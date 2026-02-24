Porosome Therapeutics Announces New Porosome-Targeted Medicines Developed Using AI 

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porosome Therapeutics, Inc. (Porosome Therapeutics) today announced the development of novel first-in-class porosome-targeting small molecules and blood brain barrier (BBB) traversing peptide drugs developed using the company’s Porosome.AI Platform to treat various secretory disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and type II diabetes. Porosome.AI harnesses the power of AI to identify, engineer, and design small molecules and peptides that target the porosome and modulate secretion, helping to alleviate secretory defects, and utilizes techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to further validate the results. In addition to accelerating the development of therapeutics, use of the platform will shed new light on the mechanism of action of the new class of drugs and provide a further understanding of porosome structure and function.

“This new and exciting development in the company shows how fundamental research can result in the breakthrough discoveries that are required to make the most enduring contributions to humanity,” said Guillermo Marmol, CEO, Porosome Therapeutics. “In addition to treating Alzheimer’s, our new porosome-targeted small molecules and BBB traversing peptide drug assets enable us to explore other diseases such as Parkinson’s, Huntington’s and Diabetes. The contributions of Prof. Bhanu P. Jena, Founder and Chairman, Porosome Therapeutics, who is a distinguished cell biologist known for his discovery of the porosome, the secretory portal of the cell, has come full circle.”

Recently, the company reported a new approach that goes beyond symptom management. Through human organoid-based studies, the company observed a rapid reversal of the Alzheimer’s pathology in AD human brain organoids treated with its signature “porosome reconstitution therapy” that had received Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for treatment of cystic fibrosis. The porosome reconstitution and small molecule treatment demonstrated a significant reduction in Tau and phosphorylated-Tau proteins, a validated AD biomarker. By restoring neurotransmission in AD neurons to normal levels, Porosome Therapeutics’ first-of-its-kind approach addresses both the cellular structure and function of neuronal porosomes rather than traditional symptom management.

Now, with its new AI-generated arsenal of porosome-targeted peptides and small molecules, the company has expanded emphasis on indications like Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and others, that result from secretory disorders, by preventing and treating the disease with the objective to cure.

With these advances, Porosome Therapeutics has identified three distinct therapeutic modalities for diseases resulting from secretory disorders:

AI Identified and Engineered Porosome-Targeting Small Molecules – Crosses the blood-brain barrier to restore secretory function.

AI-Designed Peptides – Engineered peptides using AI to restore secretory function.

Biologics – Reconstitution of the porosome complex to reverse secretory dysfunction.



Porosome Therapeutics continues to expand its portfolio of targeted medicines for a wide range of indications resulting from secretory dysfunction, reflecting the company’s commitment to advancing novel treatment modalities beyond the current standard of care.

About Porosome Therapeutics, Inc.

Porosome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in Boston that leverages the groundbreaking discovery of the porosome — the cell’s essential secretory machinery. The company employs innovative technologies to identify and develop proprietary therapeutics aimed at currently undruggable porosome proteins linked to secretory and hydration disorders such as cystic fibrosis, diabetes, and cancer. Porosome Therapeutics is the first company to employ a technology platform dedicated to creating novel therapies targeting the porosome, recognized as the universal secretory machinery in cells. This platform is built on decades of research and is supported by over 200 published studies, proving effective against various serious diseases involving secretory defects. The platform focuses on highly specific nanobody-mediated therapies aiming to significantly reduce drug side effects. Porosome Therapeutics’ work on identifying porosome-targeted small molecules using AI/ML is carried out through a subsidiary, Porosome.AI LLC, and for Alzheimer’s Disease through its NeuroTher LLC subsidiary.

Media Contact

Jason Braco, PhD

jbraco@lifescicomms.com

(908)-432-4243

