Integer to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

Raymond James 47 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference , 11:35 a.m. ET, March 3

, 11:35 a.m. ET, March 3 Oppenheimer 36 th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference , 12:40 p.m. ET, March 17

, 12:40 p.m. ET, March 17 KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, 11:15 a.m. ET, March 18



A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of Integer’s website at investor.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in the world, serving the cardio and vascular, neuromodulation, and cardiac rhythm management markets. As a strategic partner of choice, we advance the goals of our medical device customers through industry-leading engineering and manufacturing, with a relentless commitment to quality, service, and innovation. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Media Relations:

Misty Tippen

misty.tippen@integer.net

469-536-6702

Investor Relations:

Kristen Stewart

kristen.stewart@integer.net

551-337-3973