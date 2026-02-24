Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds INO Investors of the April 7, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Class Action

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INO). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Inovio’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) manufacturing for Inovio’s CELLECTRA device was deficient; (ii) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the FDA by the second half of 2024; (iii) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA’s eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; and (iv) accordingly, INO-3107’s overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated.

If you purchased Inovio shares between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/inovio-pharmaceuticals/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 7, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

