Integer to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in March:
- Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, 11:35 a.m. ET, March 3
- Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference, 12:40 p.m. ET, March 17
- KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, 11:15 a.m. ET, March 18
A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of Integer’s website at investor.integer.net.
About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in the world, serving the cardio and vascular, neuromodulation, and cardiac rhythm management markets. As a strategic partner of choice, we advance the goals of our medical device customers through industry-leading engineering and manufacturing, with a relentless commitment to quality, service, and innovation. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.
Media Relations:
Misty Tippen
misty.tippen@integer.net
469-536-6702
Investor Relations:
Kristen Stewart
kristen.stewart@integer.net
551-337-3973