Hazelnut Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Top Companies Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Sustainability Goals, Product Innovations and Launches, Revenues

The hazelnut market was valued at around US$ 9.77 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately US$ 19.15 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.78% from 2025 to 2033

This strong growth is driven by rising consumer demand for hazelnut-based foods, growing awareness of healthy eating, and the increasing use of hazelnuts across a variety of applications, including bakery, snacks, spreads, and confectionery products.







Hazelnuts are edible nuts derived from the hazel tree, primarily from the species Corylus avellana. Known and utilized for their rich, buttery flavor and nutrient-dense profile, hazelnuts find wide applications in both culinary and industrial food uses. These range from being consumed raw or roasted to being ground into flour or processed into value-added pastes, such as the very well-known hazelnut spread.

Rich in healthy fats, vitamins, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, hazelnuts support heart health, energize the body, and perfectly fit plant-based and clean-label diets. Their versatility makes them a key ingredient in chocolates, confectionery products, baked goods, dairy alternatives, and premium snacks.



Globally, hazelnuts have gained remarkable popularity due to the rise in demand for nutritious, natural ingredients and increased consumption of nut-based products. The upsurge in the confectionery industry, mainly in Europe and North America, maintains substantial usage of hazelnuts, as leading brands rely on hazelnut pastes for chocolates, pralines, and spreads.

Their appeal has also been boosted by the growth in healthy snacking and a rise in protein-rich diets. Additionally, the trend toward vegan and lactose-free products increases the demand for hazelnut-based beverages and dairy substitutes. From a global perspective, as more people become aware of their health benefits and culinary applications, hazelnuts continue enjoying strong and growing popularity worldwide.



