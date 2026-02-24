Rio Silver Inc. Invites Investors to Meet Management at PDAC 2026, the World’s Premier Mining Convention

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. (“Rio Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to invite current and prospective investors to meet with management at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention 2026, the foremost global mining and mineral exploration conference.

The PDAC Convention 2026 will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, located at 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario.

Rio Silver will be exhibiting at Booth 3013 and welcomes shareholders, institutional investors, analysts, and industry participants to connect directly with management during the conference.

Event Details:

PDAC 2026 – Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building

222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday, March 1: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Monday, March 2: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 3: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Wednesday, March 4: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Investors are encouraged to visit Booth 3013 for a comprehensive update on Rio Silver’s advancement of its silver-dominant Maria Norte Project in Peru.

What Investors Can Expect

Management will be available to discuss:

Progress at the silver-dominant Maria Norte Project



Recent community authorization milestones



Advancing metallurgical programs and processing optimization



Access preparation and staged development initiatives



District-scale exploration potential



PDAC is globally recognized as the leading gathering of mining companies, capital markets participants, and technical experts. The convention provides a premier forum for direct engagement and in-depth discussion.

“PDAC is one of the most important gatherings in the global mining industry, and we genuinely look forward to meeting with shareholders, prospective investors, and industry participants in person,” said Chris Verrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Silver. “We are excited to share the progress we’ve made at Maria Norte, outline our clear path forward, and discuss the opportunity we see in advancing a silver-dominant project within a proven mining district. We welcome anyone attending PDAC to visit us and connect directly with our team.”

Why This Matters to Investors

As Rio Silver advances its high-grade, silver-dominant asset in Peru, maintaining strong engagement with the global mining investment community remains a core part of the Company’s capital markets strategy. PDAC 2026 provides an important opportunity to broaden awareness, strengthen investor relationships, and communicate execution milestones directly to the market.

We look forward to seeing you there!

For additional information about the PDAC Convention, visit:

https://pdac.ca/convention-2026

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world’s second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru’s next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

