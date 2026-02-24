Gilat Receives $39 Million in Orders for Sidewinder ESA Terminals

New orders for Linefit and Retrofit installations underscore rising global demand for Gilat’s advanced Multi Orbit ESA technology

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that it has received $39 million in orders from a leading satellite operator for its electronically steered antenna (ESA) Sidewinder in-flight connectivity terminals, including both linefit and retrofit installations. Deliveries are expected over the next 12 months.

These new orders of additional Sidewinder ESA terminals highlight the accelerating global shift toward ESA solutions as airlines and service providers work to meet rapidly growing demand for high quality in-flight broadband. With its compact architecture, multi-orbit flexibility and exceptional efficiency, the Sidewinder ESA terminal, suitable for both linefit and retrofit installation, is designed to deliver a consistently high quality connectivity experience across diverse aircraft types and flight paths.

"Demand for high-performance ESA terminals continues to grow as airlines seek quality multi-orbit connectivity solutions that provide seamless broadband across geographies and satellite constellations," said Ron Levin, President, Gilat Commercial. "The Sidewinder ESA provides the efficiency, flexibility and reliability required by aviation customers, whether for retrofit or linefit installations, strengthening our leadership position in the expanding market for advanced in-flight connectivity in LEO, MEO and GEO orbits."

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a software-defined platform and modems, high-performance satellite terminals, advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs, highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

