Collabtech Group Announces Acquisition of MediaCentric

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collabtech Group , a trusted channel-only provider of collaboration and connection enablement services, today announces it has acquired MediaCentric , a wholesale audiovisual (A/V) design, installation, commissioning, and services firm. Through this acquisition, partners gain access to a single, channel-only delivery platform with expanded reach and capability across the full delivery lifecycle, from proof of concept programs through deployment and ongoing support. The combined organization brings together advanced A/V field execution, digital signage and video wall expertise, global infrastructure, and scalable support services to help partners deliver more reliably, without taking on added operational burden.

Following the acquisition, partners of Collabtech Group will also now have expanded access and a clear path to broader geographic support, backed by continued investment in full-time field and support teams as demand grows. This integrated delivery model is designed to help partners take on more sophisticated programs and deployments while maintaining consistent service quality and accountability.

“The landscape has been changing, and there is a lot more being asked of channel partners than ever before,” says Shawn Leonard, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Collabtech Group. “They are supporting everything from OEM-driven proof-of-concept programs to full deployments and long-term support, often across multiple locations. This acquisition allows us to better support that growth with flexible delivery capacity, full-time teams, proven processes, and accountable execution, so partners can confidently take on more complex programs without having to build and manage that infrastructure themselves.”

Collabtech Group, founded in 2014, has become a trusted expert in IT-led collaboration services with A/V support. The company is known for its strength in Microsoft Teams and Office 365 backend environments, global delivery infrastructure, multi-language support, and an always-on help desk model, as well as OEM-driven proof and pilot programs that help validate and scale new technologies.

MediaCentric, founded in 2000, is an A/V-led wholesale services company servicing Arizona, Colorado, California, and Texas, with deep expertise in digital signage, video walls, complex integrated environments, and large-scale field operations. Together, the combined organization is built to help partners support connection across a broader range of programs, technologies, and locations, with consistent service quality and reduced delivery burden.

“Our differences make us a strong operational complement, but it is our shared business philosophy that truly makes this a great fit,” says David Lopez, founder and CEO of MediaCentric. “Both teams are built around supporting the channel, investing in skilled full-time employees, and standing behind the quality of our work. By joining Collabtech Group, we can extend our capabilities, support more sophisticated deployments and programs, and give our partners a stronger, more reliable delivery foundation, while staying firmly behind the scenes.”

Both Collabtech Group and MediaCentric operate exclusively through integrators, OEMs, and distributors and do not sell directly to end customers. Services are delivered white label, allowing partners to expand their offerings without creating channel conflict. For partners, this means greater delivery consistency, access to broader collaboration and A/V services, and a responsible path to expanded geographic coverage, all through a single, channel-aligned services platform.

About Collabtech Group

Founded in 2014, Collabtech Group was created to help partners enable connection across the full technology delivery lifecycle, from proof of concept programs through deployment and ongoing support. With the ability to support partners across more than 110 countries, the company works with integrators, OEMs, and distributors through a channel-only, white-label operating model. Services include collaboration systems support, Microsoft Teams environments, backend Office 365 integration, and 24/7 multi-language help desk services. Collabtech Group never sells hardware and never sells directly to end customers, operating exclusively as a behind-the-scenes delivery partner to the channel. Collabtech Group has received industry recognition for excellence in service delivery, including a recent Excellence in Service Delivery Award from Lenovo. To learn more, visit https://www.collabtechgroup.com .

