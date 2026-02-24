Lasse Ingemann Brodt nominated for election as a new chairman of North Media at the AGM to be held on 10 April 2026. Martin Frandsen Tobberup to be appointed new Group Executive Director as of 10 April 2026.

Announcement no. 3-2026

24 February 2026

The unanimous Board of Directors of North Media and the majority shareholder of North Media, Baunegård ApS, nominates Lasse Ingemann Brodt for election as a new member of the Board of Directors of North Media at the company’s annual general meeting to be held on 10 April 2026. The Board of Directors of North Media is expected to elect Lasse Ingemann Brodt as its new chairman immediately after the annual general meeting. Provided that Lasse Ingemann Brodt is elected to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting, Lasse Ingemann Brodt will at the same time resign from his current position as Group CEO. The nomination follows the announcement in 2025 that the current chairman, Ole Borch, is resigning. See Company Announcements nos. 9-2025 and 12-2025.

Lasse Ingemann Brodt has been a member of North Media’s Group Executive Board since 2018 and will therefore join the Board of Directors as a non-independent member. See the Danish Recommendations on Corporate Governance. The Boards of Directors of North Media and the majority shareholder of North Media, Baunegård ApS are of the opinion that Lasse’s skills and expertise are essential for the continued development of the Group and have therefore chosen not to comply with the recommendation that a member retiring from the executive board of a company should not join its board of directors immediately thereafter. Lasse’s CV and competency profile will be included in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2026 along with information about the other board candidates.

Lasse Ingemann Brodt will continue to serve as interim CEO of FK Distribution until a new CEO has been appointed and has taken up the position. See Company Announcement no. 7-2025.

Martin Frandsen Tobberup appointed Group Executive Director as of 10 April 2026

The current Group CDO of North Media, Martin Frandsen Tobberup, is appointed as Group Executive Director as of 10 April 2026. The appointment is conditioned by Lasse Ingemann Brodt being elected to the Board of Directors and by Lasse Ingemann Brodt thus stepping down from his position as Group CEO. Martin, who joined the Group Executive Board in 2023, has been employed with North Media since 2020 when he took up a position with BoligPortal. He has previously held positions with Deloitte Management Consulting, LEGO, eBay Classifieds Scandinavia, among others, and holds an MSc in Economics and Business Administration. Martin will continue to head the Group’s digital operations and development.

Thus, it is the expectation that the Group Executive Board of North Media will, as of 10 April 2026, consist of Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director and CDO, Lisbeth Britt Larsen, Group CHRO, and Ask Illum Jessen, Group CICO. In addition, Christian Deichmann will join North Media as Group CFO on 1 August 2026 at the latest. See Company Announcement no. 1-2026.

With Lasse Ingemann Brodt as Chairman and Martin Frandsen Tobberup as Group Executive Director, North Media’s top management will once again have a chairman who is a former CEO of one or more of the Group’s operating companies and a Group Executive Director who will also have his own area of responsibility.

The Boards of Directors of North Media and Baunegård ApS agree that this leadership structure will strengthen the Group’s overall commercial expertise and its commitment to promoting the development of existing business areas as well as any business areas that might be added in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Ole Borch, Chairman, tel. +45 25 18 35 55





