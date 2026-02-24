FuelCell Energy Announces First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on March 9, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- announced the upcoming release of its first quarter 2026 results prior to the Stock Market Open on Monday, March 9, 2026. FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:

The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com. To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & Presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link under the March 9 th earnings call event listed.

earnings call event listed. Alternatively, participants can dial (888) 330-3181 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number 1099808.

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company’s Investors’ page at www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) is an American clean energy technology company delivering continuous, scalable baseload power for mission-critical applications globally. The company’s fuel cell systems generate electricity directly at the point of use, enabling reliable, low-emissions power for data centers, industrial facilities, utilities, and distributed generation customers. FuelCell Energy delivers commercially proven, modular, utility-scale systems—backed by global fuel cell deployments approaching one gigawatt. Learn more at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

