Flexible packaging is a term referring to non-rigid material substrates, such as plastic films, paper, aluminum foils, and laminates, used in the production of package formats. It adapts to the shape of the product, offering lightweight, durable, and highly versatile solutions across industries. Included in flexible packaging are pouches, bags, wraps, sachets, and rollstock that protect products from moisture, oxygen, and contamination by extending shelf life. This includes food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, household products, and a wide range of industrial applications. Finally, flexible packaging, because of its potential to connect functionality with attractive printing and branding, will be preferred by both manufacturers and consumers.



Due to various reasons, such as cost-effectiveness, convenience, and sustainability-related advantages, flexible packaging has gained immense popularity worldwide. Its lightweight nature reduces transportation costs and carbon emissions, while advancements in recyclable and biodegradable materials have strengthened its appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

The fast growth of e-commerce and on-the-go consumption has further boosted demand for flexible formats that are easy to store, carry, and dispose of. Besides, innovation in areas such as resealable closures, smart packaging features, and high-barrier materials is driving performance and consumer experience. Therefore, within the context of the pressing need of brands for eco-friendly, efficient, and visually appealing packaging solutions, flexible packaging continues to dominate global market trends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $147.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $201.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Flexible Packaging Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Companies Share - Flexible Packaging Market



3. Amcor plc.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Sealed Air

DS Smith Plc.

Huhtamaki PPL Limited

Graphic Packaging holding

Mondi Group

Printpack, Inc.

Wipak Group

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

UFlex Limited

TAGHLEEF Industries Group

Sonoco Products Company

ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Aluflexpack AG

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Polyplex Corporation Limited

Clondalkin Group Holdings

WestRock Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sm64e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment