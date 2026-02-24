Tomato Seeds Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Top Companies Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Sustainability Goals, Product Innovations and Launches, Revenues

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tomato Seeds Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tomato Seed Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.34 billion in 2025 to reach US$ 2.23 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.57% during the period from 2025 to 2033

The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-yielding and disease-resistant seeds, advancements in agricultural technologies, and increasing global tomato consumption. Further expansion in greenhouse cultivation supports market growth, providing promising opportunities for seed producers.







Tomato seeds are the small, oval-shaped seeds found inside the fruit of the tomato plant, scientifically known as Solanum lycopersicum. These seeds are important in the propagation of this plant, enabling gardeners and farmers to raise new varieties of tomatoes. Native to western South America, tomatoes have grown to become one of the most cultivated and consumed vegetables globally; thus, their seeds are in high demand.



The popularity of the seeds is because the fruit is commonly used in cooking with great nutritional benefits and cultural relevance. Tomatoes, rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, are an essential component in most dishes. From fresh salads up to sauces and soups, they form the backbone of many dishes worldwide.



Added to this is a final cause for interest in tomato seeds: the trend toward home gardening and sustainable living. Individuals are eager to grow some of their food, and tomatoes rank high in satisfaction because they are relatively easy to grow and yield their produce in a fairly short time. The resulting trend has increased the availability of heirloom, organic, and hybrid varieties for both the amateur gardener and agricultural professional alike.



Top 5 Company in the Tomato Seeds Market by 2033

BASF SE

2 Sakata Seed Corporation

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation)

UPL Limited

Product Launches in the Tomato Seeds Market

Tozer Seeds Europe Ltd.

Takii & Co., Ltd.

SWOT Analysis of Company in the Tomato Seeds Market

RijkZwaanZaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

East-West Seed India Pvt Ltd.

Recent Development in Tomato Seeds Market

GroupeLimagrain Holding

Enza Zaden Beheer B.V.

Sustainability Goal

Asia Seed Co. Ltd.

Bejo Zaden B.V.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Tomato Seeds Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Tomato Seeds Market



3. BASF S.E.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis

Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

BASF SA

Sakata Seed Corporation

Bayer Crop Science SE.

Syngenta AG

Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co., Ltd.

UPL LMt.

GroupeLimagrain Holding

RijkZwaanZaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

East-West Seed India Pvt Ltd.

Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

Enza Zaden Beheer B.V.

Takii & Co., Ltd.

Bejo Zaden B.V.

Asia Seed Co. Ltd.

Tozer Seeds Europe Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbab18

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment