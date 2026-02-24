PROMPERÚ launches innovative promotional actions in Australia, highlighting the millenary origins of surfingLima, Peru

Lima, Peru, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From February 16 to 19, Trade, Tourism and Investment Commission of Peru (PROMPERÚ) participated for the first time as a main sponsor at the World Surfing Conservation Conference (WSCC), an event focused on surf management as a driver of sustainable development. As part of its participation, PROMPERÚ carried out innovative promotional activities in Gold Coast aimed at positioning Peru as a compelling destination in the Australian market.

In a powerful display of living history, a caballito de totora was constructed before conference attendees. This demonstration highlighted Peru’s millenary heritage rooted in the Mochica and Chimú cultures, while also inviting participants to discover the tourism offerings of the northern Peruvian coastline.

The most iconic moment of the event took place on Gold Coast beach, when the caballito de totora rode the waves alongside local surfers, creating a striking image that seamlessly blended ancient tradition with modern surf culture. The spectacle was covered by Australian television networks and influencers attending the event, significantly amplifying the visual impact of Peru’s heritage before millions of viewers.

PROMPERÚ, an agency attached to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur), has launched a targeted promotional strategy for the Australian market focused on emerging destinations, particularly the beaches of northern Peru. This tourism offering combines adventure, nature, and wellness experiences, inviting travelers to enjoy world class surfing waves as well as whale watching. The experience is further enriched by the Moche Route, transforming a visit to northern Peru into a meaningful cultural journey.

These initiatives form part of PROMPERÚ’s broader international promotion strategy aimed at strengthening Peru’s positioning in priority markets such as Australia.

Tourism promotion in Australia

Australia represents a strategic market for Peru’s tourism promotion efforts. Australian travelers show growing interest in visiting Peru, drawn by its adventure landscapes, cultural richness, and renowned gastronomy. Additionally, Australian visitors are among the highest spenders per trip and have an average length of stay of 15 days.

In 2025, Peru welcomed 34,721 Australian tourists, representing a 27 percent increase compared to 2024.

Photo credit: CBJ Creative





