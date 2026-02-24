Allied Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) today announced that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) which will enable it to purchase up to 18,215,302 of its 183,955,983 issued and outstanding units (“Units”) as at February 18, 2026, representing approximately 10% of its public float of 182,153,029 Units as at that date. The primary purpose of the NCIB is to purchase Units to fulfil Allied’s commitments to employees under its restricted unit plan and other employee programs. Allied may also purchase Units for cancellation from time to time, depending on the market price of the Units and other factors.

Allied intends to commence the NCIB on February 26, 2026. The NCIB will expire on February 25, 2027, or such earlier date as Allied completes its purchases pursuant to the NCIB. All purchases under the NCIB will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternate trading systems in Canada at market prices prevailing at the time of purchase. In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases will be limited to a maximum of 213,464 Units, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Units on the TSX for the six months ended January 31, 2026 (being 853,859 Units). Any Units that are repurchased will either be cancelled or delivered to participants under Allied’s restricted unit plan or to employees pursuant to Allied’s employee programs.

Under its normal course issuer bid that commenced on February 26, 2025, Allied sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 12,615,599 Units and repurchased 1,062 Units at a weighted average price of $16.86 per Unit. Such purchases were effected through the facilities of the TSX.

From time to time, when Allied does not possess material non-public information about itself or its securities, it may enter into a pre-defined plan with its broker to allow for the repurchase of Units at times when Allied ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Any such plans entered into with Allied’s broker will be adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition, and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward looking words such as “forecast”, “outlook”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe”, “assume” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The forward-looking statements in this press release are not guarantees of future results, operations or performance and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the completion of the transactions contemplated herein and those described under “Risks and Uncertainties” in Allied’s Annual MD&A, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. The actual results and performance of Allied discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, risks associated with financing and interest rates, access to capital and general economic and market conditions. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on Allied’s behalf. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Allied assumes no obligation to update such statements.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

