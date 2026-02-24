Stardust Power Joins Cornerstone Consortium to Support U.S. Critical Minerals and Industrial Base Resilience

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, today announced that it has joined the Cornerstone Consortium, a U.S. Department of Defense aligned collaborative framework focused on strengthening the domestic industrial base and securing critical supply chains.

The Cornerstone Consortium brings together a broad range of domestically held organizations, including the U.S. Department of Defense, traditional and non-traditional defense contractors, small businesses, private equity firms, academic institutions, and federally funded research and development centers. The consortium supports collaboration across 18 industrial base sectors, including critical minerals & materials, to address capability gaps, supply chain vulnerabilities, and manufacturing resiliency essential to U.S. economic and national security.

Stardust Power’s participation aligns with Cornerstone’s focus on accelerating the research, development, qualification, and integration of critical manufacturing capabilities into U.S. supply chains. As a developer of domestic lithium refining capacity, the Company believes its involvement supports national efforts to reduce reliance on foreign-sourced critical minerals and strengthen the U.S. industrial ecosystem underpinning energy storage, electrification, and defense-adjacent technologies.

“Joining the Cornerstone Consortium reinforces our commitment to advancing secure, U.S.-based lithium supply chains that are critical to both economic competitiveness and national security,” said Roshan Pujari, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Power. “As we advance our Muskogee refinery toward construction and commissioning, participation in Cornerstone allows us to engage alongside government, industry, and research partners focused on strengthening America’s critical minerals and manufacturing base.”

Cornerstone operates under a government-managed Other Transaction Agreement framework, providing an established mechanism for collaboration between the Department of Defense and industry participants to support industrial base expansion, address supply chain vulnerabilities, and accelerate the delivery of mission-critical capabilities. As U.S. policymakers intensify focus on critical minerals security, lithium refining is increasingly viewed as a national priority, supporting defense electrification, grid resilience, and broader industrial competitiveness. Federal incentives and funding pathways have also expanded to accelerate domestic processing capacity and reduce reliance on foreign-controlled supply chains. Stardust Power believes its participation in Cornerstone strengthens strategic alignment with these priorities as the Company advances the Muskogee refinery toward construction and commissioning.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate designed to bolster America’s energy security through resilient supply chains. The Company is building a strategically located lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with the capacity to produce up to 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually. Committed to sustainability at every stage, Stardust Power trades on Nasdaq under the ticker “SDST.”

