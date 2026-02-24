Industrial Enzymes Industry Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Top Companies Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Sustainability Goals, Product Innovations and Launches, Revenues

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Enzymes Market Key Companies Analysis, Strategic Developments, Product Innovations, Partnerships, and Financial Insights of Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Enzymes industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 12.05 Billion by 2033, from US$ 7.46 Billion in 2025. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.18% between 2025 and 2033.







The Industrial Enzymes Industry plays a crucial role across various sectors, including food and beverages, biofuels, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and detergents. These biological catalysts enhance process efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and promote environmentally sustainable manufacturing.

The industry is witnessing significant growth driven by rising demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective production methods. Enzymes such as amylases, proteases, lipases, and cellulases are widely used for their ability to improve product quality and optimize industrial operations. Technological advancements in enzyme engineering and biotechnology have further expanded their applications, enabling tailored solutions for specific industrial needs.

Additionally, increasing awareness about sustainability and the shift toward green chemistry are accelerating adoption. With continuous innovation and expanding end-user industries, the industrial enzymes market is poised for strong, long-term growth globally.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Industrial Enzymes Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Industrial Enzymes Market



3. BASF SE

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Novozymes

DuPont Danisco

DSM

Kerry Group PLC

Dyadic International Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

AB Enzymes

Sunson Industry Group

Adisseo France S.A.

Kemin Industries

Lesaffre

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Codexis, Inc. (USA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj95cn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment