DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. JOINS U.S. DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE CONSORTIUM

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X45) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce that the Company’s application to the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium (the “DIBC”) has been approved.



The DIBC is managed by Advanced Technology International (“ATI”) on behalf of the U.S. Department of War (the “DoW”). The DIBC aims to expand and diversify the defense industrial base in the U.S., enable private-sector businesses to work in partnership with the U.S. Government, provide non-dilutive financing for key contractors, and provide the U.S. Government access to commercial solutions for defense requirements.



Critical metals are considered essential for the U.S. defense industrial base, and the U.S. Government is engaged in strategic planning, initiatives, and funding to ensure it can access and onshore domestic production capabilities and supply.



“We are excited to have been accepted by DIBC and see obtaining our membership as a key milestone in our path to advancing our Company’s strategic initiatives,” said James Deckelman, CEO of Deep Sea. “We believe that our strategy and focus on supplying critical minerals through the responsible development of subsea mineral assets represents a strong opportunity for the DoW to quickly onshore domestic production capabilities of this critical metal, and we look forward to advancing these initiatives in partnership with the U.S.”



The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the “Marketing Agreement”) with Capital Gain Media Inc. (“CGM”), for a period of four months commencing February 23, 2026, paying US$400,000 to CGM as compensation. CGM has a business address located at 1111 West Hastings Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver, BC,V6E 2J3 and its principal Graham Colmer can be contacted at admin@capitalgainmedia.com. CGM and its principals are arm’s length from the Company.



Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.



The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.



As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.



