Gabelli Hosts 17th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium in Midtown Manhattan, New York City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The event will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the specialty chemicals ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Specialty Chemicals investing.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in one-on-one meetings with management teams, available upon request. For those who cannot attend in person, access to the symposium will be available via webcast. Investors should contact their Gabelli relationship manager for more information or click on the registration link below. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Presenting Companies:

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)* Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH) Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) BASF SE (XETRA: BAS.DE) Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL)* Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)* Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC)* Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU)



*Indicates Virtual Attendance

Contact

Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Wayne Pinsent, CFA Jordan Pivarnik Research Analyst Research Analyst Client Relations P: 914-921-7757 P: 914-921-8352 P: 914-921-7781 E: rmorbelli@gabelli.com E: wpinsent@gabelli.com E: jpivarnik@gabelli.com



